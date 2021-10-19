U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

SNC-Lavalin appointed to new consultancy framework by UK's largest public procurement organisation.

·2 min read
In this article:
MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, is pleased to announce it has been appointed to the UK Crown Commercial Service RM6187 Management Consultancy Framework Three (MCF3) to provide consultancy services to central government and wider public sector bodies in the UK for the next four years. The appointment has been made through Atkins, a member of SNC-Lavalin Group, and is a continuation of 15 years of advisory services provided through previous frameworks.

"SNC-Lavalin is proud to pursue this strong and long-term relationship with government departments and wider public sector organizations in the UK." said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. "This firmly reiterates the value we create through the breadth and depth of our capabilities, consistently delivering high quality services to our customers."

The Crown Commercial Service is the largest public procurement organisation in the UK. Its MCF3 framework enables public sector bodies to access cost effective and competitive consultancy services from a register of pre-approved suppliers. SNC-Lavalin will now offer services for complex and transformational programmes as well as environmental, sustainability and socio-economic development.

"SNC-Lavalin Engineering Services has extensive experience working with government departments and public sector bodies in the UK" said Philip Hoare, President, Atkins, Engineering, Design & Project Management, SNC-Lavalin. "Our appointment to this Crown Commercial Services framework will enable us to continue to grow our work in the sector and help tackle some of its greatest challenges, including efforts to realise the UK's Net Zero ambitions. We look forward to sharing our expertise and independent advice to develop and deliver programmes and projects that provide tangible benefits."

SNC-Lavalin has provided management consultancy services to public sector organisations through the CCS Management Consultancy frameworks for the last 15 years, including the two frameworks that this new agreement replaces. The appointment builds on the wide-ranging work already underway to support the UK Government and public sector, including its recent appointment by the UK Government Property Agency as its Net Zero and Life Cycle Replacement Program Delivery partner.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/19/c1057.html

