U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,994.25
    +9.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,083.00
    +65.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,082.50
    +20.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,909.00
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.82
    -0.34 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.50
    +11.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.24 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.53
    -1.05 (-5.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1983
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2370
    -0.4830 (-0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,359.97
    -991.98 (-4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.73
    -27.44 (-5.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,950.46
    +6.42 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

SNDL Expands its Wine and Beyond Banner into Saskatchewan

·3 min read

CALGARY, AB, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - SNDL Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) ("SNDL" or the "Company") announced today that it has successfully obtained two liquor retail licenses in Regina and Saskatoon, through the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority ("SLGA") auction. The Company will leverage these licenses to expand its premium liquor banner, Wine and Beyond, into the final stage of the liquor retail transition to the private sector in Saskatchewan.

SNDL Inc. logo (CNW Group/Sundial Growers Inc.)
SNDL Inc. logo (CNW Group/Sundial Growers Inc.)

"We are excited to bring our Wine and Beyond banner into Saskatchewan, specifically in the key markets of Regina and Saskatoon," said Tank Vander, President of Liquor Retail at SNDL. "Due to Saskatchewan's low distribution of liquor licenses and high liquor sales per capita, SNDL expects stable and accretive growth in the two new stores. We are eager to introduce consumers to the Wine and Beyond brand, as we believe there is demand in the market for a premium liquor retail model."

The Company's 12 operating Wine and Beyond locations generated $135 million in revenue on an annualized basis for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This demonstrates the banner's continued popularity and robust store performance, which SNDL anticipates will extend to the Saskatchewan market. Wine and Beyond's initial launch in the two largest Saskatchewan cities will help SNDL to evaluate future expansion opportunities in the province.

With 11 stores in Alberta and one store in British Columbia, Wine and Beyond is a premier destination liquor retailer in Western Canada. The new stores in Saskatchewan are a testament to the Company's continued growth and commitment to providing customers with exceptional service and quality products. SNDL will begin sourcing real estate and expects the stores to be operational in the province in the next 18 months.

About SNDL Inc.

SNDL is a public company whose shares are traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SNDL."

SNDL is the largest private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada with retail banners that include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds, and Spiritleaf. SNDL is a licensed cannabis producer and one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis companies in Canada specializing in low-cost biomass sourcing, premium indoor cultivation, product innovation, low-cost manufacturing facilities, and a cannabis brand portfolio that includes Top Leaf, Contraband, Citizen Stash, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, Bon Jak, Spiritleaf Selects, Versus Cannabis, Value Buds, Vacay, Grasslands and Superette. SNDL's investment portfolio seeks to deploy strategic capital through direct and indirect investments and partnerships throughout the global cannabis industry. For more information on SNDL, please go to www.sndl.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this release includes, but is not limited to, annual production and the potential expansion plans of the Company in Canada and internationally, the Company's ability to provide uninterrupted supply to its customer, and statements regarding the future performance of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sndl-expands-its-wine-and-beyond-banner-into-saskatchewan-301761807.html

SOURCE Sundial Growers Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/03/c3214.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Dives, Leads 'Race To The Bottom'; Warren Buffett Stock Craters

    The Dow Jones rallied. Tesla stock took a dive after its investors day event. A Warren Buffett stock fell while Silvergate stock sunk.

  • Ardelyx (ARDX) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Ardelyx (ARDX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 500% and 59.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • Zoom Abruptly Fires President Greg Tomb ‘Without Cause’

    (Bloomberg) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc. abruptly terminated the employment of President Greg Tomb, a former Google executive who had only started at the videoconferencing company in June. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomiPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Pl

  • This Semiconductor Stock Sees Earnings Soar, With Further Growth To Come

    Semiconductor stocks have seen strong demand recently as the global economy has shown resiliency in the face of inflation and rising rates. IBD's chip designers industry group has been hot, ranked No. 15 out of 197 industries. The group's top-ranked stock, Impinj, is in focus, boasting impressive growth that is only set to continue.

  • Investors Heavily Search Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Blackstone defaults on $562 million Nordic property-backed CMBS - Bloomberg News

    The asset management giant and prolific real estate investor sought an extension from the bondholders to repay the debt, but they voted against it, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Blackstone's $71 billion unlisted real estate income trust (BREIT) has also been in hot water.

  • Marvell (MRVL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    The headline numbers for Marvell (MRVL) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended January 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and 3 More Chip Stocks to Buy for a Turnaround, According to an Analyst

    Raymond James analyst Srini Pajjuri is highlighting semiconductor stocks that should benefit from a turnaround in this key industry. The firm has Strong Buy ratings on Nvidia and AMD and Outperform ratings on Intel, Marvell, and Qorvo. Pajjuri said during the last three upturns, the semiconductor sector has outperformed the S&P 500 by 30% to 50% over a one- to two-year period.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) This Earnings Season?

    Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • I Have a $1 Million Portfolio. Will I Be Able to Live Off The Interest It Produces?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: C3.ai, Dell, Costco, Nordstrom

    Stocks moving in after-hours: C3.ai, Dell, Costco, Nordstrom

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    C3.ai, Inc. (AI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 72.73% and 4.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Exela Amends Existing Securitization Facility & Reduces 2023 Debt Maturities

    Exela Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) reported that its subsidiaries had obtained $51 million of new funding from B. Riley Commercial Capital, LLC (BRCC) and an affiliate of BRCC. The funding was made via an amendment of Exela's existing $150 million PNC securitization facility to permit the addition of $35 million of junior secured financing, a separate sale of receivables, and an increase in availability under a revolving line of credit. The new securitization facility matures in June 2025 an

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Yields Slide Ahead Of Key Economic Data; AI Stock Soars Into Buy Zone

    The stock market rally rebounded bullishly Thursday despite Treasury yields racing above 4% and Tesla retreating. C3.ai stock spiked late.

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.

  • Amarin's (AMRN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Amarin Corporation's (AMRN) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues beat estimates; Vascepa sales decline.

  • Zscaler stock drops 12% after deal delays overshadow raised outlook

    Zscaler Inc. stock fell in the extended session Thursday after the cybersecurity company hiked its revenue forecast for the year while announcing layoffs.