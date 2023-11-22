Sneak peek of the new $90M Claymont transportation center, opening soon to rail commuters

Delaware Gov. John Carney will dedicate a new regional transit hub and rail station in Claymont on Monday. When he does, it will be the culmination of 17 years of planning, 4 years of construction and $90 million in state and federal money.

The Claymont Regional Transportation Center, re-dedicated last year in honor of long-serving Delaware Senator Harris B. McDowell III, is an anchor investment meant to spur new development and new population growth in the region.

“Transportation is key,” said Brett Saddler, executive director of the Claymont Renaissance Development Corporation, a public-private nonprofit devoted to revitalizing the area. “We want folks who work in Philadelphia and live in Claymont, or live in Philadelphia and commute to jobs in Claymont. It's a win-win proposition."

SEPTA and DART service will begin at the new transportation center on Dec. 4, replacing the previous Claymont Rail Station on Myrtle Avenue a half-mile south. The new station is accessible from Philadelphia Pike just north of I-495, at 191 Transit Center Drive.

The Victorian-brick transportation center, funded mostly with federal money and a $16 million investment from the state, is planned as the catalyst for a revitalization of its Claymont neighborhood, at the site of the former Russian-owned Evraz steel mill that closed its doors and erased 375 jobs a decade ago.

It will be the public centerpiece of an ambitious redevelopment at the border between Delaware and Philadelphia, encompassing warehouses, office, industrial uses, a potential riverfront park and homes for thousands of residents.

We took an advance tour of the new station. Here’s what to expect at the new Claymont Regional Transportation Center.

What are some of the most significant architectural features at the Claymont Regional Transportation Center?

It’s large, for one. The Victorian brick-fronted train station contains two 630-foot long train platforms with eight windscreens on each side, with an imposing pedestrian bridge spanning the four Amtrak and SEPTA tracks.

Amtrak will not stop at the station, but its trains will pass through the two center tracks in each direction.

The top of the pedestrian bridge, which is protected from the elements, offers third-floor views of the surrounding landscape, including a view of the Delaware River and the funnels of Pennsylvania’s Marcus Hook terminal, on the east-facing side of the bridge.

A $90 million, regional transportation center in Claymont, Delaware will begin SEPTA and DART service on December 4, 2023. The station, at 191 Transit Center Dr., replaces the previous Claymont Rail Station on Myrtle Ave.

But the most imposing parts of the structure are devoted to parking. Much of the expansive brick facade of the transportation center fronts a three-level, 464-space parking garage on the west side of the station. Also, 343 parking spaces will be available on an outdoor lot.

Conceivably, this would allow more than 800 commuters to park and ride to Philadelphia or parts beyond, significantly more than the 500 or so spots at the previous station. When the proposed riverfront park is completed, those parking spaces will also be available for those who want to take walking paths to the riverfront.

Parking is free.

Why did we need a new train station in Claymont in the first place?

The current Claymont Rail Station, located a half-mile south, serves around 1,200 daily riders on the Wilmington Newark line, with more than a dozen stops in Philadelphia. But the station had long been old and deteriorating, said Saddler.

Passengers board a SEPTA train at the Claymont Rail Station in 2020. The station will be decommissioned as of December 4, 2023, when the new Claymont Regional Transportation Center begins service. (Credit: Jennifer Corbett, Delaware News Journal)

It was a “glorified bus shelter” that offered little to no protection from the elements, he said, a woeful ambassador for the First State as the first entry point from Pennsylvania. But especially, the rail station was out of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“It was an ADA nightmare,” Saddler said. “It was medieval.”

The station, owned by Amtrak, sits on a curving section of track that caused trains to arrive at odd angles to the platform.

“When the train came in, it was either leaning one way, or leaning the other way,” Saddler said, creating gaps that would often necessitate mechanical assistance to allow those with mobility issues to board. Customers also had a hefty step up to board the trains.

What new accessible features will the new Claymont Regional Transportation Center have?

The most significant, perhaps, will be that trains will be easier to board.

The new station will have what’s known as a “high-level platform,” according to Delaware Transit Corporation CEO John Sisson. Each train's doors, along a straight portion of track, will be level with the platform and line up more easily to allow easier boarding.

“The train should be nice and flat and level and there should be a small little gap that's easy to get over, and make it much easier for our customers,” Sisson said.

In addition to the requisite ramps and elevators, the station offers accessible parking much closer to the station. A 6.6-kilowatt electric car charging station has been installed among the disabled-accessible parking spots nearest to the trains.

