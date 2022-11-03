U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

Snapchat now lets you share your Strava activities in snaps and stories

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Snapchat is partnering with activity and fitness tracking platform Strava to launch a new Lens that lets users share their fitness journey on Snapchat. The new Strava Activity Lens works by connecting directly to your Strava profile, giving you access to stats and activity maps from your recent workouts. Each time you a workout, it will be automatically loaded into Snapchat.

To share your activity from Strava to Snapchat, you need to open the Strava app and find your profile. From there, you have to select the “Activities” tab and scroll to the workout you want to share. Shareable activities must be visible to “Everyone” or “Followers only” on Strava and include a visible map.

On Snapchat, you can find the Strava Lens in the app's Lens Explorer or on Strava’s public profile. Your most recent workout will automatically appear, or you can toggle through different activities to pick one to share. Once you’ve chosen a workout to share, you can create a snap or story. The post will include a link back to your Strava workout so your friends and family can learn more through the Strava app.

You can also share a slideshow from your camera roll by tapping "Memories" to access photos from your workout. Snapchat notes that you can press and slide the capture button to the left to lock and record hands free. You also have the option to narrate while you go through photos from workout.

The new Lens is available globally to all Strava and Snapchat users on iOS and Android.

The launch of the new partnership comes a day after Snapchat announced that it's partnering with Amazon to give Snapchat users the ability to digitally try on eyewear styles from a range of popular brands. The new partnership will see brands including Maui Jim, Persol, Oakley, Ray-Ban, Costa Del Mar and others made available for virtual try-on.

Snap and Amazon partner on AR shopping in the Snapchat app, initially for eyewear

