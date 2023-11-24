SNDL Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SNDL Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SNDL) future prospects. SNDL Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The US$386m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CA$335m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$211m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is SNDL's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering SNDL, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of CA$6.5m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 73% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of SNDL's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that by and large pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that SNDL has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning pharma, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

