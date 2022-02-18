U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,372.57
    -7.69 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,249.65
    -62.38 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,647.99
    -68.73 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.09
    -51.22 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.78
    -1.98 (-2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.20
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9360
    -0.0360 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9950
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,025.00
    -2,246.39 (-5.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.24
    -11.55 (-1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,526.88
    -10.49 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Snapchat is rolling out a new buddy system-like real-time location sharing feature

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Snapchat is rolling out a new buddy system-like feature that will allow users to share their real-time location for 15 minutes or a few hours with a friend, the company announced on Friday. The new global feature is meant to help users look out for their friends as they continue to resume their social life, return to campus or begin to travel again. It can be used for day-to-day things like making sure your friend gets home safe at night.

Users can only share their real-time location with individual friends. Snapchat says that for safety reasons, there isn't an option for users to send their real-time location details to all of their Snapchat friends. The company also notes that both parties have to accept each other as friends on Snapchat before they can share their location. When users decide the turn on the feature, they'll be prompted with a reminder that the tool is meant to be used with close friends and family only.

Since 2017, the app has given users the option to share their location with their friends on the Snap Map when using Snapchat. Now, 250 million people use the Map to connect with their friends each month. The company says this new real-time feature was built on feedback from users about how they were using Snap Map with their friends. It notes that 78% of Snapchat users in the United States say they aren't hesitant to share their location on the Snap Map and that they do so because they think it's a safe way to stay connected with others.

The company is releasing the new feature as part of a broader partnership with It's On Us, a national non-profit dedicated to combating campus sexual assault. In addition to the new feature, the app will also public a new PSA focused on increasing bystander awareness.

The launch of the new feature comes a day after Snapchat announced that users will be able to change their usernames starting February 23. The username change won’t impact aspects of users’ accounts, such as their friend lists, Snap codes, Snap scores, memories, etc. You won’t be able to select usernames that have already been used in the past and you can only change your username once a year.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Pinterest Stock and 1 Reason Not to

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is having a tough start to 2022. As economies reopen, demand for at-home entertainment is falling, and Pinterest is one business that is seeing consumer interest decrease. What follows are three reasons that support buying Pinterest stock right now and one reason to hesitate.

  • 2 Reasons I Wouldn't Hesitate to Buy Netflix Stock Right Now

    Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) total paid subscriber count stood at a commanding 221.8 million in the fourth quarter, but investors are concerned over slowing growth. The stock is down 27% over the last year, as subscriber growth decelerated each quarter from 21.9% at the end of 2020 to 8.9% in the most recent quarter. On the flip side, Netflix's higher profit margin means the stock is offering better value at these lows.

  • Google Will Make It Harder to Track Consumers. It’s a Blow to Facebook.

    The move not only will increase user privacy, but will challenge companies that rely on tracking behavior to target advertising.

  • Trump's 'Truth Social' opens to beta testers

    Ex-U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media app “Truth Social” began its beta rollout this week, according to sources invited to test it.About 500 people have started using an early version of the app, which has pledged to deliver an “engaging and censorship-free experience.”Two sources told Reuters they received an email earlier this week inviting them to test Truth Social.Users have already begun posting on the beta version, including Trump’s account verified @realDonaldTrump with a message saying “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!”By late Wednesday, Trump's account on Truth Social had 317 followers.He had 88 million followers before Twitter banned him a year ago, along with Facebook and YouTube.Trump Media & Technology Group Chief Executive Devin Nunes has said the app will launch by the end of March.

  • Meta says its VR platform has grown by ten times since December

    Facebook rebranded itself as Meta in order to fully embrace virtual reality via the Oculus platform, so how is that actually going?

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Roasts ‘Banned’ Trump’s Bootleg Version of Twitter

    ABCOn Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Trump’s new social media platform.“Donald Trump, you know, is not on Twitter—he’s banned from Twitter—but little Don Jr. is on Twitter, and yesterday, he gave his followers a sneak peek at daddy’s new social media project,” said Kimmel.As you probably know, the former reality-TV host turned president was booted off Twitter after he violated the platform’s terms of service on a number of occasions. Twitter did so in order to “prevent the glorificati

  • Shiba Inu Scores Second Listing in Brazil With Foxbit

    In the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu’s price has fallen by over 2%, continuing its downward trend over the last seven days.

