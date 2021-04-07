U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,075.20
    +1.26 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,408.36
    -21.88 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,685.58
    -12.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.47
    -23.68 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.50
    +0.17 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.00
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1888
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6440
    -0.0120 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    -0.0081 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7180
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,402.49
    -1,824.70 (-3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.43
    -47.35 (-3.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.32
    +61.77 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,730.79
    +34.16 (+0.12%)
     

Snorkel AI scores $35M Series B to automate data labeling in machine learning

Ron Miller
·3 min read

One of the more tedious aspects of machine learning is providing a set of labels to teach the machine learning model what it needs to know. Snorkel AI wants to make it easier for subject matter experts to apply those labels programmatically, and today the startup announced a $35 million Series B.

It also announced a new tool called Applications Studio that provides a way to build common machine learning applications using templates and predefined components.

Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round with participation from previous investors Greylock, GV, In-Q-Tel and Nepenthe Capital. New investors Walden and BlackRock also joined in. The startup reports that it has now raised $50 million.

Company co-founder and CEO Alex Ratner says that data labeling remains a huge challenge and roadblock to moving machine learning and artificial intelligence forward inside a lot of industries because it is costly, labor-intensive and hard for the subject experts to carve out the time to do it.

"The not so hidden secret about AI today is that in spite of all the technological and tooling advancements, roughly 80 to 90% of the cost and time for an average AI project goes into just manually labeling and collecting and relabeling this training data," he said.

He says that his company has developed a solution to simplify this process to make it easier for subject experts to programmatically add the labels, a process he says decreases the time and effort required to apply labels in a pretty dramatic way from months to hours or days, depending on the complexity of the data.

As the company has developed this methodology, customers have been asking for help in the next step of the machine learning process, which is taking that training data and the model and building an application. That's where the Application Studio comes in. It could be a contract classifier at a bank or a network anomaly detector at a telco and it helps companies take that next step after data labeling.

"It's not just about how you programmatically label the data, it's also about the models, the preprocessors, the post processors, and so we've made this now accessible in a kind of templated and visual no-code interface," he said.

DataRobot is acquiring Paxata to add data prep to machine learning platform

The company's products are based on research that began at the Stanford AI Lab in 2015. The founders spent four years in the research phase before launching Snorkel in 2019. Today, the startup has 40 employees. Ratner recognizes the issues that the technology industry has had from a diversity perspective and says he has made a conscious effort to build a diverse and inclusive company.

"What I can say is that we tried to prioritize it at a company level, the full team level and at a board level from day one, and to also put action behind that. So we've been working with external firms for internal training and audits and strategy around DEI, and we've made pipeline diversity, a non-negotiable requirement of any of our contracts with recruiting firms," he said.

Ratner also recognizes that automation can hard code bias into machine learning models, and he's hopeful that by simplifying the labeling process, it can make it much easier to detect bias when it happens.

"If you start with a dozen or two dozen of what we call labeling functions in Snorkel, you still need to be vigilant and proactive about trying to detect bias, but it's easier to audit what taught your model to change it by just going back and looking at a couple of hundred lines of code."

How artificial intelligence will be used in 2021

Recommended Stories

  • As competition heats up, TikTok announces six new interactive music effects for creators

    TikTok today is doubling down on its roots as a music-backed creation app with the launch of a half dozen new music effects for creators. The effects, which offer interactivity, visualizations, animations and more, will roll out over the next few weeks, starting with the launch of Music Visualizer. This effect is now available to TikTok's global user base and runs real-time beat tracking to animate a retro greenscreen landscape, the company says.

  • Hiro Capital puts $2.3M into team sports tracking platform PlayerData — as does Sir Terry Leahy

    Hiro Capital has gradually been making a name for itself as an investor in the area know as ‘Digital Sports’ or DSports for short. It’s now led a $2.3m funding round in PlayerData. Also investing in the round is Sir Terry Leahy, previously the CEO of Tesco, the largest British retailer.

