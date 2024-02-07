Snow and Ice for Scotland Before Wintry Weather Spreads South

(Bloomberg) -- Snow and ice across northern Scotland triggered a yellow weather warning on Wednesday, with the wintry conditions spreading south over other parts of the UK in the coming days.

The Met Office issued alerts for Thursday and Friday that cover Northern Ireland, much of Wales, as well as northern and central England. Up to 20 centimeters (8 inches) of snow is possible over the highest ground, disrupting transport services.

“There’s an increased signal for wintry hazards as we move through the week as cold air from the north moves over the UK,” Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Arnold said in a statement.

The coldest conditions in Europe will be in the Nordics, with a low of -17C in Oslo on Thursday, while Helsinki will plunge to a minimum of -19.5C, according to Maxar Technologies Inc.

By contrast, warmth is forecast across the Mediterranean, with temperatures 8C to 12C above seasonal norms in the southeast. Rome and Marseille will see highs of 16C this week.

Over its six to 10-day forecast period, Maxar sees a total of 71 heating degree days, 5.3 heating degree days below the 10-year average.

While colder weather is forecast to spread to the continent in the second half of February, Maxar has moderated its outlook, with the far south of Europe expected to stay warm.

