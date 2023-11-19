SNB Slammed for Reported $9 Billion Investment in Fracking
(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank has been slammed for what a coalition of environmental NGOs says is its $9 billion investment in 69 oil and gas fracking companies.
Most Read from Bloomberg
OpenAI Board Urged by Microsoft, Investors to Restore Altman
SpaceX Starship Explodes Though Craft Reached New Milestones
Silicon Valley Boardroom Coup Leads to Ouster of an AI Champion
Bill Ackman Defends Elon Musk After Backlash Over Antisemitism
Backlash Spreads Over Musk’s Endorsement of Antisemitic Post
Fracking accounts for over half of SNB’s roughly $16 billion invested in fossil fuel extraction, according to the report published by SNB Coalition and Climate Alliance Switzerland.
A spokesperson for the SNB declined to comment. An SNB spokesman told Le Matin Dimanche which wrote about the report earlier on Sunday that its investment policy is in line with “fundamental norms largely accepted in Switzerland” and that it’s constantly reviewing its portfolio.
Fracking, which uses high-pressure liquid to release fossil fuels underground, triggered a huge boom in shale oil and gas in the US. But it has faced significant opposition, particularly in densely populated parts of Europe, because of the risks it can destabilize the ground and Switzerland is no exception.
Fourteen of Switzerland’s 26 cantons that reject fracking are also home to 69% of the population and own about 27% of SNB shares, according to the NGOs.
“Due to the broadly supported rejection of fracking by cantonal governments and the population, it can be considered a norm and value of Switzerland, which the SNB should also respect,” they said.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Share of Americans Who Are Mortgage-Free Is at an All-Time High
The Impact and Cost of Musk’s Endorsement of Antisemitism on X
Sequoia Icon Michael Moritz Bets $300 Million on Reshaping San Francisco
Peter Thiel Is Still Hoping That Donald Trump Just Fades Away
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.