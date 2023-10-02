Snow Hill gets new eatery, T.J. Maxx comes to Rehoboth Beach | What's Going There

The autumnal equinox has come and passed. That's right - fall is finally here. As the Eastern Shore shifts from summer into fall, so, too, does the local business scene begin to change.

Check out what's leaving, new and coming soon to Delmarva Peninsula.

Salisbury

Chuar Restaurant and Bar

1306 S Salisbury Blvd Unit 166

Beloved Chinese eatery Chuar Restaurant and Bar has closed permanently in Salisbury. The popular establishment, created by Mary Tindall, officially closed its doors to the surrounding community on Sept. 28. The owner's recent health issues led to the eatery's untimely closure.

Chuar, which translates from Chinese to "kabob," was a restaurant focused on just that, Delmarva Now previously reported. Over the years, the eatery offered a variety of chuar, including meats such as chicken, beef and lamb, seafood such as shrimp, and vegetables.

Rehoboth Beach

T.J. Maxx

19563 Coastal Highway, Suite 2

Popular retail chain T.J. Maxx has officially opened up shop in Rehoboth Beach. The off-price retailer's brand-new location - 19563 Coastal Hwy, Suite 2 - opened to the public on Oct. 1.

The store is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

T.J. Maxx is an American department store chain with more than 1,200 stores spanning 49 states and Puerto Rico. The company, which opened in 1977, currently operates three separate locations in Delaware.

Snow Hill

Golden Clover Café Lounge & Finds

111 Pearl St

Snow Hill recently welcomed its newest small business, Golden Clover Café Lounge and Finds, to town. The café, offering freshly made items such as wraps, subs, acai bowls, sandwiches, muffins, coffee and more, is located at 111 Pearl Street.

Golden Clover Café also offers antiques, secondhand apparel, work from local artists, and other unique finds in a relaxing atmosphere. According to its website, the café is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and closed Sundays.

Shanan Rogers, owner of Golden Clover Cafe, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Snow Hill, Maryland.

Milford

What to Ferment Meadery

27 South Walnut St

Milford will be welcoming a brand new meadery this fall. What to Ferment Meadery is gearing up to showcase its unique flavors of mead or "honey-wine" - an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey mixed with water - at 27 South Walnut St.

What to Ferment Meadery is owned by Jenifer & David Wade. Together, the couple has experience in manufacturing and formulation of pharmaceuticals, canning, kegging and bottling beer, and home-brewing wine, beer and mead. A grand opening date and hours of operation for the meadery have yet to be announced.

Stewart's Gourmet Candy & Snow Cones

27 South Walnut St.

Stewart's Freeze-Dried Goodies, a specialty candy store based in Delaware, is coming in mid-October to 27 South Walnut Street in Milford. The candy shop, known for its freeze-dried candies, such as Skittles, Airheads, Twinkies and more, is owned and operated by Melissa Stewart.

Currently, a colorful sign toting the words "Stewart's Gourmet Candy and Snow Cones," hangs on display in downtown Milford. A grand opening date and hours of operation for the candy shop, to be located in the former Keir Building, have yet to be announced.

Chincoteague

Sun Outdoors Chincoteague Bay

2272 Main St

Sun Outdoors Chincoteague Bay celebrated its official grand opening on September 14, 2023, in Chincoteague, Virginia.

Sun Outdoors Chincoteague Bay - Chincoteague's newest RV resort and campground - celebrated its official grand opening with live music from Front Page News Band, catered hors d’oeuvres by Channel Bass Inn, cocktails, soft drinks and face painting on Sept. 14.

Camp and glamp in luxury at Sun Outdoors Chincoteague Bay. The resort is now accepting reservations for stays, and reservations can be made online.

Guests can indulge in an array of amenities during their stay at Sun Outdoors Chincoteague Bay, including games of pickleball on the resort's state-of-the-art court, relaxing strolls along the Bayfront Promenade, a private fishing pier, community campfires and more.

