Snapchat rolls out new 'Shared Stories' feature to make it easier to share memories

Snapchat is rolling out a new "Shared Stories" feature that is designed to make it easier for users on the app to collaborate and share memories. The feature is a new iteration of the app's "Custom Stories" feature, which allows users to create a story and add friends to view and contribute to it. With the new Shared Stories feature, users who have been added to a group can add their friends as well to make it easier "for the whole soccer team, camp squad, or group of coworkers to get in on the fun," Snap says.

You can start a Shared Story by heading to your profile, tapping the new story option and then selecting "Shared Story." As with all stories sent on Snapchat, Snaps sent to a Shared Story are automatically deleted after 24 hours. However, unlike regular friend Stories and Groups, there isn't a chat component for Shared Stories. Snapchat says content is moderated using a combination of automatic language detection and community review tools. In addition, the app will notify users if they've joined a Shared Story with someone they have blocked. Snapchat says this will allow users to remain in control of who they share content with on the app.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rPmPa8e_nY?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

"Today, we’re introducing Shared Stories, a new way for Snapchatters to build community around the content they love to snap," Snap said in a blog post. "With this next generation Story, we’re hoping to help Snapchatters turn shared moments into shared memories."

The roll out of the new feature comes a few weeks after Snap's Partner Summit took place, where the company announced several new features. Snap announced a new feature called Director Mode, aimed at providing easier access to Snapchat’s native creative tools for publishing video on its platform, including to its short-form video feature known as Spotlight. The company also announced a number of new initiatives focused on using its AR technology to aid with online shopping. Most notably, the company is introducing a new in-app destination within Snapchat called “Dress Up” that will feature AR fashion and virtual try-on experiences. Snap also revealed a new mini drone called "Pixy."

The launch also comes as Snap CEO Evan Spiegel wrote in an internal memo that the company will miss its revenue goals for this quarter and will also slow its pace of hiring. Although Snap continues to grow year over year, Spiegel says the company is growing more slowly than expected due to the overall economic environment.