Snap (SNAP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Snap (SNAP) ended the recent trading session at $14.77, demonstrating a +1.16% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

The company behind Snapchat's stock has climbed by 33.21% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Snap will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.05, signifying a 64.29% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.36 billion, showing a 4.34% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

SNAP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $4.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -70.59% and -0.01%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Snap. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.97% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Snap presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Snap is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 271.63. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 37.28 of its industry.

It's also important to note that SNAP currently trades at a PEG ratio of 19.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.72.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