  • Streamlit nabs $35M Series B to expand machine learning platform

    As a company founded by data scientists, Streamlit may be in a unique position to develop tooling to help companies build machine learning applications. For starters, it developed an open source project, but today the startup announced an expanded beta of a new commercial offering and $35 million Series B funding. Data scientists can download the open source project and build a machine learning application, but it requires a certain level of technical aptitude to make all the parts work.

  • Yahoo Finance Presents: Director of the NIAID Dr. Anthony Fauci

    In this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, talks to Yahoo Finance senior reporter Anjalee Khemlani about the possibility of a summer surge of COVID-19 as well as how the U.S. vaccine rollout is progressing.

  • T-Mobile's wireless home internet service launches today

    After a lengthy trial, T-Mobile Home Internet service is now available to 30 million Americans.

  • The futility of taxing big business

    The corporate tax code is a perennial mess that Democrats are unlikely to fix, even if they raise rates.

  • Carousell Bets on Second-Hand Car Marketplace to Boost Revenue

    (Bloomberg) -- Carousell, a Southeast Asian online marketplace that lets people buy and sell second-hand goods, said it plans to invest aggressively to grow its classified cars business in the region.The Singapore-based startup, last valued at $850 million, will bolster its classified auto business across Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Singapore with OneShift -- a portal that connects sellers with buyers and dealers -- and Reno Financial, which offers loans and other financial services, the company said in a statement.Carousell’s ambition underscores intensifying competition in the online second-hand car market in Southeast Asia, where middle class consumers are expected to swell in number to 334 million by 2030. Rivals Carsome, backed by investors including Asia Partners, and Carro, whose backers include Insignia Ventures Partners, both claim to be the region’s largest automotive marketplace and are trying to expand rapidly.“Covid has accelerated the trend of users buying and selling online, including for cars,” said Gaurav Bhasin, chief strategy officer of Carousell, who leads the firm’s automotive strategy. “We want to go one step further to power our autos brands with transactional models.”Carousell said it’s the most-visited auto classifieds platform in the region, with one of the biggest inventories of auto-related listings. Its cars business is now Carousell’s largest vertical, contributing a third of the company’s revenue.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Drops 6% in Korea, Shrinking the ‘Kimchi Premium’

    Bitcoin lost ground after Upbit suspended KRW deposits and withdrawals.

  • Oil Slumps With U.S. Gasoline Supply Rising Most Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses alongside a strengthening dollar while the biggest U.S. gasoline supply increase in two months offset a drop in crude inventories.Futures in New York furthered their decline to as much as 2% on Wednesday, in tandem with a rising dollar, which reduces the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. U.S. government data showed domestic gasoline stockpiles rose more than 4 million barrels last week amid a surge in imports. Still, crude inventories fell for a second week, bringing stockpiles to a five-week low, according to the Energy Information Administration data.“The size of the builds on the refined side may have been more than the market was expecting, given the fact that mobility continues to increase in the U.S.,” said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “The U.S. has been making really good Covid progress, while challenges remain in Europe surrounding the vaccine rollout and the spike in cases.”U.S. benchmark crude futures have been stuck in a roughly $4-a-barrel range since the middle of March as fresh lockdowns in Europe offset stronger demand in the U.S. and China. The four-week average for gasoline supplied in the U.S.-- a proxy for consumption of the fuel -- ticked up to the highest since September, the EIA report showed. The gauge of demand has increased for each of the past six weeks.“U.S. demand, which was supposed to show a steady recovery given the robust vaccine program, is somewhat disappointing and certainly not serving as the offset to the poor European outlook,” TD Securities commodity strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note. “This, along with planned OPEC+ supply increases over the next three months and the distinct possibility Iranian exports to China will increase, should continue to prompt specs to lighten their long exposure.The spread between Nymex gasoline futures against WTI crude slumped beneath $23 a barrel after the EIA report, with refineries running at the highest capacity since March 2020 and the U.S. importing the most gasoline since May 2019.Investors are also watching for developments on AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine, with the U.K. and European Union drug regulators split on whether to recommend the use of the shot. While both say the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks, the U.K. is now advising those under the age of 30 to be offered an alternative shot if available, while the European Medicines Agency didn’t provide any guidelines on age.“Oil demand is expected to recover further from the second part of 2021, but these expectations are based on the assumption that enough people will be vaccinated by then to justify the return to normality,” said Louise Dickson, an oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy AS. “The oil market recovery could lose speed, resulting in 2021 demand ending as much as 1 million barrels per day lower than where it would under a smooth vaccine rollout.”Meanwhile in physical markets, Russia’s flagship Urals crude traded at its lowest level in a year on Tuesday, as Europe lags behind the rest of the world in the recovery from Covid-19.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iran’s Comeback To Oil Markets Unlikely To Cause Price Crash

