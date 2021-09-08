U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,518.50
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,084.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,675.50
    +0.75 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.90
    -2.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.15
    +0.80 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.90
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.50
    +2.09 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3772
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1790
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,517.71
    -4,461.22 (-8.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.27
    -174.69 (-12.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.49
    -27.88 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Snapchat makes it easier to track and celebrate friends' birthdays

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Snap is introducing a fun new way for Snapchat users to track and celebrate the birthdays of their friends. The company’s new Birthday Mini gives you one place to see a list of all the upcoming birthdays of people you follow on the app. You can either see them organized by how soon they’re coming up or by zodiac signs. The tool comes courtesy of the Minis functionality Snap introduced last summer. And as with all other Minis, you can find this one by tapping the rocket icon in Snapchat or by searching for it individually.

For privacy reasons, the Mini won’t display the birth year of your friend nor their exact age. Similarly, other Snapchat users won’t see that same information about you. You also won’t see the birthdays of friends who haven’t consented to display them in the app.

The Birthday Mini is the first one to include lens sharing, a feature that allows you to unlock special themed lenses you can send as snaps to your friends or include in your stories. When someone sees them in those contexts, they can swipe up to join the Mini. It’s a small feature addition, to be sure, but one that makes keeping track of everyone’s special day easier. Previously, Snap would indicate your friend was celebrating their birthday through an emoji in your friends feed. You can access the Birthday Mini starting today.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin price plummets $10,000 on what should’ve been a banner day

    September 7th should have had a big day in El Salvador. Today’s accomplishment will still be remembered, bitcoin price drop notwithstanding. The government announced plans to make the digital currency legal tender alongside the US dollar starting on September 7th. El Salvador went ahead with the project, making history in the process. The country is … The post Bitcoin price plummets $10,000 on what should’ve been a banner day appeared first on BGR.

  • Silicon Valley is losing its grip on the US social media market

    TikTok is growing faster than US social media giants on their own turf, underscoring just how quickly Silicon Valley is losing its status as the undisputed epicenter of the social media world. While Silicon Valley incumbents like Facebook and Google-owned YouTube can still claim more American users, TikTok has taken the lead on a couple of key measures of growth and engagement over the past year. In 2020, TikTok surpassed Facebook Messenger to become the most downloaded social media app in the US, according to data from the app analytics company App Annie.

  • Australian court rules media outlets are liable for Facebook comments

    Australia’s highest court on Wednesday made a landmark ruling that media outlets are “publishers” of allegedly defamatory comments posted by third parties on their official Facebook pages.

  • Standard Chartered sees bitcoin hitting $100,000 by early next year

    A new cryptocurrency research team at Standard Chartered has predicted bitcoin will double in value and hit $100,000 by early next year and that it could be worth as much as $175,000 longer-term. The bank also said it "structurally" valued Ethereum, the second-most traded crypto asset, at $26,000-$35,000 although to reach that level bitcoin would have to be near $175,000. "As a medium of exchange, bitcoin may become the dominant peer-to-peer payment method for the global unbanked in a future cashless world," Standard Chartered's new crypto research unit headed by Geoffrey Kendrick who is also the global head of its emerging market currency research said in a note sent to clients on Tuesday.

  • Twitter testing new ‘soft block’ feature to remove followers without unfollowing them

    Currently to unfollow someone without their knowledge users would manually block and unblock

  • Australian media outlets liable for Facebook comments, court finds

    Australia's biggest news publishers including Rupert Murdoch's the Australian are responsible for comments that readers post on their corporate Facebook pages, the High Court ruled on Wednesday. The court dismissed an appeal against a previous ruling that found in favour of a defamation suit by Dylan Voller, a young man who had been the subject of several news reports about youth detention. "This is a common-sense decision that accords with longstanding law on the issue of publication," Voller’s lawyers, O’Brien Criminal and Civil Solicitors, said in a statement after the ruling.

  • The fight to study what happens on Facebook

    Facebook has promised researchers transparency, but some say those promises have come up empty.

  • Gen Z turns to TikTok, Instagram for personal finance advice despite misleading investment tips

    USA TODAY examines the aspirations and anxieties of young Americans as some turn to social media for investment advice despite potential schemes.

  • Twitter web test lets you remove followers without blocking them

    Twitter is testing a feature on the web that lets you remove followers without blocking them, saving you from potential harassment.

  • Twitter is testing big ol' full-width photos and videos

    Twitter is exploring ways to build a more visually immersive experience with its latest test, which brings edge-to-edge tweets to the app on iOS. Full-width images and videos track for the direction the company has shown some interest in going lately. Twitter introduced bigger images with improved cropping controls for its pair of mobile apps earlier this year, making plenty of photographers and other visual artists happy that the social network was suddenly a much friendlier platform for sharing their work.

  • Clothes shoppers ‘looking to buy less but buy better’

    Long-term wearability and environmentally-conscious buying decisions are important considerations for the majority of shoppers, according to research.

  • Reclaiming Our Independence From Big Tech

    Companies that censor political speech, harm competition and ruin our brains need regulation.

  • 9 Ways to Refresh Your Summer Container Gardens for Fall (11 photos)

    There’s no need to completely rework your summer containers to give them fall flair. Instead, check out these nine ideas for updating existing container gardens (or, if you’re inspired, potting up new ones), including one plant to add for instant drama, and a zero-effort, lazy-gardener’s trick for covering...

  • New NFT Community Launched by Bored Ape Yacht Club Artist

    The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate is a non-fungible token (NFT) club much like the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club.

  • Equity Monday: Women's employment drops, as Delta's drama continues

    Instacart, meet Instagram: WSJ reports that new Instacart CEO Fidji Simo is expanding the grocery delivery store's consumer-product advertising business, with a goal of hitting $1 billion in revenue next year. Behemoths, beware: The largest Series A within Africa just closed, and it's not even close.

  • Consumers Complain About Social Media Ads

    WRTV's Kara Kenney reports. The Better Business Bureau has a warning for anyone who uses social media. The BBB has seen a big uptick in complaints surrounding advertisements on Facebook, Instagram and other sites.

  • Somali feminist: Facebook is being used to silence me

    Hanna Paranta has faced assassination attempts and now online attacks for helping abused women.

  • Twitter's latest test gives iOS users a larger, edge-to-edge view of photos

    Twitter is testing an 'edge-to-edge' timeline that makes photos and videos larger on iOS.

  • Texas Abortion Snitching Site Now Shares Web Host With Far-Right Extremists

    Epik — which has worked with InfoWars, 8chan and Gab — is hosting the abortion "whistleblower" portal after it was booted by GoDaddy.

  • The Taliban embrace social media: 'We too want to change perceptions'

    Famed for their shunning of technology, the Taliban are realising they need to be on social media too.