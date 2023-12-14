SNB Calls End to Hiking Cycle, Signals Shift in Franc Policy

(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank called an end to its tightening cycle and signaled a shift in its currency policy as it kept borrowing costs unchanged after inflation slowed emphatically below its ceiling.

“Monetary conditions are currently appropriate,” President Thomas Jordan said in Bern. “Our conditional inflation forecast is now within the price stability range over the entire forecast horizon for the first time in some time.”

Policymakers left their key interest rate at 1.75% for its second consecutive meeting on Thursday, in an outcome anticipated by all economists surveyed by Bloomberg. While the SNB is still willing to intervene in currency markets, Jordan said that can go in both directions and the central bank is no longer focusing on sales.

During a press conference, Jordan highlighted that a rate cut was not up for discussion at this meeting but added that officials will have to change tack if the franc’s exchange rate made monetary conditions too restrictive. He cautioned that all forecasts are surrounded by high uncertainty at the moment.

Analysts had anticipated the change on the SNB’s foreign-currency stance. The Swiss franc erased earlier gains, falling 0.4% versus the euro to the day’s low.

With Switzerland facing the weakest growth in four years for 2024, inflation now down to 1.4%, and the franc close to at an eight-year high against the euro, the central bank is in a holding pattern.

SNB officials are probably still in no hurry to embrace the prospect of rate cuts at a time even as investors bet on the Federal Reserve and global peers to do so. By contrast, on the eve of the decision, US officials released forecasts amounting to a pivot toward eventual easing.

European counterparts are under pressure to follow suit on Thursday. Both the Bank of England and European Central Bank are anticipated to keep borrowing costs unchanged in their last decisions of 2023. Meanwhile, Norwegian officials delivered what is probably a final rate hike.

Speculation that Frankfurt policymakers will move faster then the Swiss to cut rates last week drove the franc to its strongest level against the euro since the SNB abandoned its currency cap almost nine years ago.

“FX intervention has been used as an additional tool to counteract imported inflation, thus this is definitely a dovish signal and the first step in looking toward cuts,” said Kirstine Kundby-Nielsen, FX and rates strategist at Danske Bank in Copenhagen. “We increasingly see a move in March as likely.”

Swiss officials surprised investors with an early pause to their tightening in September after Switzerland stuck to the slow inflation that has made it stand out in the current cycle, when other advanced economies saw much faster price growth.

According to their forecasts, the outlook will remain similarly benign. They envisage inflation of 2.1% for this year, 1.9% next and 1.6% in 2025.

“Our assessment is that the upside and downside risks for inflation are approximately balanced,” Jordan said.

While economists including BlackRock Inc.’s Martin Lueck reckon the SNB could pivot to a rate cut as early as March, most of of those surveyed by Bloomberg see a first cut in December 2024.

SNB’s tighter policy has started to weigh on growth, as the third quarter saw slim expansion after the second was revised to contraction. The central bank expects the Swiss economy to grow around 1% this year and in a range of 0.5% to 1% in 2024.

--With assistance from Jana Randow, William Horobin, James Regan, Harumi Ichikura, Kristian Siedenburg, Joel Rinneby, Alexey Anishchuk and Laura Malsch.

