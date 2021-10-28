U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

SNC-Lavalin joins the United Nations' Race to Zero global campaign and The Climate Pledge, committing to halve global emissions by 2030

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, is pleased to announce it has joined the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change's (UNFCCC) Race to Zero global campaign and has signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C commitment. SNC-Lavalin also today announced it has signed The Climate Pledge, a commitment to achieve the Paris Agreement 10 years early, and be net-zero carbon by 2040 or sooner.

"Our commitment to climate action goes beyond setting our own net zero targets. In line with our purpose to engineer a better future for our planet and its people, we want to leverage the work we do with our clients and continue to play an active role in combatting climate change," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. "Implementing long-term sustainable climate solutions requires close collaboration between industries, governments, non-governmental organizations, and multilateral agencies. We welcome and encourage others to join us in this important mission."

The Race to Zero Campaign was launched to mobilize a coalition of cities, businesses, investors and other stakeholders to achieve net-zero commitments ahead of the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties in November 2021 ("COP26"). Coalition members pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2050, at the latest, in line with global efforts in limiting global warming to 1.5°C. Similarly, the Business Ambition for 1.5°C is a campaign led by the Science Based Targets initiative in partnership with the UN Global Compact and the We Mean Business coalition. It was launched in 2019 by a global coalition of UN agencies, business and industry leaders. The Climate Pledge is a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040.

SNC-Lavalin has taken significant steps in its sustainability journey this year. As signatories to the United Nations Global Compact, we have set high-level goals, including pledging to become net zero carbon by 2030. As part of Race to Zero, the Company will:

  • rationalize its real estate portfolio to minimize the carbon footprint of buildings and facilities,

  • adopt digital communication tools to reduce business travel and initiate behavioral change to lower energy usage, and

  • design buildings and infrastructure that is energy efficient through their life cycle in collaboration with client Companies that sign The Climate Pledge agree to three principles:

  • Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis;

  • Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies;

  • Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially-beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

The We Mean Business coalition is a group of non-profit organizations working to act on climate change. The global coalition brings together seven organizations: BSR, CDP, Ceres, The B Team, The Climate Group, The Prince of Wales's Corporate Leaders Group and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

SNC-Lavalin's Engineering Net Zero
Earlier this year, SNC-Lavalin launched its Vision for Engineering a Sustainable Society with enhanced Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) targets, including a Routemap to achieving Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2030. The Company's progress to Net Zero Carbon Emissions is outlined in the CDP reports. For more information visit the Engineering Net Zero website

The Company's Engineering Net Zero approach has significant impact and reach; the organization helps guide clients in reducing their own carbon emissions. SNC-Lavalin has published two Engineering Net Zero reports, which examine the blueprint to achieve net zero carbon targets by 2050:

Engineering Net Zero Technical Report (Canada)
Engineering Net Zero Summary Report (UK)

About SNC-Lavalin
 Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

