U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,665.78
    -29.38 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,333.59
    -90.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,614.84
    -65.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,704.39
    -21.36 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.50
    -4.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9790
    +0.0013 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    +0.0990 (+2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1237
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1250
    +0.3100 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,083.40
    -111.33 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.19
    -0.21 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Snap stock down 25% as the social network struggles

Taylor Hatmaker
·1 min read

Snap reported its third quarter earnings Thursday, the first social media company to offer a financial update amidst ongoing economic tumult this quarter.

The company, which has seen its stock price plunge to a fraction of what it was worth during 2021's highs, missed analyst expectations on revenue, bringing in $1.13 billion compared to the $1.14 billion anticipated. Snap's stock dipped from around $11 per share to $8 in late trading following the report.

Snap's revenue is up 6 percent this quarter, a number that doesn't compare favorably to previous periods of double digit growth. The company's net loss accelerated to $360 million, which includes $155 million in "restructuring charges."

The company's daily active users were up 57 million to 363 million in Q3, a 19 percent increase from the same period last year.

"This quarter we took action to further focus our business on our three strategic priorities: growing our community and deepening their engagement with our products, reaccelerating and diversifying our revenue growth, and investing in augmented reality," CEO Evan Spiegel said of the quarter.

While other social networks are similarly struggling due to a combination of broader economic factors, ascendant competitors and the still-reverberating changes from Apple's ad tracking changes, Snap in particular has taken a beating. In August, the Verge reported that Snap planned to lay off a fifth of its workforce, or around 1,200 employees.

The company didn't offer a forecast for the third quarter results and similarly declined to make predictions about its upcoming quarter.

Snap misses on Q2 revenue, declines to forecast its future financial performance

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T stock ticks up on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down AT&T third-quarter earnings.

  • Why Nokia Stock Just Flopped

    Shares of onetime cellphone giant now turned telecommunications infrastructure company Nokia (NYSE: NOK) plunged after it reported an earnings miss this morning. Analysts had forecast Nokia would earn "comparable" operating profits of 690.6 million euros ($676 million) in its fiscal third-quarter report, but Nokia reported a comparable operating profit of only 658 million euros. As of 12:35 p.m. ET, Nokia stock is down 7.8%.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

    Lower pipeline volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel hurt Kinder Morgan's (KMI) earnings in Q3.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) third-quarter results are likely to reflect strength across the search, ad and cloud businesses. Solid momentum across Android, Meet and Waymo is expected to have been a tailwind.

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Why Ford Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Ford (NYSE: F) stumbled today as investors processed comments made by Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker that the Fed is nowhere near done hiking interest rates. Ford investors are worried that continued aggressive increases in interest rates will slow the economy too much and end up hurting vehicle sales. Ford's share price wasn't moving all that much earlier in the day, but it began tumbling once Harker's comments were published.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • UBS has released its annual house-price bubble report. Here are the most overvalued markets.

    The arrival of the seventh annual UBS global real estate bubble report rings different, coming at the start of a period of retreat rather than during a wave of excess.

  • American Airlines stock has a bumpy landing despite a Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines stock performance after reporting third-quarter earnings.

  • Why LM Ericsson Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell hard on Thursday, following a third-quarter earnings report that fell short of market expectations. Ericsson's stock traded 15.1% lower at 1:20 p.m. ET, having fallen as much as 19.5% earlier in the day. The Swedish maker of telecom-grade networking equipment saw Q3 sales rise 21% year over year to SEK 68 billion ($6 billion).

  • Why Shopify, Nvidia, and Roku Stocks Rallied Early Thursday

    This helped many stocks gain ground, riding the coattails of the broader market indexes as they climbed higher. Many technology stocks have been beaten down over the past year, and investors are increasingly looking for bargains amid the rubble, particularly on the off chance that the worst of the bear market is behind them -- and evidence suggests they may be right. As a result, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 8%, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped 4.9%, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 4.4% as of 11:47 a.m. ET.

  • Rise in Aftermarket Service to Aid Boeing (BA) in Q3 Earnings?

    Boeing's (BA) Q3 results are likely to reflect solid revenue growth in its service business segment. Higher 737 deliveries and improved aftermarket service must have boosted cash flow

  • NextEra Energy (NEE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $73.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day.

  • ‘We Are Seeing Very Attractive Valuations’: Billionaire Dan Loeb Likes These 2 Stocks in Particular

    Dan Loeb, founder and CEO of the New York-based asset management firm Third Point, has built a reputation for active investing and staking out aggressive market stances – and it’s a strategy that has worked for him. Since founding his fund in 1995, Loeb has built it into a Wall Street giant, with some $16 billion in total assets under management. While Loeb may be aggressive in his investment tactics, he keeps himself firmly rooted in reality, and his recent client letter has taken clear note of

  • Snap Stock Plunges As Third-Quarter Results Miss Revenue Estimates

    Snap stock plunged as the social media firm reported third-quarter results Thursday that missed Wall Street analysts' revenue estimates.

  • ‘Fragile’ Treasury market is at risk of ‘large scale forced selling’ or surprise that leads to breakdown, BofA says

    The world's deepest and most liquid fixed-income market is "potentially one shock away from functioning challenges," said BofA strategists.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Earnings Preview: Amazon (AMZN) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

    Amazon (AMZN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Why Zoom Stock Was Up 6% on Thursday

    Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) was beating the market Thursday: Its shares were up by 6% as of 12:45 p.m. ET compared to a 0.1% drop in the S&P 500. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.1% in early afternoon trading, and the broad factors driving its bounce were the same ones underpinning Zoom's move. Its price-to-sales ratio has also plunged, reflecting investors' pessimism about Zoom's growth prospects now that workplace behaviors are reverting to more normal patterns.

  • IRS new tax brackets and standard deduction could save families hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Now, for the bad news.

    It might feel tough sometimes to link the IRS with the concept of good news, but the adjustments for 2023 income tax brackets, the widely-used standard deduction and roughly 60 other inflation-indexed tax provisions might be one of those times. The large upward adjustments could create a chance to hold onto more cash when you file you 2024 tax return on next year’s income. The payout on the standard deduction is jumping 7% from 2022 to 2023, the IRS numbers show.