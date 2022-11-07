U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

A sneak peek at early-stage startups exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space

Lauren Simonds
·3 min read

We’re not ashamed to admit that we get pretty darned giddy when it comes to space technology. It’s out-of-this-world cool. But there’s something else that really gets our pulses pounding, and that’s meeting the early-stage startups that are pushing beyond and reinventing the boundaries of space tech.

If — like us — you fit the description, then here’s some exciting news. You’ll have the opportunity to meet amazing early-stage space startups exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space 2022 on December 6 in Los Angeles.

Prepare for liftoff: Buy a full-access general admission pass, and then get ready to connect and engage with the people who are forging humanity’s future in space.

We’ll have even more exhibitors to share with you in the coming weeks but right now, let’s take a sneak peek at three of the startups you won’t want to miss. Check out their websites and start planning your calendar. You’re going to want to see their product demos and explore networking opportunities with them during the show.

Ready, fellow space peeps? Let’s meet three of the early-stage startups you’ll find exhibiting at TC Sessions Space.

  1. Astrum Drive Technologies: Builds advanced propulsion systems designed to let spaceships travel farther, more safely and with more cargo.

  2. JellySpace: Designed to remove the entry barriers into the space industry by letting companies, startups and organizations share and access intellectual property in a safe and secure manner.

  3. SpinLaunch: A ground-based, electric-powered kinetic launch system designed as an alternative method for putting satellites into low-Earth orbit.

And that’s just a small fraction of what you’ll experience at the show and the startups you'll meet. We’re thrilled to be hosting some of the most influential people in the space industry — in public, private and defense sectors. You’ll hear from folks like Peter Beck, Rocket Lab CEO and founder; Frank Calvelli, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisitions; Amela Wilson, CEO of Nanoracks; and many more.

We’re building out an agenda featuring firesides and panel discussions on the main stage, and you’ll also have plenty of time to connect and network with attendees from around the world. It’s all designed to help your business grow and thrive.

TC Sessions: Space takes place on December 6 in Los Angeles. Buy your pass today, and then join us to see and learn about the latest space tech from the industry’s most beautiful minds, network for opportunities and build a stronger startup to the stars.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

  • 5 great reasons to attend iMerit’s ML DataOps Summit

    Don’t miss your chance to gather online with more than 2,000 data scientists, engineers and top AI & ML speakers to learn about the latest in dataops solutions, connect and engage with attendees and expand your network. Pushing the Frontiers in AI For Billions Around the World: Mano Paluri shares a simple, effective framework to push the frontiers in AI research, while advancing technology that impacts the product end game. You’ll gain insights into the structure for developing AI applications, including scaling ML models, adopting a multimodal understanding, pairing tools and human intelligence to accelerate AI and more.

  • Apple is reportedly working to simplify its 'Hey Siri' trigger phrase to just 'Siri'

    Apple is reportedly planning to simplify its "Hey Siri" trigger phrase to just "Siri," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Right now, the quickest way to access Siri is to say "Hey Siri" and then add a command, but Apple is looking to make that process simpler by letting users drop the "Hey" in the trigger phrase. Gurman reports that Apple has spend the past few months training the digital assistant to respond to "Siri" instead of "Hey Siri."

  • Last day to save with early-bird passes to TC Sessions: Crypto

    Then use that extra cash to deck yourself out Miami Vice style — no socks required — and join the blockchain, crypto, DeFi, NFT and web3 communities to conjure up your own brand of magic. It’s grown to be an impressive day all around — with more than 15 early-stage startups exhibiting on-site, and interviews and panel discussion featuring the sector’s top leaders, creators and investors. Join the TechCrunch crypto team as they dive into lively discussions on the latest blockchain news, drama and trends.

  • Carbon Re spins out of academia-land to take on cement pollution

    Spinning out of top U.K. universities Cambridge University and UCL, Carbon Re just raised £4.2 million ($4.8 million) in a bid to tackle the gigatonnes of carbon emissions spewing forth from the traditional thorn-in-climate-change-side cement industry. The company says it is building state-of-the-art AI to decarbonize energy-intensive industries. It claims that its "Delta Zero AI" platform could potentially reduce more than 50 kilotonnes of CO2 emissions per plant.

  • Stolen $3bn Bitcoin mystery ends with popcorn tin discovery

    James Zhong pleads guilty to the 2012 hack as police find stash of 50,000 Bitcoin.

  • 15 Biggest Aerospace Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest aerospace companies in the world. If you want to see more of the biggest aerospace companies in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest Aerospace Companies in the World. In the last few decades, the aerospace industry has grown substantially thanks to […]

  • The Morning After: Ukraine lost Starlink access over funding

    There's a lot of Twitter news, because a lot of Twitter things happened over the weekend.

