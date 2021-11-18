U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,689.99
    +1.32 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,793.59
    -137.46 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,935.23
    +13.66 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.14
    -18.87 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.34
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.70
    -7.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.26 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    -0.0200 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3474
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2790
    +0.1390 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,149.07
    -1,692.91 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,417.68
    -50.25 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,250.38
    -40.82 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     

Snapchat adds memories and exploration features to the Snap Map

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Earlier this year, Snapchat announced Map Layers, features for the Snap Map built around local content. The first two Layers, Memories and Explore, are now available to everyone.

Memories will display old snaps that you captured in certain places, with the idea that it'll help you relive your favorite moments. Users will only be able to see their own memories in this Layer, which sort of builds on the My Places feature Snapchat added this summer. As for Explore, that's a reimagined version of the heat map. You'll be able to check out places though photos and videos that other users have shared publicly. You can access the Map Layers through a menu at the top right of the Snap Map.

Snap is also opening up Layers to third parties. A Ticketmaster layer showing nearby concerts (and providing a way to buy tickets) is coming soon, as is one from The Infatuation that highlights the best restaurants on the map. More Layers are in the pipeline too.

Recommended Stories

  • AgEagle boosts sales, announces new drone partnership

    Wichita-based AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. this week reported increased sales in the third quarter and concurrently announced a new partnership within the drone industry. AgEagle (NYSE: UAVS) revenue jumped 169% to $2.02 million year over year, with the company attributing the increase to new sensor and software sales. “The scaling of our business through our strategic acquisition initiatives has led to record revenues for our company, providing the framework for improving our fundamentals,” CEO Brandon Torres Declet said in a press release.

  • NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NVIDIA's Third Quarter Earnings Call. With me today from NVIDIA are Jensen Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Colette Kress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

  • Spotify Is Rolling Out Lyrics Across Its Apps Worldwide

    UPDATED: Spotify is finally introducing one of its most-requested features to users globally: real-time lyrics that display during song playback, available on both free and subscription tiers. Lyrics will be available in-app for the majority of Spotify’s library. The lyrics are provided by Italy-based Musixmatch, which says its catalog has “over 8 million” lyrics. Meanwhile, […]

  • Metaverse Is a Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity, Epic CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney may be the most enthusiastic supporter of the metaverse after Mark Zuckerberg, who renamed his entire company Meta Platforms Inc.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at Trial

  • Secret iPhone tricks from an ex-Apple worker are blowing TikTok’s mind

    A former Apple employee who worked at the Genius bar has been going on TikTok and revealing all sorts of interesting iPhone tricks. Her videos are full of enlightening pointers, and even seasoned iPhone users are liable to learn something new. As a quick aside, it’s bizarre that Apple packs so much functionality into iOS … The post Secret iPhone tricks from an ex-Apple worker are blowing TikTok’s mind appeared first on BGR.

  • Shiba Inu Coin – Daily Tech Analysis – November 18th, 2021

    Following another bearish day on Wednesday, a move back through to $0.000050 levels would be needed to avoid a 3rd consecutive day in the red.

  • Brave browser now includes a built-in crypto wallet

    Brave's desktop browser now includes a crypto wallet — you can make purchases and trades without an extension.

  • Google Pay to add Hinglish support in India, enable merchants to create digital storefronts

    Google will roll out support for Hinglish, a mix of Hindi and English, and a range of additional features to its payments app Google Pay in India as the global tech giant makes further push to expand its reach in the South Asian market. “For technology to truly fulfill its purpose of transforming lives and economies, it’s critical that we never lose sight of building universally helpful products that work for everyone regardless of their preferred language or fluency,” said Ambarish Kenghe, VP of Google Pay, at a virtual event Thursday. The support for Hinglish, which is spoken by over 350 million people in India, is one of the many new features Google is working to roll out in the South Asian market, said Kenghe.

