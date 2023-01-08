U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.08
    +86.98 (+2.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,630.61
    +700.53 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,569.29
    +264.05 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.80
    +39.61 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.73
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.50
    +29.90 (+1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.56 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    +0.0124 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    +0.0182 (+1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0300
    -1.3620 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,969.24
    +30.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.25
    +3.69 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Snapmaker Artisan and J1 Makes an Impressive Pivot at CES 2023

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- Digital manufacturer Snapmaker recently attended CES 2023, which is the world's most influential technology event, taking place from Jan. 5 to 8 in Las Vegas, NV. More than that, Snapmaker has been named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for Snapmaker Artisan.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honouring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. This year, among a high number of over 2100 submissions, Snapmaker Artisan stands out in differentiation with the idea of upgraded modular design, and its high quality and performance. Snapmaker Artisan is the latest generation of Snapmaker's 3-in-1 3D printer, which is equipped with 300°C dual extrusion 3D printing module, 10W high power laser module, 200W CNC cutting module, 400 x 400 x 400 giant work area and innovative quick-swap design. The upgraded functions allow Artisan to push the limits of what a modular fabrication tool can do.

Visitors experiencing Snapmaker Artisan
Visitors experiencing Snapmaker Artisan

Additionally, Snapmaker brought J1 to the show as well. The Snapmaker J1 High Speed IDEX 3D Printer boasts two extruders with an ultra-fast printing speed of up to 350 mm/s. Due to its elaborate hardware design and outstanding printing performance, it successfully attracted the attention of thousands of on-site visitors.

New products aside, it's notable that well-loved 3D printing content creator Joel Telling (3D Printing Nerd) joined the show and came to Snapmaker booth to share and discuss his thoughts on Artisan and J1.

"We're proud to be honoured once again with the CES Innovation Award", said Josh Littlehua, Key Account Manager. "Snapmaker is always committed to creating premium-quality and user-friendly desktop fabrication machines. Both Artisan and J1 are products integrating high-class hardware, user-friendly workflow and high standard print quality requirements to ensure user experience. It is a pleasure to communicate in person with our users, partners, and Snapmaker enthusiasts and receive positive feedback from them! Hope to see you all next year!"

About Snapmaker

Founded in 2016, Snapmaker is a tech company that develops, manufactures, and sells desktop 3-in-1 3D printers that integrate 3D printing, laser engraving & cutting, and CNC carving. Our flagship product, Snapmaker 2.0 3-in-1 3D printer, made a record in 2019 as the most crowdfunded 3D printer on Kickstarter and won the IF Design Award 2022.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snapmaker-artisan-and-j1-makes-an-impressive-pivot-at-ces-2023-301715596.html

SOURCE Snapmaker

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/08/c3191.html

Recommended Stories

  • RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 5, 2023 RPM International Inc. reports earnings inline with expectations. Reported EPS is $1.1 EPS, expectations were $1.1. Operator: Good morning. And welcome to the RPM International’s Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After today’s presentation, […]

  • 3 keys for the Bears vs. Vikings in Week 18

    As the Bears prepare to face the Vikings, here are some keys for Chicago to end the 2022 season on a high note.

  • SEE IT: Jets’ Jordan Whitehead shows support for college teammate Damar Hamlin

    The NFL community has rallied around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is still in critical condition, but all news about his condition has been positive.

  • Updated 53-man roster and practice squad for Week 18

    Updated 53-man roster and practice squad for Week 18

  • Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence commend ‘electric,’ ‘special’ crowd

    Jaguars fans showed up and packed TIAA Bank Field on Saturday.

  • 3 Apple Stock Predictions for 2023

    Even the Magic 8 Ball couldn't have predicted the events of 2022. Let's see if this year will be any different.

  • Costco Memberships Are Going Up in 2023

    If there's ever been a good time to join Costco, it's now. There's no set date on when the wholesale giant is expected to raise the prices of its memberships, but Costco's chief financial officer,...

  • A big CES 2023 trend: all battery power, everywhere, all the time.

    As we were roaming the halls of CES in Las Vegas, one product category stood out across the board; there's a lot of focus on portable (and less portable) power storage. The smallest portable power stations usually come with a few 110v sockets and some USB sockets, and maybe a 12V car cigarette lighter port for small peripherals. From there, it can get pretty advanced; solid-state batteries, 240V power, wireless charging ports, the ability to plug in additional batteries and the option to be powered from a number of power sources, including mains power, solar, car chargers, and even the high-end rapid chargers designed for electric vehicles.

  • Qualcomm Touts Phone Chips That Use Satellite Power: CES Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The Consumer Electronics Show is underway for another day, with more substantial crowds hitting the Las Vegas event after two years of Covid-19 disruptions.Most Read from BloombergThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantThe 6 Republicans Who Switched Their Votes to M

  • Scanners for avocados and your brain: Highlights from CES 2023

    At the annual CES tech show in Las Vegas, hundreds of start-ups presented products aimed at improving health, education and work, increasing productivity and helping to save the planet.

  • EXPLAINER: What is ChatGPT and why are schools blocking it?

    Ask the new artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to write an essay about the cause of the American Civil War and you can watch it churn out a persuasive term paper in a matter of seconds. The free tool has been around for just five weeks but is already raising tough questions about the future of AI in education, the tech industry and a host of professions. It's part of a new generation of AI systems that can converse, generate readable text on demand and even produce novel images and video based on what they've learned from a vast database of digital books, online writings and other media.

  • Best of CES 2023

    This year, the Engadget team considered all CES 2023 had to offer and organized them into 11 categories, including accessibility, home theater, TV product, connected home, transportation, robots, gaming and mobile. Out of all the individual category winners, our team then voted for our favorite overall item to crown the Best in Show. It's been a blast covering CES for you all this year — thanks for taking this journey with us!

  • Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine halved with help from Amazon and Microsoft

    Frontline support from Silicon Valley giants has helped halve the number of Russian cyber attacks on Ukraine, new figures show.

  • The tech pioneer behind Sound Blaster has passed away

    Singaporean inventor and tech pioneer Sim Wong Hoo has passed away on January 4th at the age of 67.

  • Delta (DAL) to Offer Free Wi-Fi Service on More Flights

    In a bid to make air travel more attractive, Delta (DAL) aims to provide free Wi-Fi service on more U.S. flights.

  • 5 Secrets BJ's Wholesale Club Doesn't Want You to Know

    Whether you shop at Costco, Sam's Club, or BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll know that each warehouse store has its devout shoppers. If you're on team BJ's (or if you want to see how it stacks up against your fave!), you'll want to keep reading to hear retail experts spill their biggest shopping secrets. From how to save even more to the hidden benefits of your membership, these tips might change your next visit to the big-box store.READ THIS NEXT: 6 Secrets Sam's Club Doesn't Want You To Know. 1 Reme

  • Best of CES 2023: A color-changing BMW and a boba tea robot

    Tech companies showed off their latest products this week at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show. Crowds of investors, media and tech workers have streamed into cavernous Las Vegas venues to see the latest tech from big companies and startups. There are flashy concept cars, screens of every possible variety, robots that can help with a range of tasks and technology for homes.

  • Amazon's Kindle Scribe is on sale for the first time, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

    When we weren't distracted by all the cool stuff at CES, we found some pretty great deals on tech that you can buy right now.

  • Princeton student's app helps detect essays written by ChatGPT

    Edward Tian said more than 20,000 users — many of them teachers — have already tested his app.

  • CES 2023 Day 2 recap: Sony, Google and a Ram 1500 concept

    CES 2023 is underway, people are coursing through the LVCC. Here's the biggest from the floor.