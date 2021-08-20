U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.25
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,766.00
    -52.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,918.75
    -9.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,125.10
    -4.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.09
    +0.40 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6910
    -0.0500 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,980.19
    +2,774.40 (+6.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.98
    +81.93 (+7.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,053.92
    -227.25 (-0.83%)
     

SNIWWOC is Launching a Free Mobile Dental Hygiene Clinic for Low-Income BIPOC Women and Their Children

·2 min read

The Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour (SNIWWOC), in collaboration with Khalsa Aid Canada and Wheely Clean, is breaking down financial barriers to oral healthcare.

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Always focussed on holistic healthcare program delivery for racialized women, SNIWWOC strives to meet the needs of their community in many ways, from free mental health counseling, peer and career support to their latest project: a free mobile dental hygiene clinic.

Regular dental hygienist visits make an important contribution to overall health, which is often not accessible to low-income, racialized women because of the costs involved and/or lack of insurance. Many low-income Canadians suffer from pain, discomfort, disability, and loss of opportunity because of poor oral health. Approximately six million Canadians avoid visiting the dentist every year because of the cost; and those with the highest levels of oral health problems are also those with the greatest difficulty accessing oral health care. SNIWWOC is removing the barrier of cost for eligible women and their children in Greater Victoria.

Periodontal (gum) disease is one of the most common human diseases, easily treatable by good oral healthcare. Gum disease is an infectious condition that can result in the destruction of gum tissue and bone. If left untreated, the bacteria that cause gum disease may travel through the bloodstream, increasing the chance of heart disease, stroke, respiratory diseases and pregnancy complications. That is why good oral health is so important, especially for women.

SNIWWOC is launching the clinic this weekend and welcoming the press and the local community to join an outdoor, COVID-friendly celebration at the Punjabi Akali Sikh Temple at 2721 Graham St, Victoria, BC V8T 3Z1 on Sunday, Aug. 22 from 2-3 p.m. Come check out the facility and meet the team.

The free dental hygiene clinic is for low-income, racialized women, two-spirited people and their accompanied minors. This program is available once a month for residents of Victoria and registration must be done in advance. This program is made possible by the generous sponsorship and friendship from Khalsa Aid Canada and Wheely Clean.

Sources, background information, links:

MEDIA CONTACT

Dominique Jacobs
Communications & Campaigns Manager
Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Color
203-2722 Fifth Street
Victoria BC V8T 4B2
domi@sniwwoc.ca
250-277-2545

Related Files

Press Release- SNIWWOC launches FREE dental hygeine clinic.docx.pdf

Related Images

sniwwoc-mobile-dental-clinic-launch.png
SNIWWOC Mobile Dental clinic launch
Happy woman jumping with arms in air surrounded by balloons.

SOURCE Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/20/c3311.html

Recommended Stories

  • Fate Stock Collapses As Investors Question Its Cancer Drug's Durability

    Fate Therapeutics unveiled mixed results for its lymphoma treatment late Thursday, and Fate stock crumbled in after-hours action.

  • Pfizer Vaccine’s Efficacy Against Delta Variant Drops After Three Months: Study

    A study ran by the U.K. government found that the efficacy of Pfizer's Covid vaccine against the Delta variant dropped over time.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, and Sundial Growers Stocks Tumbled Today

    Marijuana stocks got thrown for a loop on Thursday, and shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) are trading down 3.6% as of 3:40 p.m. EDT, followed by Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) with a 4% loss, and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) down 4.4%. It's rarely easy to put your finger on what exactly causes a marijuana stock to go up or down. None of these stocks are profitable, after all, and according to Wall Street analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, profitability remains at least a few years away for most of them.

  • Sesen Bio's Bladder Cancer Trial Wrecked By Misconduct: Stat News

    Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) said that it was not expecting a CRL from the FDA for its bladder cancer candidate Vicineum. But the rejected filing includes several violations and investigator misconduct, STAT News reported. Related: Sesen Bio Stock Crashes As FDA Shoots Down Its Bladder Cancer Pitch. The 130-patient study had more than 2,000 violations, 215 classified as major, STAT reported. Independent monitors also reported three investigators to the FDA for a “serious noncompliance” that “pla

  • Why annual COVID-19 booster shots might be unlikely

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for August

    With excellent prospects, these three companies are built to last and today's prices are attractive.