  • Elon Musk’s Secret Obsession Explains Everything He Does

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyOn Thursday, The Guardian published an interview with Olena Zelensky, the first lady of Ukraine, during which she addressed an unlikely topic: Elon Musk’s role in Eastern Europe, where his Starlink internet service has become increasingly central to Ukraine’s war effort. Gently upbraiding the tech-mogul for previously advocating that Ukraine cede territory to Russia in exchange for peace, the first lady expressed gratitude for Starlink, b

  • China’s second-largest chipmaker poised for $2.5 billion IPO in Shanghai

    Chinese chip manufacturer Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd has received regulatory approval for an 18 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) IPO in Shanghai, according to a filing published late on Friday on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The planned initial public offering (IPO) comes as China’s chip companies gear up for steeper competition with the United States due to geopolitical tensions. According to its prospectus, Hua Hong intends to use the money to invest in a new fabrication plant - or fab - in the eastern city of Wuxi, with construction set to begin in 2023 and an eventual production capacity of 83,000 wafers per month.

  • Ritchie Bros. buying IAA in cash and stock deal valued at $7.3 bln

    IAA Inc. shares rallied 9.2% in premarket trades Monday after Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. said it agreed to buy the Westchester, Ill.-based online marketplace for $7.3 billion. IAA shareholders will receive $10 in cash and 0.5804 shares of Ritchie Bros. common stock for each share of IAA common stock they own. The deal values IAA at $46.88 per share, a 19% premium to its closing share price on Friday. The boards of directors of both companies have approved the transaction unanimously. Ritchie

  • Stocks rally, dollar slides on risk-on sentiment

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Equity markets rose and the dollar slid on Monday on heightened risk-on sentiment driven by hopes the U.S. economy is slowing enough to allow the Federal Reserve to ease its rate-hiking pace and the ongoing speculation that China may ease COVID restrictions. Markets looked past data showing Chinese exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October as China grapples with COVID-19 curbs, and indications a report on the U.S. consumer price index on Thursday will show stubbornly high inflation. While a divided Congress is typically viewed as good for markets, the hope the U.S. economy is losing enough momentum for the Fed to slow the pace of monetary tightening is pushing the dollar lower, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

  • Do 401(k) Contributions Reduce AGI or MAGI?

    Discover how contributing to a 401(k) plan can reduce your AGI or MAGI. Also, learn how this differs from contributing to a traditional IRA.

  • Former MoviePass executives hit with criminal fraud charges

    Two former executives at MoviePass and its parent company face federal criminal charges for allegedly defrauding investors.

  • Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties

    Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at the site and as Exxon culls poor performing businesses. Santa Barbara officials in March rejected an Exxon plan to restart operations and ship oil via dozens of tanker trucks each day to inland refineries.

  • SEC gets more time to file reply briefs in XRP lawsuit against Ripple

    The U.S. SEC has received approval from the court to extend the time for all parties to submit reply briefs, in the ongoing lawsuit the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.

  • Redfin stock falls as much as 15% after analyst says sell

    Shares of Redfin Corp. sank into record-low territory Monday after a recommendation that investors sell

  • Bank of England wants more transparency for 'non banks' after gilts turmoil

    LONDON (Reuters) -Improving transparency of 'non-banks' such as pension funds is a first step in applying lessons from turmoil in Britain's government bond market, Bank of England executive director Sarah Breeden said on Monday. The central bank had to intervene in UK bond markets in September after the 1.6 trillion pound Liability Driven Investment funds (LDI) sector - used by pension funds to help ensure future payouts - struggled to meet collateral calls after the previous government's tax cut plans triggered a market rout. It shone a light on the less regulated global $200 trillion 'non-bank' sector which is made up of pension funds, insurers and different types of investment funds, and spans borders.

  • Ex-MoviePass Executives Are Charged in Securities Fraud Case

    The two men are accused of engaging in a fraudulent scheme to inflate the parent company’s stock and attract new shareholders.

  • Fast-Fashion Upstarts Are Using Shein’s Own Strategies Against It

    (Bloomberg) -- Loved by Gen Z shoppers for its ultra-cheap throwaway fashion—and held up as a pariah by sustainability experts for exactly the same reason— Shein’s impact on global consumers over the past couple of years is indisputable. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestCOP27 Latest: Coal Deal Provides Counterpoint to Reco

  • Elliott backs Philip Morris's $16 billion Swedish Match takeover -FT

    Elliott has tendered its shares in the Swedish target, the FT said, bringing PMI closer to the 90% threshold required for forced redemption of remaining minority stakeholders. U.S. investor Elliott, PMI and Swedish Match declined to comment. Elliott has been building its stake in Swedish Match for months, reaching more than 10% in October.