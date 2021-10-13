Snapchat is back online after outage (updated)
Snapchat is back online after some users had problems with the app this morning, with several noting on Twitter that they were unable to send snaps. In a tweet posted at 7:29AM ET, Snap said it it was looking into the problem and, at 10:31AM ET, the company said the issue was fixed. All systems should now be back online.
We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now - hang tight, we’re looking into it!
— Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) October 13, 2021
The issue has been fixed! If you're still having trouble, please let us know. Happy Snapping!
— Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) October 13, 2021
Outage reports from users skyrocketed on Down Detector just before 7AM ET before tapering off somewhat at around 9:30AM. A heat map indicated that reports were coming in from across the US. A Snap spokesperson told Engadget that not all users were affected.
This is the latest big outage to affect a major social media service over the last week or so. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for more than six hours on October 4th. Facebook blamed the outage on a "faulty configuration change" that caused havoc with the DNS servers. Facebook's apps went down yet again for a couple of hours last Friday. Twitter, meanwhile, briefly had issues of its own on Tuesday evening, with tweets not loading for some users for a spell.
Update 10/13 10:45AM ET: Snapchat is up and running again.