An electric car charging station at the accessible parking spots closest to the station, is among the amenities at the new Claymont Regional Transportation Center.

Eight more electric car charging stations are located in the outdoor parking lot. A large array of bicycle parking includes free air pumps.

Redundancy is an under-sung key to accessibility, said Sisson. The station has two elevators on each side of the pedestrian bridge leading across the tracks, so if one elevator fails, there will still be a working elevator for those who can’t take the stairs.

Visually impaired users can press buttons marked in braille to hear announcements of the next train or bus arrivals. The station is also equipped with digital screens.

What are the artworks at the Claymont Regional Transportation Center?

A sculpture called Phoenix, by Philadelphia sculptor Ray King, sits in front of the $90 million, regional transportation center in Claymont, Delaware. The station begins service on December 4, 2023.

Visitors arriving at the center will be greeted by an imposing metalwork sculpture called “Phoenix” by Philadelphia-based glass-and-light artist Ray King — designed to symbolize the rebirth of Claymont at the former steel site.

The sculpture, atop a steel and concrete base, consists of four intertwining DNA-like strands of metal spiraling into the shape of a sideways eye or the spot on a peacock’s feather. A web of holographic glass hangs within the sculpture, offering a “kinetic” experience. From different angles and at different times of day, the light changes color as it catches the shards hung within the sculpture’s lattice.

Along the train platform, the clear windscreens of four shelters along each side of the train tracks — eight in all — will feature art glass compositions by California artist Stephen Galloway called “Arbor for Claymont." The screens depict the foliage of native Delaware trees such as birch, hickory and tulip trees.

What will happen to the previous Claymont Rail Station?

That’s a good question, and the answers aren't all clear.

Most of the infrastructure will remain in place for the short term. The first step will be just cleaning things up a bit.

“When the new station is open to the public, we have to go in and take out the shelters and the guard booth and things like that,” said DTC’s Sisson. They'll remove some pavement, and leave a paved path to the new station. The station will be closed for six months or so as work is completed, he said.

Soon, the station will serve as a “trailhead,” said the transportation center’s Saddler, offering walking paths to the new station and to the eventual riverfront park.

But the longer term future is still in limbo.

Much depends on Amtrak’s plans, said Sisson. The passenger rail company has long proposed straightening out the tracks near that station for faster passage, said Sisson, but no such plans are currently underway.

What other construction is planned nearby?

Commerical Development Co. has plans to build the First State Crossing, a mixed-use development site near the new Claymont train station.

The train station is an early phase of a new and ambitious 3.3-million-square-foot development called First State Crossing, by St. Louis-based Commercial Development Co.

Over the next decade, the development company has proposed seven office buildings, three industrial buildings, six retail buildings, 1,207 homes and potentially a park along the Delaware River — adding 80 to 100 homes a year over the next decade or so.

New transportation center board member Shalamar Miller, a Boeing sheet metal assembler who once worked at the Claymont steel mill, said he’s already seen people drawn to Claymont by the new Darley Green planned housing development — hailed as a proof of concept for boosters of new development, but also criticized as a source of displacement and gentrification.

For Miller, the effects have been positive.

“It brought people in from Philadelphia, New York,” he said, bringing new culture to the area and new customers for local businesses.

Shalamar Miller, a member of the board of the Claymont Renaissance Development Corporation, tours the new $90 million, regional transportation center in Claymont, Delaware, on November 20, 2023.

Some of the office space originally proposed at First State Crossing has been placed on hold as the pandemic all but put a stop to the office economy, Saddler said.

But while other projects remian in the planning stages, warehousing and industrial projects have charged ahead — including the First State Industrial Realty warehouse on the north side of Philadelphia Pike. Just north of that, an Agile Cold Storage warehouse broke ground in October with the help of millions in state money.

Another First Industrial warehouse is already under construction next door to the train station.

But Saddler’s vision remains more prosaic, focused on the next phase of development. He envisions a walkable new urbanist future in the area, with a train station as a lifeline connecting people and jobs. A network of trails, mixed-use housing and retail extending from Philadelphia Pike to a riverfront park, attracting new residents from Philadelphia and Wilmington.

He points to site after site along the horizon, detailing plans: Multi-family housing. Mixed-use developments. Retail to serve a new influx of people.

“There could be up to 5,000 residents living on the doorstep of us. There could be 5000-plus new residents… That’s quite an accomplishment," he said. "What this (train station) does? It helps secure that accomplishment.”