    Iran’s possible return to a nuclear deal is unlikely to unleash a tidal wave of crude onto the markets as the country has been flouting U.S. sanctions and managed to keep its main customer well-supplied

  • India's Barbeque-Nation reverses course after weak opening on debut, jumps 18%

    Shares of restaurant chain Barbeque-Nation Hospitality recovered early losses to rise 18% in their debut trading on Wednesday, helped by a rally in broader Indian markets on the central bank's decision to stand pat on key interest rates. The Bengaluru-based casual dining restaurant chain, which offers unlimited barbecue buffets, raised about 4.53 billion rupees ($61.62 million) through an initial public offering (IPO). Shares of Barbeque-Nation, which also operates the high-end Toscano eatery chain, opened at 489.85 rupees, below the offer price of 500 rupees.

  • A debt-laden Indian realtor with a Trump connection is all set for an IPO

    Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha Developers, will launch its IPO on BSE and the National Stock Exchange on April 7.

  • Okta Expects 30% Annual Growth to 2024, Boosted by New Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Okta Inc., an identity-verification software maker whose business got a dramatic boost from the shift to remote work during the pandemic, projected sales will grow 30% in each of the next three years.Revenue at the end of fiscal 2024 will be close to an annualized $2 billion, or about $500 million for the fourth quarter that year, Chief Executive Officer Todd McKinnon said in an interview. The company, which last month agreed to buy Auth0 for about $6.5 billion, is interested in additional acquisitions, McKinnon said, but will achieve that growth rate without any more deals. Demand for the software maker’s products, which help workers access corporate systems and consumers authenticate their identity online, has increased as more employees logged on from home during the past year. For the 12 months through March 1, Okta was used more than 52 billion times to log into an app or website, almost 200% growth from the same period a year earlier.The company’s shares more than doubled last year, making McKinnon a billionaire on paper. But since hitting a record high on Feb. 12, the stock has declined 22% through Tuesday’s close with investors leery that the company may not be able to maintain its momentum.McKinnon said some investors were disappointed in the fiscal year 2022 forecast and thought the company paid too much for Auth0. He doesn’t agree with either concern. Okta last month said annual revenue would be as much as $1.09 billion while its adjusted loss would be 44 cents to 49 cents a share.The San Francisco-based company said Wednesday it will enter two markets with new products. One, Identity Governance Administration, generates reports after the fact that detail who in an organization has permission to see which parts of its systems. The idea is to make sure people who’ve left the company or have changed roles don’t retain access to unauthorized areas. The second, Privileged Access Management, governs who can view and change an organization’s critical systems. The new areas expand the size of Okta’s potential markets to about $80 billion, the company calculates.McKinnon said these protections have become more critical as employees continue to work for home and global companies and governments are roiled by sophisticated cyber-attacks like that involving SolarWinds Corp.“A lot of these data breaches come down to server accounts that weren’t locked down when they should have been — admins changed jobs or left the company,” McKinnon said. “If it wasn’t the cause of the breach, it was a vector that the attackers used once they got in.”In the newer markets, Okta said it will compete with SailPoint Technologies and CyberArk. Both new Okta products will be available in the first quarter of next year.Though Okta, with a market value of about $30 billion, is dogged by persistent rumors it might sell to a larger tech company, McKinnon said he wants it to be one of five or six independent software clouds that every company needs. The same way customers turn to Amazon.com Inc. or Microsoft Corp. for their cloud infrastructure, or Salesforce.com Inc. for business application cloud needs, McKinnon wants identity and access to remain Okta’s specialty rather than being subsumed into one of the other categories. Microsoft, which has identity software products that predate its cloud businesses, is already Okta’s main rival.“It really is such an important driver of choice in technology,” he said of having independent identity cloud software. If a customer uses Microsoft for identity management, they’ll be pushed towards Microsoft's Azure cloud and the software won’t work as well with Microsoft rivals like Zoom Video Communications Inc. and Slack Technologies Inc., he said. “This neutrality is more important than ever.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Banks Turn India’s Hot-Money Move Into Lucrative Currency Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of India’s attempt to flush out excess U.S. dollars from the nation’s markets has offered a unique arbitrage opportunity for some banks.Lenders are using a regulatory loophole to profit from trading in the currency forward markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter. A large bank could easily rack up exposures of more than $1 billion, multiple traders said, asking not to be identified as the deals aren’t public.The strategy revolves around a February regulation change that dropped exposure limits local banks have to other sovereign assets, such as U.S. Treasuries, which allowed them to take advantage of a spread in the dollar-rupee markets. The RBI’s extensive intervention had driven implied 12-month yields for the currency pair to the highest in more than four years.The biggest beneficiaries have been foreign banks in the