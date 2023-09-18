Snow, cold, whatever: Huge crowds lined up outside this super-popular Rochester bar

Woody’s was a Monroe Avenue bar where people packed it in for happy hours and gathered to watch sports on big-screen TVs.

The place at various times featured live music and deejays, trivia contests, “Ladies Night” and long lines to get inside.

Customers partied on a fenced-in patio in the warm-weather months, feasted on clam bakes and chicken wings and entertained themselves with foosball and video golf. The occasional celebrity even stopped by.

Woody’s was started by business partners who also owned places like the Pittsford Pub. A subsequent owner was involved with several clubs in the East End district. A Woody’s II later opened on West Henrietta Road.

From the beginning, crowds descended en masse to Woody’s on Fridays, no matter the time of year. Betty Ciacchi wrote about the phenomenon in a 1992 Democrat and Chronicle story.

Steve Brienzi and Ben Lucas celebrate at the end of their Flair performance at Woody's II in 2005.

“What in the world could persuade intelligent, logical people to stand outside — in the roughest of Rochester’s winter weather — for up to an hour to get into a bar?” Ciacchi wrote. “No one’s quite sure why, but come 5 p.m. Friday, there’s already a line waiting to get into one of the city’s hottest happy-hour spots, Woody’s.”

Brad Sluman and Paul Emerson opened Woody’s at 248 Monroe Ave., between Union and Alexander streets, in mid-1991. Other bars had occupied the space earlier, including Linwood’s and O’Donoghue’s.

Some people went to Woody’s to hook up and some went to watch sports beamed in via satellite dishes. The general manager told Ciacchi that some folks stopped in just to watch the TV news.

Several people posted memories of Woody’s on Facebook. Lisa Cottingham Meyvis from Greece remembered the long lines in the cold.

“By the time we did get in, our feet were numb from the bitter temperatures. We were crazy!” she wrote, but added, “Loved that place!”

After a game of softball, Scott McMillen and other teammates from the Woody's softball team, continued with their competitive spirit "swinging" through the Palm Beach virtual golf course.

Patti Clark of Rochester — who happens to be my sister — called Woody’s the “go-to popular after-work gathering spot” for people who worked downtown. “If you wanted to see and be seen, Woody’s was the place to be!” she wrote.

Bill Clymer of Rochester worked nearby and was a Woody’s regular.

“Huge Genesee Hospital hangout!” Clymer wrote of his former (and now-closed) workplace. As for the appeal, he added, “Girls, girls, girls!”

Russ Dack of Mendon recalled when Woody’s added a dress code requiring shirts with collars for guys. Dack showed up wearing a T-shirt and was refused admission, so he grabbed a spare shirt belonging to a friend’s young son that hardly fit.

“It was just enough to clear my head, so I had a collar on, even though it was bunched up on my shoulders,” Dack said with a laugh. “I took the shirt off once I got inside. It was stretched out of shape and ruined.”

Nicole Arcuri and Donna Schichler enjoy a warm night in the fenced-in patio at Woody's on Monroe in 2010.

Maverick filmmaker Oliver Stone stopped at Woody’s in 1993 after giving a speech at the University of Rochester. A news blurb mentioned that Stone stayed long enough for a beer (“Sam Adams”) and chicken wings.

That same year, a crowd gathered at Woody’s to watch the last episode of "Cheers." As Emil Venere wrote in a news story, “Woody’s was a likely spot for the final viewing. The tavern’s wraparound bar and brass fixtures mimic the décor of Boston’s ‘Finch and Bull’ pub, the original setting for 'Cheers.' And Woody is a character in 'Cheers.' ”

Sluman, the brother of pro golfer Jeff Sluman, had been part owner of the nearby Glass Onion night club before starting Woody’s. In 1993, he helped open Union Square restaurant and club on Jefferson Road in Henrietta. Frank Bilovsky wrote a 1995 Democrat and Chronicle story about Sluman and Emerson, headlined “Pub Partners.”

A new owner took over Woody’s in 1996 – Brandon Thompson, who later was involved with East End clubs like Coyote Joe’s, Soho and Daisy Dukes. Thompson opened the place for lunch and, a year later, started “Ladies Night” events on Wednesdays. After the Buffalo Bills moved training camp to St. John Fisher College, players sometimes stopped by Woody’s.

Gerry Mastrodonato of Rochester posted Facebook memories of Ladies Nights at Woody’s (“always packed”) and said he also went for Monday night sports trivia contests. “I won several times,” he added.

The place remained popular, particularly on Wednesdays. Jeff DiVeronica wrote in a 2005 Democrat and Chronicle story that “Woody’s still has its niche in Rochester and among the many bars and restaurants on Monroe Avenue.”

Fans gather at Woody's on Monroe for an appearance by "Jersey Shore" star, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, left, in October 2010.

Woody’s closed in 2008, but reopened the next year under new ownership and with a slightly-tweaked name — Woody’s on Monroe. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of MTV’s Jersey Shore fame appeared at an event in 2010, as did members of the Rochester Raiderettes for a swimsuit-calendar release.

By the middle of 2011, Woody’s — or Woody’s on Monroe — was no more. New owners changed the name to Brickwood Grill. Woody’s became a fond memory, long lines and all.

Alan Morrell is a freelance writer.

This article was originally published in November 2018 as part of the Whatever Happened To series.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Woodys was popular Monroe Ave bar known for its Friday night crowds