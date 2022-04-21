U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,393.66
    -65.79 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.76
    -368.03 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,174.65
    -278.41 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.46
    -46.72 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.56
    -0.23 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.80
    +5.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    +0.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3033
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3090
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,370.97
    -1,032.12 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.15
    -22.77 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Snapchat is growing faster than Facebook and Twitter

Amanda Silberling
·2 min read

Snap released its first quarter financial results for 2022 today, affirming that it's growing faster than its fellow U.S.-based competitors Facebook (now Meta) and Twitter. Meta reported its first loss in daily active users (DAUs) last quarter, while Twitter's monetizable DAUs grew by 2% in the U.S. and 15% internationally.

Snap, parent company to Snapchat, grew its DAUs 18% year over year to 332 million, but for the five previous quarters, its user growth exceeded 20%. But Snap is more concerned with its revenue, even though it increased 38% year over year to $1.06 billion. The company said it was on track to hit 44% growth since Q1 2021 but noted that after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, many advertisers paused their campaigns. Snap CFO Derek Andersen said that most advertisers resumed their campaigns within 10 days, but the disruption still had a negative impact on the company's quarterly revenue.

"We believe the impact of the war in Ukraine on input costs, marketing budgets and overall economic competence has been significant, and that it is difficult to predict its impact on a forward-looking basis," Andersen said on Snap's earning call.

Snap also missed its revenue goals in Q3 2021, citing Apple's big iOS privacy change as the cause. Once iOS users were presented with a choice to opt-out of off-app tracking, most users chose not to hand over more personal data to the apps they use, which impacted the ad business of Snapchat and Facebook. The company indicated that it's still reckoning with this curveball form Apple when it comes to ad revenue.

When it comes to the product itself, Snap is betting big on augmented reality experiences (so is Niantic!). The company said that 250 million Snapchatters engaged with AR features on a daily basis, which is a sizable chunk of its total 332 million DAUs. This quarter, Snap has rolled out upgrades to AR shopping, as well as community-generated AR experiences for local landmarks.

Next week, Snap is hosting its annual Snap Partner Summit, and according to CEO Evan Spiegel, the company is planning to announce some new products and services at the event.

Snap finally did it, y’all

Snap says iOS privacy changes hit its ad business harder than expected

Recommended Stories

  • Snap Q1 Daily Active Users Jumped 18% To 332M But It Swung To A Loss; CEO Cites “Challenging Operating Environment”

    Snapchat parent Snap said its daily active users jumped 18% last quarter to 332 million, beating Wall Street targets but revenue and fell a bit short. The Santa Monica-based company like its rivals faces ad revenue headwinds from Apple privacy policy changes, macro and supply chain issues and labor costs. Revenue jumped 38% $1.06 billion. […]

  • SL Green enters contract to buy Park Avenue tower for $445 million

    SL Green plans to invest in the property, including by adding new amenities for the building's tenants.

  • Plug Power’s Walmart Deal Is a Step in the Right Direction, Analyst Says. Why That Makes It a Buy.

    Alternative energy stocks, along with broader ESG funds, have been a hot topic among investors the past few years.

  • Snap First-Quarter Earnings Fall Short During Challenging Period

    Snap stock gained in after-hours trading even though the social media company reported first-quarter results that missed estimates.

  • Yellen Expects Efforts to Get Russia to Pay for Ukraine

    "The rebuilding costs, ultimately, in Ukraine are going to be enormous," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says during a press conference in Washington. She adds, "Certainly looking to Russia, one way or another, to help provide some of what's necessary for Ukraine to build is something I think we ought to be pursuing."

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen, White House say World Bank needs major 'reboot'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and a top White House adviser called for major reforms at the World Bank on Thursday, saying the seven-decade-old multilateral development bank was not built to address multiple and overlapping global crises. Yellen told reporters that both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund were not designed to handle the multiple global crises they now face, including fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, and they lack the resources to tackle climate change. Yellen said the IMF, which has about $1 trillion in total lending resources, was intended to help individual countries deal with isolated crises, while the World Bank was created to finance development projects in countries that lacked access to capital markets.

  • Snap stock falls after Q1 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Snap's stock reaction following a Q1 revenue miss.

  • Daily Crunch: Elon Musk unveils three-pronged strategy to fund his $43B Twitter purchase

    On this fine day of April 21, 2022, we celebrate a shiny new podcast from our crypto team: Chain Reaction. Come as you are, as you were, as I want you to be; it’s events season at TechCrunch! Waymo boss Dmitri Dolgov is coming to Mobility, and we’re hosting a pitch competition as well.

  • NYC reservoir releases raise worries about stormier future

    As western regions contend with drier conditions, New York City is under fire for sometimes releasing hundreds of millions of gallons of water a day from a key reservoir in the Catskill Mountains. The occasional releases, often around storms, have been used to manage water levels in the Ashokan Reservoir and to keep the water clear. “These people can afford to offer New York City cheap, clean, beautiful water by destroying ours,” said Michael Vallarella, who lives on the creek in Saugerties.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Falling Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)  slumped nearly 12% as of 2:38 p.m. ET today following a recent short report from a hedge fund. DWAC is the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the parent company of the Donald Trump-backed social media platform Truth Social public. The hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the fund is shorting DWAC.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Stalling Today

    After rising on Tuesday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) shifted into reverse yesterday, and investors currently don't seem interested in changing direction. Officials in Shanghai remain unchanged in their dedication to severe lockdown measures, attempting to stem the spread of COVID-19. Investors, consequently, are concerned that this could affect the company's ability to sustain operations at a nearby factory.

  • AT&T’s CEO on Dividend Plans, Inflation, and Why to Buy the Stock

    Chief Executive John Stankey spoke with Barron's about the next steps for the telecommunications company now that it has slimmed down.

  • The Billionaire Father-Son Team Behind Carvana Is Losing Wealth Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a “uniquely difficult environment” in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • How Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) Clients May be Acquired by Amazon's "Buy With Prime" Service

    Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) competitive edge comes from letting small retailers become big by helping them build an online store in a cost-effective way. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has now more aggressively entered this space, with its new "Buy With Prime" service. Today, we will analyze the possible implications of this development.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

    "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.