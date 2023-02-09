Snedicor's Cleaners Introduces Its First Electric Delivery Vehicle

Making a Difference for Michigan and the Environment.

HOWELL, Mich. , Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snedicor's Cleaners is dedicated to making a difference for Michigan and the environment, not only with their unique GreenEarth Cleaning process, but now they are taking their efforts one step further by adding the first Electric Vehicle (EV) to their fleet.

Snedicor's owner, Jim Gilligan, tested the 2023 Ford E Transit earlier this year and soon realized he had a potential winner. Since transitioning Snedicor's services to exclusively pick-up and delivery. Jim wanted to explore ways to make his delivery fleet as environmentally friendly as possible. He began researching other smaller scale, locally owned businesses to see if there were any vans being used. Without finding anyone currently using an EV delivery van, he decided the best way to know what works is to test it himself. What he discovered was impressive.

EV1, as it has been fondly named, has 120 miles of range, works routes averaging 60 miles with 70-80 stops, while operating 5-6 hours per day. That's averaging 15 stops per hour. So far, it has operated in temps. as low as 26°F and achieved the same range as in 50°F temps. Snedicor's drivers report they have been very comfortable on those mid 20° days.

Many have asked about reliability in gauging the miles vs miles/battery%. According to Jim, "The actual miles vs miles/battery% gauge has always been spot-on. When it leaves the Process Lab at 120m/100% of range it returns from a 60-mile route with very close to 60m/50% of range on the gauge every time. A reliable delivery vehicle is critical to providing the high standards Snedicor's sets of always delivering on time, as promised."

If the data holds up, Jim plans to shift more miles/stops to EV1. When Ford Motor Company rolls out the 200-mile range E Transit, Jim feels confident Snedicor's could run 100% EVs.

Since 1916, Snedicor's has been a forward thinking, innovative company. Taking this step to continue protecting the environment comes as no surprise.

Story continues

Contact: Jim Gilligan

Daytime Phone Number: (810) 599-6881

Contact Email: snedicors@gmail.com

(517) 546-1020 * Your Front Door * Anytown, Michigan * www.snedicors.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snedicors-cleaners-introduces-its-first-electric-delivery-vehicle-301743403.html

SOURCE GreenEarth Cleaning LLC