  • J&J Names Duato Chief Executive Officer, Replacing Gorsky

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson went to another insider to lead the health-care giant through the pandemic, naming Joaquin Duato to replace longtime veteran Alex Gorsky.Now vice chairman of the executive committee, Duato will take the reins effective Jan. 3 and take a seat on the company’s board, J&J said in a statement late Thursday. Gorsky, who’s been at the helm for nine years, will become executive chairman.Duato, 59, is a three-decade veteran of J&J, as is Gorsky. He has served in his curr

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

    COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they s

  • U.S. data collection on COVID-19 is 'pathetic': Expert

    Scientists says emerging data, while new, is reason enough to support controversial booster shots.

  • Investors React Positively To Study Data Of Biocept's Cerebrospinal Fluid Assay

    Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) has announced new data from a study assessing its cerebrospinal fluid assay, CNSide. Data showed that CNSide detected tumor cells and identified actionable mutations in lung cancer patients with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis. The study will be presented at the Third Annual Conference on Brain Metastases hosted by the Society for Neuro-Oncology. Related: Biocept Collaborates With Quest Diagnostics For Liquid Biopsy Testing For Lung Cancer Patients. An estimated 3-9% of

  • U.S. to start offering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in September

    The U.S. government said on Wednesday it plans to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots widely available to all Americans starting on Sept. 20 as infections rise from the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The White House is prepared to offer a third booster shot starting on that date to all Americans who completed their initial inoculation at least eight months ago, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement. The booster shots initially will be given primarily to healthcare workers, nursing home residents and older people, all of whom were among the first groups to be vaccinated in late 2020 and early 2021, the department said.

  • HIV physician details who should be getting COVID-19 booster shots

    Dr. Stella Safo, an NYC-based HIV primary care physician, discusses who should be getting COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

  • Who can get a COVID booster shot, and where do you get one? Here’s what we know so far.

    'It will be easy --- just show your vaccination card and you'll get a booster,' President Biden said

  • Vaccine Stocks Fall After U.S. Officials Recommend Covid Booster Shots

    Vaccine stocks fell Wednesday after the Biden administration recommended booster shots for recipients of mRNA vaccines.

  • Coronavirus spread among kids 'is categorically different with Delta,' doctor explains

    Unlike during the first waves of the coronavirus pandemic, there are significantly more children being hospitalized after being infected with COVID-19 amid the latest surge.

  • ICU Doc Shows What 'Anxious and Scared' Gov. Greg Abbott Did After COVID-19 News

    The Texas governor tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

  • Cellectar Receives $2M NIH Grant For Rare Lymphoma Study

    Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) has received a peer-reviewed National Institutes of Health (NIH) Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant of approximately million from the National Cancer Institute (NCI). The Company is currently conducting a pivotal study of iopofosine I-131 (CLR 131) in Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) patients who have received at least two prior lines of therapy. The study was initiated in January of 2021 and will take approximately 18 months to

  • Blindsided Abroad: Vaccinated but Testing Positive on a Trip to Europe

    April DeMuth and her partner, Warren Watson, had just finished what they described as the perfect vacation in Greece when they took a coronavirus test at the Athens airport. They had spent their days sipping coffee on their hotel balcony overlooking the Venetian windmills in Mykonos, driving buggies across red sand beaches in Santorini, watching the Parthenon turn shades of gold at sunset and eating gyros at midnight. Every detail of their trip ran seamlessly until they were waiting in line for

  • How to Avoid a Surprise Bill for Your Coronavirus Test

    The delta-variant-driven wave of coronavirus infections is driving a new surge in testing — and that could mean more surprise medical bills. Congress wrote rules last spring to make most coronavirus testing free for all Americans. But patients, with or without insurance, have found holes in those coverage programs. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Federal law does not, for example, require insurers to cover the routine testing that a growing number of workplaces and sch

  • British study shows COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta

    A British public health study has found that protection from either of the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines against the now prevalent Delta variant of the coronavirus weakens within three months. It also found that those who get infected after receiving two shots of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the AstraZeneca vaccine may be of greater risk to others than under previous variants of the coronavirus. Based on more than three million nose and throat swabs taken across Britain, the Oxford University study found that 90 days after a second shot of the Pfizer or Astrazeneca vaccine, their efficacy in preventing infections had slipped to 75% and 61% respectively.