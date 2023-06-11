Snoop Dogg and Master P's new breakfast line is 'bigger than just cereal'

A new children’s breakfast line named after Snoop Dogg is “bigger than just cereal,” according to rapper-turned-entrepreneur Master P.

Snoop Cereal is for sale on Amazon and launches in stores this summer in three varieties: Cinnamon Toasteez, Fruity Hoopz with Marshmallows, and Frosted Drizzlers. It came to life through a partnership between family brand Broadus Foods, which is owned by Snoop and Master P; and Post Consumer Brands (POST), the national breakfast cereal manufacturer.

Beyond the uniqueness of a cereal line named after a famous hip hop artist, Broadus Foods is the first Black-owned cereal brand – a long-awaited milestone for “an African-American brand for the American people,” Master P told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). He praised Post for taking tangible steps to promote diversity in the family brands industry.

“This has been going on for over 100 years, that we've been consumers and never owners,” Master P said. “So we're changing that game.”

Master P and Snoop’s journey in the breakfast food industry hasn't been without some setbacks. Last year, the pair launched “Snoop Loopz” – but had to discontinue the product due to trademark infringement pursued by Kellogg, Master P said, which owns the “Froot Loops” breakfast cereal.

Snoop Dogg, left, and Master P own Broadus Foods, which has partnered with Post to develop a new cereal brand.

Snoop described the situation as a “minor setback for a major comeback” in an Instagram post last year, while Master P said that it was a learning experience. In his words: “It’s not losses; it’s lessons.”

Now, Snoop Cereal will be available at stores like Walmart, Target, and Albertsons. For Master P, having the colorful boxes on the store shelves of retail giants was just as important as making sure the food inside the box actually tasted good.

“It's not just getting into the stores, it's having great tasting product. We can put this product in a brown paper bag, and it's going to taste better than everything that's out there,” he said.

A portion of Snoop Cereal’s revenue will be donated to charities such as “Door of Hope,” according to its website. Master T said that the donations would help homelessness and early childhood education in order to build “economic empowerment.” Captain Ace, the cereal's blue-furred mascot, is intended to promote this same message.

“For me and Snoop, our motto is ‘the more we make, the more we give,’” he said.

Master T said that this is only the beginning of his and Snoop’s partnership with Post – teasing a “Mama Snoop oatmeal” that is next on their agenda. The brand will enter an arena with well-established food manufacturers like Kellogg, Nestle and PepsiCo, whose growth remains fueled by above-average prices more than consumer spending.

