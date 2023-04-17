Snipp Interactive Inc.'s (CVE:SPN) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

When close to half the companies in Canada have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 10x, you may consider Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 16.4x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Snipp Interactive as its earnings have been rising very briskly. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Snipp Interactive, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Snipp Interactive's Growth Trending?

Snipp Interactive's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 731% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 7.0% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's alarming that Snipp Interactive's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Snipp Interactive currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Snipp Interactive has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Snipp Interactive. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