nation, which have easy access to large dollar stockpiles, the people said. As the biggest buyer of the greenback in the forwards market, the RBI is effectively funding some of the trading profits.Here’s how it works. Banks would convert rupee deposits into dollars using a buy-sell swap -- buying the greenback now while selling the same amount at a specified date in the future. They use the proceeds to purchase Treasuries, under the newly-relaxed RBI rule. The return is in the arbitrage: they pay around 3.5% on local currency deposits, while earning 4.9% on the one-year forward premia.In discussions, the central bank had made it clear that the lenders should deploy dollars from their own stockpile and not use swaps to make investments under the newly relaxed rules, the people said. However, the written rules don’t define what constitutes the banks’ resources to be used for investments -- creating a loophole for the lenders to get more greenback through swaps.Since there are no longer any limits on how much these banks can invest abroad, there are -- at least from a regulatory perspective -- no caps on the exposures they can have.Relaxed RulesThe trades aren’t illegal and there’s no suggestion of wrongdoing. An email to an RBI spokesman on Tuesday afternoon was unanswered.When RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das made the rule change on banks exposure to foreign assets two months ago, the expectation was that it would drive the lenders to use their excess dollars to buy Treasuries, rather than flood the local market with the greenback.While the banks have done so, they are profiting from the currency markets. To be sure, the February rule-change and these trades have helped to lower the 12-month forward premia to 4.9% from 5.4%, trimming hedging costs for companies.The RBI had been mopping up capital inflows -- driven by a buoyant stock market and acquisitions -- to such an extent that its foreign-exchange reserves grew to be the world’s fourth-largest. The intervention done through the spot market and sterilized in forwards led to a surge in the 12-month rate.Read: India FX Reserves Cross Russia to Become World’s 4th BiggestAs a result, the central bank’s long-dollar books jumped to $47.4 billion at end-January from a negative $4.9 billion in March 2020.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Asks Banks to Curtail Credit for Rest of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank asked the nation’s major lenders to curtail loan growth for the rest of this year after a surge in the first two months stoked bubble risks, according to people familiar with the matter.At a meeting with the People’s Bank of China on March 22, banks were told to keep new advances in 2021 at roughly the same level as last year, said the people, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Some foreign banks were also urged to rein in additional lending through so-called window guidance recently after ramping up their balance sheets in 2020, one of the people said.The comments give further detail to what the central bank stated publicly after the meeting, when it said it asked representatives of 24 major banks to keep loan growth stable and reasonable. In 2020, banks doled out a record 19.6 trillion yuan ($3 trillion) of credit, with about a fifth directed to inclusive financing such as small business loans. Lending the same amount this year would bring the outstanding balance to about 192 trillion yuan, an annual increase of about 11%, the slowest pace in more than 15 years.“On the one hand, there will be slowdown in loan growth, and on the other hand, the slowdown is quite moderate,” said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings Inc., adding that the pace is line with the PBOC’s stance of making no sharp policy turns.With the coronavirus largely contained and the economy rebounding, Chinese policy makers have renewed a campaign to curb risks, especially in the financial and real estate sectors. Even if credit growth eases, the prospect of higher interest rates and fewer soured assets may boost the profitability of banks, which saw earnings slump after they were enlisted to help borrowers obtain cheap financing during the pandemic.The PBOC didn’t immediately comment.Chinese banks advanced 4.9 trillion yuan of new loans in the first two months, 16% more than the same period last year, official data show. The central bank told banks in February to keep new lending in the first quarter roughly at the same level as last year, if not lower, the Financial Times reported earlier.Credit curbs will drain liquidity from the stock market and pressure sectors with high valuations, said Ken Chen, a Shanghai-based analyst at KGI Securities.Kweichow Moutai Co., the Chinese liquor giant, led a sell-off in blue-chip shares on Tuesday, falling as much as 2.8%. WuXi AppTec Co. slid as much as 5.4%.The PBOC wants banks to focus on lending to areas such as innovative technology and the manufacturing sector, it said at the March gathering. Earlier in the month, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, warned about bubbles in the property and financial markets, fueling concerns policy makers will begin tightening monetary policy.China’s government is taking advantage of the economic recovery to deleverage, a long-standing goal shelved during the trade war with the U.S. and further delayed by the pandemic. Last year’s stimulus pushed debt to almost 280% of annual economic output.The economy accumulated much of its record debt pile after the global financial crisis, when it binged on credit to avoid the economic slumps ravaging the West. Efforts in 2017 to restrain debt growth, especially in the shadow-banking industry, led to higher money-market rates and a slump in government bonds.(Updates with comment from economist in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The richest person in every U.S. state after the latest billionaire boom

