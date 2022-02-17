U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,411.65
    -63.36 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,447.79
    -486.48 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,901.36
    -222.74 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,047.50
    -31.81 (-1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.43
    -2.23 (-2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.60
    +25.10 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9630
    -0.0840 (-4.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9760
    -0.4760 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,009.59
    -1,627.27 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.77
    -34.39 (-3.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.47
    -90.31 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims rose, reversing a 3-week streak of improvements

Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week, more than the expected 218,000

Snapchat will let you change your username starting February 23rd

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Snap

Snap says it will soon roll out a much-requested and long-awaited feature to all users: a way to change their Snapchat username. The company started testing the option recently, and it will be available for everyone on iOS and Android as of February 23rd.

You'll be able to switch your handle without setting up a new account and having to start over with your friends list, memories, Snap score and so on. However, users will only be able to change their name once per year. To do so, go to your profile and open the settings. Tap Username and then select the Change Username option.

Snap acknowledged that people grow and change over time. Many of them won't want to be stuck with a bad Snapchat username they came up with a decade ago, perhaps when they were a young teen. So, this feature might come as music to the ears of those whose usernames include a "Gangnam Style" reference.

