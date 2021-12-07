U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,687.09
    +95.42 (+2.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,766.22
    +539.19 (+1.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,673.68
    +448.53 (+2.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.38
    +62.90 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.71
    +3.22 (+4.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    +8.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.34 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1251
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4480
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3237
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6150
    +0.1250 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,284.85
    +2,167.37 (+4.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,322.94
    +1.66 (+0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,339.90
    +107.62 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,455.60
    +528.23 (+1.89%)
     

Snapchat is hoping lens creators can make augmented reality useful

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·5 min read

While Facebook is still trying to explain what a metaverse is, Snap has been working toward a very different vision for an AR-enabled future. Over the last four years, the company has recruited a small army of artists, developers and other AR enthusiasts to help build out its massive library of in-app AR effects.

Now Snap is tapping lens creators — it has more than 250,000 — to help it make AR more useful. The company is releasing new tools that allow artists and developers to essentially make mini apps inside of their lenses. And it’s working on getting its latest AR innovation into more of their hands: its next-generation Spectacles, which have AR displays.

The goal, according to Sophia Dominguez, Snap’s head of AR platform partnerships, is to expand the ways AR can be used, while keeping those experiences firmly rooted in the real world — not the metaverse. “You don't want to escape into another world,” she says of Snap’s philosophy. “To us, the world around us is magical, and there's things to learn from it.” Instead, she says, the company is looking to enable experiences that can “bridge” digital spaces and physical ones, and create “more useful applications” for AR.

For now, Snap is leaving it up to creators to figure out exactly what a “useful” augmented reality lens is, but the company is introducing a number of new tools to help them build it. At its annual Lens Fest event, Snap is also introducing a new version of Lens Studio, the software that allows developers to create and publish lenses inside of Snapchat.

The latest version includes new APIs that allow AR creators to connect their effects to real-time information. The resulting lenses are almost like mini apps inside Snapchat lenses. For example, creators can build lenses with real-time translation capabilities via iTranslate. Or check on their preferred cryptocurrency with a lens powered by crypto platform FTX. Weather data (via Accuweather) and stock market info (from Alpaca) will also be available, and the company is planning to add more partners in the near future.

New APIs available in Snapchat&#39;s Lens Studio software.
New APIs available in Snapchat's Lens Studio software.

These kinds of lenses are even more intriguing in the context of Snapchat’s augmented reality glasses, its “next-gen” Spectacles. Snap first showed off the glasses earlier this year, saying that the device would only be available to a small number of AR creators and developers. Since then, the company has handed out its latest Specs to hundreds of creators, who have been helping Snap figure out how far they can push the tech, and what kinds of new experiences AR glasses can enable.

That’s because with Spectacles, a “lens” doesn’t just have to be something that goes on top of a selfie — it can add contextual information to the world around you. For example, one creator experimenting with Spectacles recently showed off a concept where staring out a train window can surface details about where you are and what the weather is.

Nike created a Spectacles lens that allows runners to follow an AR pigeon along their route, and view different animations along the way.

Creator Brielle Garcia, who has also been experimenting with Spectacles, recently previewed a concept for an AR menu that allows users to view 3D models of meals on a restaurant menu. Other creators are experimenting with interactive shopping and gaming lenses.

“When you think about what's gonna get people to put glasses on their face every single day, those are the things today you’re checking your apps for,” Dominguez said. “We’re really excited to see the different UIs that people can create in augmented reality with this kind of utility.”

A concept for a 3D interactive menu with Snapchat&#39;s AR Spectacles.
A concept for a 3D interactive menu with Snapchat's AR Spectacles.

All that comes with an important caveat: the reason why the AR Spectacles aren’t for sale and likely won’t be anytime soon is due to some pretty significant hardware limitations. Battery life is extremely limited (the charging case provides four extra charges) and the glasses themselves are, well, ugly.

While previous iterations of Spectacles look and feel like sunglasses, the next-gen Specs are comically large. Every time I see them, all I can think of is the chunky black frames worn by Roddy Piper in They Live. And, after spending some time wearing them, I can confirm that they are even more ridiculous looking when you put them on your face.

That said, Snap has been clear from the get-go that this version isn’t intended to look good, or even like something people will want to buy. Rather, the goal is to enable new types of AR development. 

And, despite the looks, their capabilities are impressive.The frames are equipped with “3D waveguides,” which power the AR displays; as well as dual cameras, speakers and microphones. On the left side is a capture button, so you can snap a photo or video of your surroundings, and on the right is a “scan” button. Much like the feature of the same name in the Snapchat app, scanning can help you find lenses based on your surroundings.

I only got to experiment with a handful of AR lenses while wearing the Specs, but the process was strikingly similar to using lenses in Snapchat’s app. I was able to scroll through a selection of lenses by swiping along a touchpad on the outside of the frames. Then, you can place the lens into your surroundings to see the AR effects around you. Like other AR headsets, the field of view is narrow enough that it’s not fully immersive, but I was impressed by the resolution and brightness of what I saw.

“'I’ve worked on each generation of Spectacles and this one is by far the most fun,” says David Meisenholder, a senior product designer at Snap, pointing to the company’s close collaboration with its creator community. “We're also learning how much we need to go to make those perfect for the consumer glasses of the future.”

