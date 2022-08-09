Snappt Appoints Kyle Nelson as VP of Strategic Partners

Snappt

Industry veteran Kyle Nelson brings sales leadership to help drive Snappt’s growth

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snappt, the leader in application fraud detection for residential apartment property managers, today announced the appointment of Kyle Nelson as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. An industry veteran of more than a dozen years, Kyle has successfully helped grow startup companies, and worked for some of the largest financial services institutions serving the rental housing market. Kyle will bring his breath of experience to oversee strategic partnerships and channel sales for Snappt. Additionally, he will be an active member of the early-stage venture capital community, serving as a venture partner to multiple VC funds and syndicates.



“Kyle is a seasoned expert in financial services applied to the residential market, and an experienced sales leader with a successful track record of driving growth, cultivating teams, and achieving goals,” said Daniel Berlind, CEO of Snappt. “Kyle’s understanding of cross-industry best practices, including strategy, planning, and implementation for enabling successful initiatives will be extremely beneficial to our future growth.”

“I’m very excited about developing my role here at Snappt, to help drive our growth through integration partners and reseller channels,” said Kyle. “I’m looking forward to applying my experience and industry knowledge to expand our strategic partnerships that are so critical to the company’s ability to increase its market leadership.”

Prior to joining Snappt, Kyle held senior sales roles at Gartner, Experian, TransUnion and PayLease (now Zego). Kyle holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois, with a concentration in Entrepreneurship and a Bachelor of Science from the University of North Florida in Political Science.

About Snappt

Snappt, a Los Angeles based real estate technology company, provides a quick and inexpensive data-driven fraud detection service that can accurately spot fraudulent documentation. Snappt is used by the top 5 management firms in the US.

