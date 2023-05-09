SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) shareholders have earned a 13% CAGR over the last three years

Vanguard founder Jack Bogle helped spearhead the low-cost index fund, putting average returns within reach of every investor. But you can make superior returns by picking better-than average stocks. Notably, the SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) share price has gained 44% in three years, which is better than the average market return. It's also good to see a healthy gain of 24% in the last year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years of share price growth, SNC-Lavalin Group actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 81% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Languishing at just 0.3%, we doubt the dividend is doing much to prop up the share price. It may well be that SNC-Lavalin Group revenue growth rate of 3.5% over three years has convinced shareholders to believe in a brighter future. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think SNC-Lavalin Group will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that SNC-Lavalin Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 24% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 7% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SNC-Lavalin Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for SNC-Lavalin Group (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

