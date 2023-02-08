U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

Snapple® Launches fAIct Generator Powered by Technology from ChatGPT Creator OpenAI

·3 min read

In Celebration of the Recent 20-Year Anniversary of Snapple's Real Facts®, Snapple is Putting its Fact Writing into Fans' Hands

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapple®, the iconic beverage brand that delivers fun and flavorful teas and juice drinks, is proud to announce the launch of the Snapple fAIct Generator, an AI-powered tool that makes it easy to create facts about any topic. Celebrating 20-years of Snapple Real Facts®, facts found under every Snapple bottle cap, the Snapple fAIct Generator puts fact-creation in the hands of the brand's fans. To help share the news of this new tool, Snapple used ChatGPT to write this press release, with some light edits to make it more Snapple-y.

Snapple fAIct #10,748
Snapple fAIct #10,748

The Snapple fAIct Generator, powered by technology from ChatGPT creator OpenAI, allows users to create and share facts via social media. Whether looking for a fact about a Snapple flavor, doughnuts, music, or our favorite furry friend, ChatGPT has got you covered. The Snapple fAIct Generator will create a database of all newly created facts and some may appear under caps in 2024.

Since the start of Snapple Real Facts, there have been 1,677 facts. For inspiration, here are a few of the original Snapple Real Facts:

  • Beavers can hold their breath for 45 minutes.

  • Slugs have two noses.

  • You can't hum while plugging your nose (go ahead, give it a try).

"Snapple's fans have come to expect the unexpected from the brand, which is beloved for its variety, flavor, and most of all, fun. Over the past 20 years, a central part of the fun Snapple experience has been the Snapple Real Facts under the cap," said Kelli Freeman, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Keurig Dr Pepper. "The Snapple fAIct Generator makes it easy for a new generation of Snapple fans to experience the fun of facts in a tech-forward, and interactive way."

Visit SnapplefAIcts.com, or scan the QR code on any Snapple Bottle, to use the Snapple fAIct Generator to create custom facts (Snapple fAIcts are generated with AI, so they can be wrong, skewed, or even inappropriate). Go ahead, give it a try! You never know what Snapple-licious fact you might learn.

About Snapple

Snapple, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), is a leader in great-tasting premium beverages. Founded in 1972 by three childhood friends, Snapple got its start in New York and is now available throughout the United States. Snapple prides itself on developing, producing, and marketing a wide variety of premium beverages, including ready-to-drink teas, juice drinks, and 100% juices. For more information, visit Snapple.com or KeurigDrPepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Snapple at Facebook.com/Snapple, Instagram.com/Snapple, or Twitter.com/Snapple.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $12 billion and approximately 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing, and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

 

Snapple fAIct #10,998
Snapple fAIct #10,998
Snapple
Snapple
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snapple-launches-faict-generator-powered-by-technology-from-chatgpt-creator-openai-301741374.html

SOURCE Snapple

