Snavely Forest Products Promotes Carl J. Lamb to Executive Vice President

·2 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snavely Forest Products ("Snavely"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MacArthur Company, is pleased to announce that effective immediately, Carl J. Lamb has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President.

Carl J. Lamb, Snavely Executive Vice President

Lamb joined Snavely Forest Products in 1994 when he was hired as an Engineered Wood Products Designer. He has held several positions within the company including Sales Representative and General Manager before his most recent assignment as Vice President of Snavely's Eastern Operations. During his tenure, he has made a substantial impact on the company. Carl has always focused on improving shareholder value by continuous improvements, personnel development, and his persistent application and advancement of critical technology.

"Carl has been an integral part of Snavely's success over the years, and we are proud to have him leading our company in an executive role," said President, Clark Spitzer.

In his new role, Lamb will present a clearer creative vision for the future, a continuance of a growing collaborative structure between departments, and operational improvements across the company. He will report directly to the President.

Spitzer continues, "Carl is an extremely talented professional with an innovative and strategic mindset that consistently helps us reach our goals. He is invaluable to this company, and we look forward to many years of his insights and perspectives that will continue to drive Snavely's success."

About Snavely Forest Products

Snavely Forest Products, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a recognized leader in the wholesale lumber and building products industry, delivering superior material, exceptional service, and market expertise to customers both near and far. Their customers are among the finest professional and do-it-yourself retailers, including independent dealers, home centers, door and window shops and moulding & millwork manufacturers. Snavely, a 100% employee-owned company, celebrated its 120-year anniversary in 2022. Find out more at www.snavelyforestproducts.com. Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer/M/F/Vet/Disable/100% Employee Owned

Media Contact
Alexis Joseph, Director of Marketing
412-641-9134
351523@email4pr.com
www.snavelyforestproducts.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snavely-forest-products-promotes-carl-j-lamb-to-executive-vice-president-301714693.html

SOURCE Snavely Forest Products

