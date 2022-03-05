U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.67 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8300
    -0.6310 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,437.30
    +424.06 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Snapchat has temporarily disabled its heat map of Snaps in Ukraine. Russia could have used the information to identify areas where Ukrainians are concentrated.

Sarah Jackson
·2 min read
The Snapchat app icon on an iPhone.
BigTunaOnline/Shutterstock

  • Snapchat has temporarily shut down its heat map of public Snaps in Ukraine "as a safety precaution."

  • The feature uses colors to indicate the volume of Snaps taken by location.

  • Russia could have used the feature for military purposes to identify areas where many Ukrainians are concentrated.

Snapchat has temporarily disabled its heat map in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country. Russia could have used the feature to plot military attacks by identifying areas with high concentrations of Ukrainians.

Snapchat announced the change in a tweet Friday.

"As a safety precaution we have temporarily disabled the Snap Map's heatmap of public Snaps in Ukraine," the company said. "We will continue to offer curated Stories comprised of Snaps submitted in Ukraine."

Typically, Snapchat users around the world can submit their Snaps to the heat map, which shows the concentration of Snaps taken by location. Areas that appear blue on the map indicate that relatively few people posted Snaps in the area, whereas red areas on the map indicate that many people posted Snaps there.

Earlier this week, Snapchat also halted ad sales to Russia and announced it will donate $15 million in humanitarian aid to support Ukraine.

"We stand in solidarity with our Ukrainian team members and the people of Ukraine who are fighting for their lives and for their freedom," the company said in a blog post Tuesday announcing the news. "War is a scourge on our collective humanity, and in this case, it is a direct threat to many of our team members and their families. We are praying for their safety and for peace."

Other tech companies have also begun cracking down on Russia for its attack on Ukraine.

Apple said this week it has halted all product sales in Russia and is removing the apps for state media outlets RT News and Sputnik News from the App Store. Meanwhile, Twitter announced it's adding labels to tweets linking to Russian state-affiliated media sites.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy’s 'Servant of the People' satire series could land on streamers in studio push for licensing: report

    American audiences may soon be able to watch Volodymyr Zelenskyy in action. According to a report, the studio behind the satirical series “Servant of the People” may distribute the program to streaming services.

  • Activision sued by former employee's family after she died by suicide

    Gaming company Activision Blizzard is facing a lawsuit from the family of a former employee after she died by suicide.The parents of Kerri Moynihan filed the complaint on Thursday in the Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging that sexual harassment by a supervisor at the company contributed to Moynihan's death, The Washington Post reported. Moynihan, the company's former finance manager, died by suicide in 2017 during a company retreat.Her parents...

  • Red Bull F1 Official Says Max Verstappen 'Very Satisfied' With Numbers in New Contract

    Reports out of Europe suggests Verstappen's new deal could be worth $250 million over five years.

  • Russia Is One of the Biggest Producers of Palladium. Prices Climbed to a Record.

    Palladium remains sensitive to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which could disrupt production and raise prices for the metal.

  • Navy SEALs event includes first-ever live helicopter landing at Mandel Recreation Center

    The inaugural Navy SEAL Day Saturday at Palm Beach's Mandel Recreation Center drew 300 people, and included a helicopter landing.

  • No. 2 Senate Democrat backs bill banning Russian oil imports

    Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) announced Saturday he would be backing a bill banning Russian oil imports. The senator said he would co-sponsor the Ban Russian Energy Imports Act after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded in a virtual meeting with Congress Saturday for the U.S. to stop buying Russian oil.The bipartisan bill was previously introduced by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural...

  • International group of civil rights lawyers filing appeal to U.N. on behalf of African refugees

    A group of prominent civil rights attorneys said this week they plan to file a global appeal to the United […] The post International group of civil rights lawyers filing appeal to U.N. on behalf of African refugees appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Josh Norris with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes

    Josh Norris (Ottawa Senators) with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes, 03/05/2022

  • Aircraft Lessors Have a Russia Problem. It Might Not Be as Bad as Investors Fear.

    For aircraft leasing companies, the Russian-Ukraine conflict is an unwelcome event for an industry looking to emerge from the problems of pandemic. Shares of AerCap (ticker: AER), Air Lease (AL) and BOC Aviation (2588.Hong Kong) are down more than 20%, on average, from 2022 highs. AerCap, the world’s aircraft lessor, has been hit the hardest.

