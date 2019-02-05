Snapchat, no longer bleeding users, tests Android app redesign

Twitter More

Snap is finally starting to turn things around.

Snapchat's growth has finally stabilized after two straight quarters of losing users, following an unpopular redesign. What's more, the company is making substantially more money off the users it does have, the company revealed in its fourth-quarter earnings report for 2018.

Snap reported $390 million in revenue, an increase of 36 percent from last year, and $10 million above the high end of its own projections for the quarter.

Meanwhile, Snapchat's user growth held steady at 186 million daily active users, the same as last quarter. That's still down from the 191 million it counted this time last year, but this shows the app has been able to reverse what's been its most worrying trend. Read more...

