SNB Can Continue to Ignore Climate Risks, Swiss Lawmakers Say

Bastian Benrath
1 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank won’t have to take climate and environmental risks into account in its monetary policy, according to the country’s parliament.

Most Read from Bloomberg

While a number of institutions including the European Central Bank and Sweden’s Riksbank have started to address climate change issues, Swiss lawmakers on Wednesday followed the stance of departing SNB President Thomas Jordan, who has repeatedly said that the central bank should have a narrow mandate focused on inflation control and shouldn’t put global warming on its agenda.

A center-right majority in parliament’s lower house turned down five separate proposals of Green and left parties, voting 111-72, according to a notice on the body’s website. The identical bills aimed at adjusting the law governing the central bank to include a provision that the SNB “take climate and environmental risks into account in the conduct of its monetary policy.”

The decision is the latest blow against the agenda of Swiss environmental activists, who have frequently criticized the institution — in particular for investing its vast foreign-exchange reserves in pollution-heavy companies.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Uber is helping investigators look into account that sent driver to Ohio home where she was killed

    Uber is helping investigators look into the account that sent a driver to the Ohio home where an 81-year-old man allegedly shot the woman to death because he erroneously believed she was part of a scam, the ride-hailing company said Wednesday. The March 25 shooting death of Loletha Hall is “a horrific tragedy," and that account has since been banned, an Uber spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement. William J. Brock was indicted Monday on charges of murder, felonious assault and kidnapping for Hall's death.

  • The Fed may have pumped so much money into the economy that it's now taking way longer to cut rates

    Interest rate cuts may not come so soon amid strong job growth and persistent inflation.

  • Georgia Power receives approval to add 1.4 GW of natural gas generation

    Environmentalists are criticizing the Georgia Public Service Commission’s decision to approve the construction of new fossil fuel generation, citing cost and climate concerns.

  • Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Arm Bags $70M for 152MW Solar Firm

    Canadian Solar's (CSIQ) extended partnership with Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. will support its customers with reliable and affordable solar energy.

  • US economic activity expanded slightly in recent weeks, Fed says

    The U.S. central bank released its latest snapshot on the health of the economy a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell ditched previous guidance on when its benchmark interest rate may be cut and instead said monetary policy needs to be restrictive for longer due to a string of stronger-than-expected inflation readings. "Overall economic activity expanded slightly ... Ten out of twelve Districts experienced either slight or modest economic growth," the Fed said in the survey known as the "Beige Book," which polled business contacts across the central bank's 12 districts through April 8. "The economic outlook among contacts was cautiously optimistic, on balance."

  • Tesla Delays Cybertruck Deliveries, Leaving Buyers Confused

    Tesla has delayed deliveries of its Cybertruck in recent days, according to buyers, the latest stumble for the automaker facing weakening demand for its electric vehicles. Buyers say Tesla pushed back the scheduled delivery date for the stainless steel pickup truck without giving a reason. Tesla didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

  • A Whale of a Find

    Fragments of two massive jawbones from a predator that was twice the length of a city bus have been unearthed in the U.K.

  • KKR is entrusting its multibillion-dollar green transition to the former CEO of oil-guzzling giant Shell

    Ben van Beurden set Shell's first climate targets, but was also named "Fossil Fuel Villain of the Year" by New Republic.

  • Coal Keeps Powering India as Booming Economy Crushes Green Hopes

    (Bloomberg) -- Built along a stretch of salt flats in southern India, the Tuticorin power plant epitomizes a quagmire for the world’s fastest-growing major economy: how to provide reliable energy to 1.4 billion people.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals Rise

  • Stock Futures Are Rising After Fed's Powell Dents Rate-Cut Hopes

    **Stock Futures Rise After Powell Comments Dent Rate-Cut Hopes Further** U.S. stock futures rebounded early Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said progress on bringing down inflation stalled, pushing back the prospect of interest-rate cuts until later in the year. Powell said that recent data hadn’t given policy makers confidence that inflation is still heading toward the target. Before last week, traders had widely been expecting an interest-rate increase in June, but now that appears much less likely.