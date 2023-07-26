Snap (SNAP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Snap (SNAP) reported revenue of $1.07 billion, down 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.02, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion, representing a surprise of +1.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Snap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global : 397 million versus 395.66 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Total Global : $2.69 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $2.64.

Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World : 202 million compared to the 200.27 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Rest of World : $0.98 compared to the $0.94 average estimate based on eight analysts.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America : $6.83 versus $6.81 estimated by eight analysts on average.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Europe : $1.93 compared to the $1.78 average estimate based on eight analysts.

Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe : 94 million versus 94.74 million estimated by eight analysts on average.

Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America : 101 million versus 100.97 million estimated by eight analysts on average.

Geographic Revenue- North America : $686.83 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $686.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%.

Geographic Revenue- Rest of World : $198.73 million compared to the $186.67 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.1% year over year.

Geographic Revenue- Europe: $182.11 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $168.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

Shares of Snap have returned +13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

