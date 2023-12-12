Snapchat+ subscribers can now create and send AI-generated images

Snapchat is releasing a few new AI powered features for Snapchat+ subscribers, the company announced on Tuesday. Most notably, subscribers can now create and send AI generated images based on a text prompt. In addition to getting access to a new AI extend tool, subscribers can now also use the app's Dream selfie feature with friends.

To access the AI image generator, subscribers can click on the "AI" button on the right side of their screen. Once you click on it, you can choose from a selection of prompts, such as "a planet made out of cheese" or "a sunny day at the beach" to receive and AI-generated image. Or, you can type in your own prompt, such as "a dog sleeping on a rocket." After you have either selected or typed in a prompt, the app will start generating your image. Once it's ready, you have the option to edit it, download it and share it with others.

Image Credits: Snapchat

Snapchat+ subscribers were already able to create AI images for their bitmoji backgrounds and chat wallpapers, and can now create and send AI images to their friends.

Snapchat did not share what specific model is powering the feature, but told TechCrunch in an email that the company has several deals with partners to use their foundational models.

Subscribers can now also use Dream, Snapchat's generative AI selfie feature, with their friends. The feature lets you create fantastical images of yourself in different scenarios. With this new update, you can create an AI selfie of yourself and then select one of your friends to appear next to you. For instance, you can create an image of you and friend as mermaids, and then either send the image to them or share it on your story. Snapchat+ subscribers get one free pack of 8 Dreams a month, the company says.

In addition, subscribers are getting access to a new AI-powered extend tool. Say you took an image of your dog, but you zoomed in too close and want more of the full picture. You can click on the new extend tool to automatically receive a zoomed out image where the background has been filled in with the help of AI.

Image Credits: Snapchat

Snapchat says these new features are rolling out now, but that regional availability may vary.

Today's announcement shows that Snapchat is looking to further the app's AI capabilities and build on the ones it already offers. Snapchat users can already receive AI-generated images from the app's My AI chatbot, and they have had access to the app's AI Dream feature for a few months now.

Snapchat+, which launched over the summer, costs $3.99 USD per month. The company says it currently has over 7 million Snapchat+ subscribers. New data indicates that the offering recently had its best month, in terms of in-app revenue, showing no signs of slowing growth. In November, Snapchat+ topped $20 million in net revenue (after app store fees) for the first time. At the same time, subscription revenue rose by double digits in almost every country where Snapchat+ is live.