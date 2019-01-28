Snapchat might change its most iconic feature

Twitter More

Forget everything you thought you knew about Snapchat.

The disappearing messaging app might soon be home to snaps that don't actually disappear. That's according to Reuters, which today reports the company is considering a plan that would make public snaps permanently viewable.

The report, which cites "people familiar with the matter," claims Snap is considering non-disappearing content as a way to bolster its partnerships with publishers and potentially claim more ad revenue. Importantly, it sounds like the move would only affect snaps that are publicly submitted to "Our Stories," which are available to publishers. Presumably, non-public Stories posts and private messages would still disappear as they normally would. Read more...