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter buys would-be Slack competitor Quill

    You may not have heard of messaging service Quill, but it was positioned as a Discord- or Slack-style app for team communications that tried to be less noisy and more structured. The platform only launched this past February, but today Twitter has announce it is purchasing Quill and shutting it down this weekend.

  • A hacker named Bowser agrees to pay Nintendo $10 million to settle a civil piracy suit

    So long, Gary Bowser!

  • Nick Offerman will play Bill in 'The Last of Us' on HBO

    Naughty Dog has confirmed a report from Variety that Nick Offerman is playing the loner Bill in The Last of Us on HBO.

  • Apple Could Be the ‘Catalyst’ for VR Adoption. Morgan Stanley Boosts Price Target.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty boosts her price target on Apple, foreseeing strong adoption of a potential Apple augmented reality product.

  • BMW says it hit its goal of delivering one million 'electrified' vehicles

    BMW has announced that it's delivered its one millionth electrified vehicle, an iX xDrive40 SUV, to a customer in Europe

  • The Morning After: The latest Unreal Engine demo is ‘The Matrix Awakens’

    Today’s tech headlines: The latest Unreal Engine demo is ‘The Matrix Awakens’, Conceptual hydrogen-powered plane could fly halfway around the world without refueling, and Instagram launches Take a Break and other safety features for teens

  • Apple Gets Another Street-High Target on Virtual Reality Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. got its second Street-high price target as Morgan Stanley sees it benefiting from new product categories in virtual reality and autonomous vehicles.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: CoyotesAnal

  • Honeywell-backed company to sell super secure quantum encryption key

    Quantum computer software firm Cambridge Quantum said on Tuesday it was launching a platform that can generate super secure cryptographic keys and sell them as a commercial product. The UK-based startup this year became a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantinuum, a quantum computer hardware and software company in which Honeywell International Inc has a 54% stake. Cambridge Quantum uses the quantum computer to generate a particularly random encryption key, said its head of cybersecurity Duncan Jones in an interview with Reuters.

  • Shiba Inu's 5 Biggest Catalysts in 2022

    Investors have witnessed history in a number of respects since March 2020. For instance, stock investors have watched the benchmark S&P 500 deliver the strongest bounce from a bear market bottom of all time.

  • Samsung names new CEOs, to merge mobile, consumer electronics units

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will merge its mobile and consumer electronics divisions, the firm said on Tuesday, naming new co-chief executives in the biggest reshuffle since 2017 to simplify its structure and focus on the logic chip business. Two co-chief executives, instead of three, will lead the South Korean firm as it pivots on the two business pillars of chips and consumer devices, including smartphones, to help lead the next phase of growth and boost competitiveness. Samsung, whose Galaxy flagship brand helped it become the world's biggest smartphone maker by volume, is seeking to revive slowing mobile growth, whose profit contribution shrank to 21% last quarter from nearly 70% at its peak in early 2010s.

  • Why Apple Stock Popped Today

    KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel placed an overweight rating on Apple. A KeyBanc analyst expects Apple's share price to climb to new highs in the year ahead. Nispel sees three potential catalysts for Apple's business that could drive its share price higher.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

    These two under-the-radar metaverse stocks can give attractive returns to retail investors in the long run.

  • This Cryptocurrency Could Be 10 Times Higher by 2030

    The stock market has nothing on cryptocurrency when it comes to stellar gains. While the S&P 500 index more than doubled in value in less than 18 months from the low point of the pandemic to its recent high, the total cryptocurrency market cap has risen from $163 billion to almost $2.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – December 7th, 2021

    Following a bullish day for the broader market, a Bitcoin breakout from $52,000 levels would support the pack.

  • Jeep Maker Stellantis Bets on Software to Boost Revenue

    The auto giant said it plans to leverage key partnerships to make smart cockpits—a revamp of a car’s dashboard designed for an ultra-connected vehicle—to reach a revenue target of about $22.57 billion.

  • Expensify: A Unique Approach to Expense Management

    Joining 2021’s extensive list of IPOs, Expensify (EXFY) went public a month ago and has already attracted notable analyst coverage. J.P. Morgan’s Sterling Auty has also been taking notes. The analyst initiated coverage with an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating and $57 price target, suggesting shares have room for 62% growth over the next year. (To watch Auty’s track record, click here) So, what has piqued Auty’s interest? Well as the name implies, the company provides an online tool for companies to

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in CyberArk Software (CYBR)

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Small Companies Equity Fund” third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net return of 1.94% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Small Cap Index, which […]

  • Microsoft exec outlines how cybersecurity is moving away from old safeguards

    Joy Chik, Microsoft's corporate vice president for its identity division, has been engineering the company's remote capabilities for decades. Now she's leading the charge on securing its future in the cloud.

  • Here's Why I Think Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • Ethereum Price Prediction – Bulls Target a Run at $4,700. Avoiding sub-$4,250 Key…

    It’s been a relatively bullish morning, with Ethereum hitting $4,400 levels before easing back. A move back through the morning high would give the bulls a run at $4,700…