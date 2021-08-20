SNIWWOC is Launching a Free Mobile Dental Hygiene Clinic for Low-Income BIPOC Women and Their Children

The Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour (SNIWWOC), in collaboration with Khalsa Aid Canada and Wheely Clean, is breaking down financial barriers to oral healthcare.

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Always focussed on holistic healthcare program delivery for racialized women, SNIWWOC strives to meet the needs of their community in many ways, from free mental health counseling, peer and career support to their latest project: a free mobile dental hygiene clinic.

Regular dental hygienist visits make an important contribution to overall health, which is often not accessible to low-income, racialized women because of the costs involved and/or lack of insurance. Many low-income Canadians suffer from pain, discomfort, disability, and loss of opportunity because of poor oral health. Approximately six million Canadians avoid visiting the dentist every year because of the cost; and those with the highest levels of oral health problems are also those with the greatest difficulty accessing oral health care. SNIWWOC is removing the barrier of cost for eligible women and their children in Greater Victoria.

Periodontal (gum) disease is one of the most common human diseases, easily treatable by good oral healthcare. Gum disease is an infectious condition that can result in the destruction of gum tissue and bone. If left untreated, the bacteria that cause gum disease may travel through the bloodstream, increasing the chance of heart disease, stroke, respiratory diseases and pregnancy complications. That is why good oral health is so important, especially for women.

SNIWWOC is launching the clinic this weekend and welcoming the press and the local community to join an outdoor, COVID-friendly celebration at the Punjabi Akali Sikh Temple at 2721 Graham St, Victoria, BC V8T 3Z1 on Sunday, Aug. 22 from 2-3 p.m. Come check out the facility and meet the team.

The free dental hygiene clinic is for low-income, racialized women, two-spirited people and their accompanied minors. This program is available once a month for residents of Victoria and registration must be done in advance. This program is made possible by the generous sponsorship and friendship from Khalsa Aid Canada and Wheely Clean.

Story continues

Sources, background information, links:

MEDIA CONTACT

Dominique Jacobs

Communications & Campaigns Manager

Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Color

203-2722 Fifth Street

Victoria BC V8T 4B2

domi@sniwwoc.ca

250-277-2545

Related Files

Press Release- SNIWWOC launches FREE dental hygeine clinic.docx.pdf

Related Images

sniwwoc-mobile-dental-clinic-launch.png

SNIWWOC Mobile Dental clinic launch

Happy woman jumping with arms in air surrounded by balloons.

SOURCE Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/20/c3311.html