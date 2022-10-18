Snapcommerce grabs its cape and becomes Super

Mobile shopping experience company Snapcommerce is moving from commerce to fintech, unveiling both a new name, Super, and a new credit card product.

The company, which raised $85 million last year, describes its SuperCash card as a “first-of-its-kind, debt-protecting card” that provides users with rewards and cash back in a way that enables them to build credit.

Here’s how it works: anyone can apply for the card — there are no credit checks or minimum purchases — and it connects to the user’s debit card. So they spend the same way, but instead of not getting any rewards from the debit card, SuperCash users get a whopping 10% cash back on SuperTravel, 5% on SuperShop and 2% everywhere else Mastercard is accepted, Hussein Fazal, Super CEO, told TechCrunch.

When building Snapcommerce, the company noticed that the majority of its customers were paying with a debit card.

“It's because they typically didn't have access to credit or they were afraid of credit, and in fact, 54% said they wanted access to credit and they couldn't get it,” Fazal added. “Launching this SuperCash Card makes you think holistically about how all this stuff works together. For every spend decision our customers make, we want them to come to us because it's a better way to spend because they're going to save 20% to 30% on hotels and build a credit score while getting 2% cashback.”

Radhika Duggal, Super’s chief marketing officer, told TechCrunch that the decision to change the company’s name to Super was a move to continue to be top-of-mind with customers.

“It really delivered on the mission that we're trying to focus on which is enabling consumers to spend less, save more and build credit the most out of their lives,” Duggal said. “‘Super’ was a word that we really gravitated to because it had strength, excitement and positivity associated with it. We want consumers to feel that way and feel good about the decisions that they make.”

Fazal explained the strategy for pivoting from a commerce focus to a fintech focus was centered around Super’s customers and understanding how to better serve them.

The company relies on a lot of data, and when it was telling them that customers didn’t just want to save more, but needed to save more, he felt Super was in a “unique position to be able to help them do that” by moving closer to the intersection of commerce and fintech and by removing barriers to a better credit score.

Meanwhile, Super had been operating with a waitlist, of which Fazal said 10% of its over 5,000 customers had signed up, and officially opened up its credit applications today.

To date, Super raised over $100 million in venture-backed capital, surpassed $1 billion in sales, saved consumers $145 million, and, based on its last quarter, has over $100 million net revenue annualized business, Fazal said. In the past year, the company also increased its head count from 70 to 200 employees.

“Hitting those growth levels has resulted in a lot of inbound interest from investors,” he added. “We have a lot of cash on the balance sheet, so we are aggressively going to try and fundraise, but sort of given all the inbound interest, we probably will close on some funding before the end of the year.”