  • Meta's social VR platform Horizon Worlds hits 300,000 users

    Facebook's parent company said its virtual reality game Horizon Worlds has reached 300,000 monthly users -- 10 times the amount when it launched in early December.

  • How To Make Money Without a 9-to-5 Job

    If you want to make money outside of a 9-to-5 job, then you should take a look at these 100 ways to score some income without having a traditional job.

  • Twitter roasts gamer who got confused over women having body hair: 'He has never been within 10 feet of a woman before'

    Social media is up in arms after a video game player pointed out what he thought was a mistake in a new game.

  • Sir Nick Clegg promoted to tackle Facebook's mounting problems

    Sir Nick Clegg has been promoted to the top table at Meta, as founder Mark Zuckerberg hands over responsibility for the Facebook and Instagram owner’s mounting regulatory headaches. The former deputy prime minister, previously vice‑president for global affairs and communications, will become president of global affairs which Mr Zuckerberg said was a role at his own level. Nevertheless, Sir Nick, 55, will report to Mr Zuckerberg and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg. He previously reported

  • Trump’s Truth Social mocked after new platform is forced to promote his first post on Twitter

    The former president’s new social media site appears to be a clone of his former favourite, from which he is now banned

  • Twitter is having issues, so you might be missing some tweets (updated)

    Twitter is suffering from technical issues that have resulted in missing tweets and other glitches.

  • From 'Facebook' To 'Meta,' 'Facebookers' To 'Metamates' - Mark Zuckerberg Talks About The Future

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) founder Mark Zuckerberg offered his vision for a corporate culture that will “build awesome things,” “live in the future,” and be run by employees whom he called ‘metamates.’ Zuckerberg said that Meta would build off the core values written in 2007 but adapt them for the future. “Meta, Metamates, Me is about being good stewards of our company and mission,” Mr. Zuckerberg said. “It’s about the sense of responsibility we have for our collective success and to each o

  • Exclusive-Trump app opens to hundreds of testers ahead of expected launch

    Details about former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media app are trickling out as about 500 beta testers have begun using an early version of “Truth Social,” two sources told Reuters. The testing of Truth Social comes a year after Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's YouTube.

  • Spotify acquires Podsights and Chartable to advance its podcasting business

    Spotify Inc deepened its investment in podcasting with the acquisitions of Podsights and Chartable, two services that provide greater insights for advertisers and podcasting publishers, the Swedish company said on Wednesday. Podsights helps marketers gauge the effectiveness of their ads, one area that Spotify said has been a major challenge. Chartable provides audience insights that help podcast publishers measure the effectiveness of their growth campaigns.

  • Twitter CEO challenges Silicon Valley norms by taking paternity leave

    Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal will soon take "a few weeks" of paternity leave, in a sign of Silicon Valley's evolving norms around parental leave, a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.Why it matters: While Agrawal's time away will be significantly shorter than the 20 weeks of parental leave that Twitter allots to employees, many workplace cultures have not yet normalized paternity leave.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWh

  • Twitter Adds Ethereum Wallet to Tip Jar

    Twitter added several new payment options to its tip jar feature this week, including Ethereum, the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin. See: 4 Best Places To Buy and Sell...

  • Eric Adams urges NYC CEOs to get workers back in offices

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams is urging leaders of major companies to lift COVID-19 restrictions and allow employees to return to offices in the city.Why it matters: It's part of Adams' effort to jumpstart the city's economy as Omicron cases slow.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: "Now is the time for us to get back," Adams said at a press conference Wednesday. "I’m hoping within the next few weeks, the CEOs map out a real plan of 'this

  • Roblox Stock Falls More Than 25% as Kids Return to Classroom

    The online-entertainment company’s quarterly results added to investors’ concerns about its ability to grow users as the pandemic fades.