  • Cron is a new calendar app following in Sunrise’s footsteps

    Meet Cron, a new calendar app for the Mac that wants to bring some innovation to this space. Cron has attended Y Combinator’s winter back of 2020 and has raised a $3.5 million seed round in March 2020. While it isn’t ready for prime time just yet, it already looks like a well-designed calendar app with a couple of nifty features.

  • Latest iOS update for iPhones 12 and 13 fixes dropped call issue

    iOS 15.1.1 improves iPhone 12 and 13 dropped call performance.

  • South Korea weighs monetary fines to rein in app store operators

    South Korea said on Wednesday it plans to impose a fine on dominant app store operators such as Apple Inc and Alphabet's Google if they force app developers to use only their payment systems. The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) said it proposes a a monetary penalty of up to 2% of Korea app market revenue in such instances. The dominant app market operators will also incur a monetary penalty of up to 1% of Korea app store revenue for undue delays in reviewing apps or deletion of an app from the app store, the regulator said in a statement.

  • Google Maps adds new features to help people avoid – or find – crowds

    Google Maps is adding new features to help avoid – or find – other people. Google has long offered similar features for particular train lines or locations. It is just one of a range of features that are being added to Google Maps as the festive season approaches, in the hope of giving more information and features for particular locations.

  • Microsoft is increasing the pace of Windows 11's rollout

    If you’ve been patiently waiting to install Windows 11 on your PC, Microsoft has good news.

  • Facet raises $13M to add photo editing features Photoshop can only dream of

    In a nutshell, the company has created an AI-powered photo editing tool that can be accessed using APIs. This means that you can do extremely powerful batch photo editing that is kind of like a mash-up between Snapchat's photo filters, Adobe Lightroom's batch editing features, Photoshop's flexibility and the collaborative powers of Figma and the like. Facet just raised $13 million from Two Sigma Ventures with participation from Accel, Basis Set Ventures, Slow Ventures and South Park Commons.

  • Shiba Inu Rebounds As Whale Transactions Provide Support

    Shiba Inu is trading in the $0.000047 – $0.000050 range.

  • Grammarly raises $200M at a $13B valuation to make you an even better writer using AI

    Grammarly, the popular auto-editing tool for writing, has raised $200 million in funding at a $13 billion valuation from new investors including Baillie Gifford and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, among others. The company plans to use the investment to accelerate product innovation and team growth. "We believe this funding round is a great validation of our business strength," Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, Grammarly's global head of product, told TechCrunch in an interview.

  • Instacart introduces new 'Shopper Safety Alert' feature for delivery people on the platform

    On-demand grocery platform Instacart is rolling out new safety features for its delivery workers. The company has launched a new "Shopper Safety Alert" feature that will notify its delivery providers of local critical incidents. Instacart delivery workers who are within the area of an incident will see the alert in the Shopper app so they can assess the situation and potentially avoid the area.

  • Customer data startup Hightouch grabs third funding round in 12 months

    Just under a year after Hightouch, a SaaS service that helps businesses sync their customer data across sales and marketing tools, made its public launch, the company is back with its third fundraise. The $40 million Series B round was led by ICONIQ Growth, which was joined by existing investors Amplify Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, Y Combinator and Afore Capital. Angel investors participating in this round include Ramp founder Gene Lee, Monte Carlo founder Barr Moses, Airflow creator Maxime Beauchemin and The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall.

  • In Korea, Epic Games CEO Sweeney calls Google ‘crazy’ and says ‘Apple must be stopped’

    Epic Games CEO did not hold back against Apple and Google at a tech conference in South Korea.

  • Revealed: the software that studies your Facebook friends to predict who may commit a crime

    Voyager, which pitches its tech to police, has suggested indicators such as Instagram usernames that show Arab pride can signal inclination towards extremismExclusive: LAPD partnered with tech firm that enables secretive online spying Voyager Labs is one of dozens of companies that have emerged with tech that purports to harness social media to help solve and predict crime. Illustration: Klawe Rzeczy/The Guardian What do your Facebook posts, who you follow on Instagram and who you interact with