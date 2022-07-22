U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,961.63
    -37.32 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,899.29
    -137.61 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,834.11
    -225.50 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,803.94
    -32.75 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.65
    -1.70 (-1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.00
    +8.60 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    -0.23 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0211
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.1270 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1994
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0630
    -1.3040 (-0.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,653.41
    -569.90 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.84
    -8.41 (-1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.37
    +5.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Snap stock is getting obliterated

Lucas Matney
·1 min read

Investors in social media company Snap are reeling this afternoon as the stock has endured a bit of a meltdown following its release of Q2 earnings yesterday. The stock price is down nearly 40% for the day, at the time of writing, as investors rejigger their expectations for the future performance of the stock.

After closing just below $16.50 yesterday, their stock is now hovering below $10. The stock has dropped nearly 90% from its all-time high of $83.34 in September of last year, erasing tens of billions in market cap value and falling harder than embattled, volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

How did Snap manage to spook investors so severely? As we reported yesterday, the company not only missed revenue forecasts but declined to give guidance on future quarters due to “uncertainties related to the operating environment.”

Snap was riding high last year, enjoying an earnings multiple that many analysts viewed as unsustainable, but others saw as a signal of high expectations for the company relative to its competitors.

Plenty of tech stocks have taken massive stock price haircuts amid a wider selloff in tech stocks, but Snap has now fallen much deeper percentage-wise than its fellow social media companies including Twitter and Meta.

Snap misses on Q2 revenue, declines to forecast its future financial performance

Recommended Stories

  • Snap, Twitter, GameStop, and More Stock Market Movers Friday

    FEATURE Stock futures were wavering Friday and the tech sector was weaker as investors remained focused on corporate earnings against a backdrop of ongoing concerns around inflation and the risk of recession.

  • Pink Sauce went viral on TikTok. But then it exploded (literally).

    Over the last month, a chef in Miami has been taking over TikTok with her signature product: Pink Sauce. Carly Pii, who uses the handle @chef.pii, posted a series of videos promoting her homemade condiment, drizzling egregious pools of deep magenta dressing atop gyros, fried chicken, french fries and tacos. Notoriously close-lipped about what her sauce even tastes like, Pii spun the biggest internet mystery since cinnamon toast shrimp guy, earning herself internet fame (or infamy, depending on how you look at it).

  • Academy Sports Stock Is Still a Winner

    A year ago, Barron’s noted that Academy Sports and Outdoors had achieved something of a financial hat trick. Its digital sales were soaring, its debt was falling, and its plan to add more bricks-and-mortar outlets was on track. At a recent $43.57, Academy Sports (ticker: ASO) has gained 18.4% since we recommended the stock last July; since then, the index has fallen some 8%.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock VALE S.A. (VALE) Worth Betting on Now?

    VALE S.A. (VALE) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Biogen scales back in Durham as part of billion-dollar cost-savings plan

    The global biotechnology company has slashed its Durham footprint by over 100,000 square feet as it cuts costs amid a restructuring.

  • Snap misses on Q2 revenue, declines to forecast its future financial performance

    Snap also declined to predict its future financial performance due to "uncertainties related to the operating environment." "While the continued growth of our community increases the long-term opportunity for our business, our financial results for Q2 do not reflect the scale of our ambition," the company said in a letter to investors. Snap noted that the second quarter of the year ended up being more challenging than expected and that it now plans to “substantially slow our rate of hiring, as well as the rate of operating expense growth.”

  • Verizon stock heads for steepest drop in more than two years as inflation and competition hit earnings

    Verizon Communications Inc. became the second major U.S. wireless carrier to disappoint with its earnings report this week, as the company cut its full-year financial forecast Friday.

  • Losing followers on Twitter? Here are three ways to find out who decided to leave.

    Third-party apps like Unfollower Stats, Who.Unfollowed.Me and Zebraboss can help. Visit the website and sign in with Twitter. Next, hit Authorize App.

  • Avoid GE stock ahead of earnings as Wall Street’s expectations haven’t fallen far enough, analyst says

    Expectations for General Electric Co.’s second-quarter profit and sales have been reduced significantly in recent months, but there are still those on Wall Street who believe they haven’t come down enough for the industrial conglomerate to break its streak of revenue misses.

  • S&P 500 tumbles 1.4% as stocks retreat ahead of next week’s earnings blitz by tech giants

    U.S. stocks are trading lower Friday afternoon, but still headed for weekly gains, ahead of a big week for corporate earnings.

  • Instacart’s co-founder Apoorva Mehta checks out

    A year ago, Instacart co-founder Apoorva Mehta left his role as chief executive of the grocery delivery unicorn and took on an executive chairman position. Now, as the company he started nearly a decade ago prepares to IPO, Mehta says that he will be stepping down as executive chairman and transitioning off the board of directors once the company goes public. “Since I transitioned from CEO to Executive Chairman a year ago, I realized that I want to pursue a new mission and I want to do it with the same singular focus that I had while building Instacart,” Mehta wrote on Twitter.

  • Week’s Best: Markets Assume a More Upbeat Tone

    Despite the midmonth market swoon and sustained inflation, coming Fed action—and eventually inaction—could signal a major turn in economic expectations that will send markets back upward. The lavish returns we’ve become accustomed to in that time are not normal, but bear markets are, and advisors might counsel clients that stocks and bonds are on sale right now. The wealth management division at Bank of America which includes Merrill Lynch, saw record revenue in the second quarter, buoyed by a surge in net interest income and loan growth.

  • Cruise and Casino Stocks: Which Are the Most Volatile?

    Bank of America strategists offered a list of S&P 500 stocks with the highest five-year price betas, a measure of volatility.

  • Gold futures snap 5-week losing streak as prices settle higher for second day

    Gold extends its gains to a second session on Friday, posting its first weekly rise in six weeks, as the yellow metal rebounds from its recent tumble to the lowest level since early 2021.

  • Snap shares down 77% year-to-date following dismal Q2 results

    Snap shares collapsed 33% at the start of trading Friday following a dismal Q2 earnings report.

  • Snap Stock Faces $10 Billion Wipeout As Q2 Earnings Rattle Tech With Ad Spend Warning

    "We face a number of very large and very sophisticated competitors (and) we're seeing the overall advertising pie grow at a slower rate amid the macro headwinds," said CFO Derek Anderson.

  • Snap shares plummet amid Q2 earnings report

    Snap stock is falling double digits after a dismal second-quarter earnings report.

  • Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about, go directly to Jim Cramer Is Talking About These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States have reached fever pitch as even veteran stock market […]

  • Stocks mixed as Snap earnings weigh on tech, U.S. dollar weakens

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down how stocks are trading on Friday afternoon as the Nasdaq lags following Snap earnings.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before their earnings reports. If you want to read about some more stocks expected to gain following their quarterly results, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports. With the inflation in the US at a 40-year high and the Federal Reserve […]