    Using data from billionaire lists compiled and updated by Bloomberg and Forbes, Yahoo Finance mapped the richest person in each U.S. state.

  • China’s Epic Battle With Capital Flows Is More Intense Than Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- In 2020, China’s efforts to lure foreign funds into its borders finally paid off. Investors from New York to London clamored for its stocks and bonds, cementing the nation’s position on the global stage.Against the wreckage of the global economy and with unprecedented stimulus unleashed by central banks, China’s resilience to the coronavirus and its higher-yielding assets looked attractive. The result was a 62% increase in overseas holdings of local stocks from a year earlier to 3.4 trillion yuan ($520 billion), a 47% fillip for the bond market to 3.3 trillion yuan, and the Chinese currency’s best quarter in more than a decade. Foreign investors bought another net $53.5 billion worth of Chinese debt in January and February this year, according to Gavekal Dragonomics.But that influx -- and influence -- is now creating a headache for the Communist Party. China has long been paranoid about the risks posed by capital flows, especially after a messy currency devaluation in 2015, which is why authorities maintain strict controls on money entering and leaving the country. The scale of the inflows places the country at risk of asset bubbles, which would burst were that money to start pouring out.“The moment this demand becomes too big to manage and starts to pressure financial stability -- or create a threat or risk to financial stability -- it will be curbed,” said Paola Subacchi, professor of International Economics at the University of London’s Queen Mary Global Policy Institute and author of ‘The People’s Money: How China Is Building a Global Currency.’Foreign presence in modern China’s capital markets has never been so great: Beijing has in recent years carved out channels to let funds in, opening stock and bond trading links via Hong Kong and pushing for the inclusion of yuan-denominated assets in major global benchmarks. The overarching goal was to help make markets more efficient and powerful. Institutions such as pension funds would provide stability to a stock market reliant on speculators, while boosting liquidity in a moribund sovereign bond market.Global pandemic stimulus has in some ways made China a victim of its own success. This was illustrated by a November report compiled by the Asian Consultative Council of the Bank for International Settlements, which looked at the impact of capital flows. The People’s Bank of China, one of 12 central banks in the working group, noted that “sharp exchange rate fluctuations and large capital flows would threaten financial stability and have negative real economic consequences.”After last year’s vast inflows, those concerns are now starting to resonate in China’s onshore markets. Expectations of strong growth in the U.S. economy have begun driving Treasury yields higher, narrowing the premium offered by Chinese debt by about 1 percentage point since a record in November. They’re also buoying the dollar and punishing the yuan, which in March weakened about 1.3%. The CSI 300 Index of stocks has fallen more than 10% from this year’s high. The risk of a comeuppance is building.