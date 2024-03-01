SNB President Thomas Jordan to Step Down at End of September

(Bloomberg) -- Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan will step down in September after more than a decade on the job, according to a statement on Friday.

Jordan, 61, oversaw some of the biggest decisions in the SNB’s history including its decision to lift the cap on the franc in January 2015.

“Having met the various challenges of recent years, now is the right time for me to step down,” Jordan said in the statement. “It has been a great privilege to serve the SNB and the interests of the country as a whole.”

The SNB’s supervisory board said it greatly regretted Jordan’s decision to leave, and expressed “their sincere thanks for his many years of outstanding commitment in the interests of a stability-oriented monetary policy, and for his excellent service to the SNB and the country,” according to the statement.

An SNB spokesperson declined to comment on who could succeed Jordan. However, in the past it was common that the central bank’s vice president — currently Martin Schlegel — succeeded the president when he stepped down.