  • Iran Paves Way for Sanctions Relief, Seals Atomic-Probe Pact

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Visa, MasterCard Suspend Operations in RussiaUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosRussia Energy Chaos Triggers the Biggest Market Shock in DecadesRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedIran paved the way for sanctions relief by agreeing to help end a contentious nuclear investigation, removing one of the final hurdles to an atomic deal tha

  • Who Is the Ghost Watching Claire in Outlander's First Episode?

    The mystery of Jamie Fraser's ghost, and how he is watching Claire in episode 1 of Outlander won't entirely be solved until Diana Gabaldon's final book in the series is published.

  • U.N. to investigate alleged Russia rights violations

    STORY: The U.N. Human Rights Council has agreed to set up a commission to investigate alleged rights violations by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, including possible war crimes.Thirty-two members of the council voted in favor of the resolution brought by Ukraine.Russia and Eritrea voted against it, while 13, including China, abstained.Yevheniia Filipenko is Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations:“Today the Human Rights Council adopted a historic resolution. The adoption of this resolution marks the end of the week which has seen Russia isolated at the international level. U.N. members from all regions around the world join together at the council to condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine in the strongest possible terms.”The Geneva-based council cannot make legally binding decisions, but its decisions send important political messages.The commission, set up for an initial one year period, is tasked with producing a report by early 2023.The exact scope of the investigation is yet to be determined.But one diplomat said that its mandate to look at the "root causes" of the conflict might include probing allegations of abuses inside Russia.Russia, which has called its actions since February 24 a "special operation" denied targeting civilians in Ukraine.Its delegate, Evgeny Ustinov, told the council that the resolution's backers "will use any means to blame Russia for the events in Ukraine".“We would add that there is a human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine which has collected and published facts on the situation on the ground. Therefore, the creation of a new mechanism is a mere waste of resources which could better be used to help civilians in Ukraine. However, this is unlikely to be a concern of the co-sponsors of the resolution which would use any means in order to blame Russia for the events in Ukraine.”Washington, which just rejoined the body as a voting member after quitting under former President Donald Trump, called the outcome "a powerful condemnation of Russia's actions."

  • Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Speak Out About the War in Her Native Ukraine, Donating $3 Million

    "The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating," the actress said. "There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity"

  • Paterson settles with former sanitation inspector for $550K in sexual harassment suit

    City officials agreed to pay $550,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a municipal sanitation inspector who said she was sexually harassed.

  • Mexico inflation seen on the rise again in February: Reuters poll

    Mexico's year-on-year inflation likely accelerated in February after cooling slightly over the previous two months, a Reuters poll showed Friday, reinforcing expectations that the central bank will continue to raise its key interest rate. The core rate of inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy items, was seen accelerating to 6.58%, which would be the highest rate since June 2001. In February the bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, a sixth consecutive rise, citing inflation.

  • Brittney Griner Drug Arrest in Russia Raises Diplomatic and Legal Questions

    As the U.S. State Department on Saturday bluntly warned U.S. citizens to “depart Russia immediately,” Russian media reported that WNBA star Brittney Griner is in custody for an alleged drug offense. Griner, 31, is accused of attempting to transport hashish oil in vape cartridges at Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow. The Phoenix Mercury center and two-time […]

  • ZR48 Corvette Boat Outruns The Cops

    Look at that thing go!

  • Toni Collette Explains Violent ‘Pieces of Her’ Diner Scene: ‘Reality That Happens Over and Over’ in America

    Filming the Netflix series brought up a painful truth for Collette and others: how frequently these shootings take place in the U.S.

  • Record-breaking heat, tornadoes and hail predicated across the U.S. this weekend

    Tornadoes, thunderstorms, large hail and record-breaking warm temperatures are possible across the country.

  • Biden to boost made-in-America goods as Siemens adds factory jobs

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will announce requirements for the government to buy more made-in-America goods at a White House event where Germany's Siemens AG will commit to new investments in U.S. manufacturing. Biden has vowed to direct more of the $600 billion in federal spending each year toward domestically manufactured goods in hopes that doing so will rebuild factories in hard-up regions, create blue-collar jobs and shift the country away from a reliance on competitors like China. Among the steps, the administration is finalizing rules requiring that products have at least 75% domestic content to meet federal guidelines for being made in the country, up from 55%, the White House said.