“Outflows are always an important worry,” said David Qu, an economist at Bloomberg Economics. “Authorities may also be worried that inflows, particularly hot money, may become outflows once market conditions change.”Official comments have only grown louder in recent months. In a March 20 speech, top securities regulator Yi Huiman said large flows of “hot money” into China must be strictly controlled. In unusually blunt comments in early March, banking regulator Guo Shuqing said he was “very worried” that asset bubbles in overseas markets would burst soon, posing a risk to the global economy. Li Daokui, a former central bank adviser, blamed the potential for instability on U.S. pandemic relief.To manage and counterbalance the inflows, China has steadily granted an additional quota for onshore funds to invest in securities overseas, in March boosting it to $135 billion -- the highest ever. Other measures include encouraging mutual funds to invest in Hong Kong stocks, which led to record flows into the city in January, and asking financial institutions to limit the amount of offshore financing. Hong Kong in December said it was discussing plans to allow mainland investors to trade bonds in the city, which would also encourage outflows.But those steps are incremental, showing policy makers are wary of going too far the other way. China may struggle to open its financial borders without in some way being at the mercy of Federal Reserve actions, like other emerging economies. The U.S.’s easy monetary policy in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis fueled bubbles in countries from Indonesia to Thailand, which burst when the Fed prepared to raise interest rates.The Fed responded to the pandemic with similar policies to those of 2008 but far faster -- and further. Its balance sheet is now near $7.7 trillion, compared to $4 trillion early last year and the previous peak of $4.5 trillion in 2015. That’s equivalent to about 36% of the country’s gross domestic output, a record.There are few economies that can absorb that kind of money. China’s $10.9 trillion equity market and $18 trillion bond market make the country an obvious target.“China is going to be a very attractive place for capital,” said Wen-Wen Lindroth, lead cross-asset strategist for Fidelity International. “The long term growth rate – the gap they have with income – versus developed markets means they have lot more scope to develop,” she said.The question now is how China deals with this issue, which will become even more pressing as the weighting of yuan assets in global benchmarks increases, drawing in billions of extra dollars. Allowing more outflows will reduce the risk of bubbles, but increases the potential for money to flood out too quickly -- as the country witnessed in the wake of the 2015 currency devaluation.“China has long been very careful about opening its capital account, and that cautious approach is still the most probable one,” Wei He, China Economist at Gavekal, wrote in a March 31 report.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Archegos: How Wall Street's hubris is a lesson for retail traders

    As Wall Street still clamors to untangle the levered Archegos bets on ViacomCBS and other stocks, lessons are emerging that ring true for both institutional and retail investors. However, while Wall Street lives on to trade another day, the retail crowd may not be as fortunate.

  • A 'significant' stock market 'consolidation' may only be months away: Deutsche Bank

    Deutsche Bank warns the stock market could be at risk for a sizable pullback in coming months. Here's what would trigger the sell-off.

  • Top employers like JPMorgan, Bank of America seeking talent beyond just college graduates: Year Up CEO

    In a new interview, Gerald Chertavian — the chief executive of a job training organization called Year Up, — said major employers understand that some of the most talented job candidates lack bachelor's and other advanced degrees.