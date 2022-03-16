U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

SNC-Lavalin commits to the Science Based Targets Initiative, furthering its commitment to decarbonization

·3 min read
In this article:
  • SNCAF

MONTREAL, March 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, is furthering its efforts to achieving net zero by committing to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). The SBTi drives ambitious climate action with over 2,000 companies globally, to set science-based emissions reduction targets in line with the targets for the Paris Agreement.

"Our commitment to net zero emissions by 2030 is a critical component of our purpose: to engineer a better future for our planet and its people," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, SNC-Lavalin. "Committing to the Science Based Targets Initiative is a continuation of our various initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality. In addition to our own efforts, SNC-Lavalin makes an impact combatting climate change far beyond our own company by assisting clients with a range of net zero solutions, including the energy grid and the decarbonization of infrastructure.''

The Science Based Targets Initiative was launched to support efforts in limiting global warming to 1.5°C. The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature.

"SNC-Lavalin continues to illustrate that by transparently setting emissions reduction targets in line with what climate science says is necessary, we recognize the crucial role business can and must play to minimize the risk climate change poses to the future of the planet," said Hentie Dirker, Chief ESG and Integrity Officer, SNC-Lavalin. "Our commitment to net zero is about doing the right thing for the communities we are a part of. Setting, measuring, and disclosing science-based targets are among the most effective ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and future-proof our planet from the most severe impacts of climate change."

SNC-Lavalin's ongoing commitment to decarbonization

As part of its existing climate commitments, SNC-Lavalin has already taken significant steps in its sustainability initiatives. As a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, SNC-Lavalin has pledged to reach carbon net zero by 2030. Action taken by SNC-Lavalin in support of this target includes:

  • leveraging a go-forward flexible remote work policy for many employees to reduce commuting and optimize the Company's real estate portfolio, reducing the carbon footprint of buildings and facilities,

  • adopting virtual collaboration tools to reduce business travel post-pandemic, and

  • focusing on delivering client projects that advance net zero targets- including decarbonized infrastructure, buildings, and energy grid solutions.

In 2021, SNC-Lavalin joined the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change's (UNFCCC) Race to Zero global campaign and has signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C commitment. At the same time, SNC-Lavalin signed The Climate Pledge, a commitment to achieve the Paris Agreement 10 years early.

Last year, SNC-Lavalin launched its Vision for Engineering a Sustainable Society with enhanced Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) targets, including a Routemap to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030. SNC-Lavalin's progress to net zero carbon emissions is outlined in its CDP reports. For more information visit the Engineering Net Zero website.

Advancing net zero projects around the world is a key objective for SNC-Lavalin. The Company's Engineering Net Zero blueprint aims to steer SNC-Lavalin's approach in every plan, and every project undertaken. At the core of Engineering Net Zero is a guiding principle to help clients reduce their carbon emissions, manage climate risk, and build climate resilience. SNC-Lavalin has published two Engineering Net Zero reports, which examine the blueprint to achieve net zero carbon targets by 2050:

Engineering Net Zero Technical Report (Canada)
Engineering Net Zero Summary Report (UK)

In support of its Engineering Net Zero approach, in 2022, SNC-Lavalin launched DecarbonomicsTM, a data-driven solution to decarbonize the built environment (which contributes around 40% of global carbon emissions) in a cost-effective way, and to accelerate the global journey to net zero.

About SNC-Lavalin
Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/16/c8931.html

