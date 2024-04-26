Snap upgraded, Apple downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:

HSBC double upgraded Snap (SNAP) to Buy from Reduce with a price target of $15.10, up from $10. The company reported a strong set of Q1 results, marked by return of double-digit growth, the analyst says.

Barclays upgraded Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $134 price target, up from $115. Current share levels provide a "reasonable entry point" as de-stocking will be completed by the end of Q2 and demand is set to increase from trough levels throughout 2024, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense (KTOS) to Strong Buy from Outperform with a price target of $27, up from $20. Drones and air defense demand has accelerated with the ongoing and escalating conflicts globally, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

JPMorgan upgraded Dow Inc. (DOW) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $61, up from $55. The analyst says Dow is capable of outperforming because it is a beneficiary of higher oil prices, it has a "durable" 5% dividend yield, its value is sensitive to acceleration in global economic activity, and its downside risk is "cushioned by the existence of global political tensions."