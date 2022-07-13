U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,816.46
    -2.34 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,885.00
    -96.33 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,287.18
    +22.45 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,729.17
    +0.99 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.74
    -0.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.70
    +12.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.23 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0085
    +0.0048 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0450 (-1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1924
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1420
    +0.3200 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,780.73
    -63.95 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.23
    +6.97 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Snow Joe® Officially Announces Opening of Its Newest East Coast Distribution Center in New Castle, DE

·4 min read

Ribbon cutting ceremony held today to celebrate the official opening of Snow Joe's new 207,000+ SF fulfillment center in New Castle, DE.  Almost 100 family wage jobs expected to be added to the community.

NEW CASTLE, Del., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snow Joe®, and its complementary brands Sun Joe® and Aqua Joe® (http://snowjoe.com), a fast-growing, tech-driven, lawn and garden tools manufacturer, held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today to herald the opening of its newest East Coast distribution center located at the Delaware Logistics Center in New Castle, DE.

Snow Joe® officially announces the Grand Opening of its newest, state-of-the-art, East Coast Distribution Center in New Castle, DE this week, which is expected to add almost 100 family wage jobs to the community.
Snow Joe® officially announces the Grand Opening of its newest, state-of-the-art, East Coast Distribution Center in New Castle, DE this week, which is expected to add almost 100 family wage jobs to the community.

The newly-opened distribution center marks the third major East Coast site in Snow Joe's growing US footprint.

Attendees looked on as the ceremonial red ribbon was fittingly cut with a Sun Joe® cordless chain saw, a purposeful nod to the brand's innovative 24 Volt iON+ lithium-ion battery platform boasting over 150+ compatible cordless tools for maximum power and performance around your home and garden.

"We are excited to officially announce the opening of Snow Joe's New Castle distribution center, our third distribution center on the east coast," commented Paul Riley, Jr., Chief Operating Officer at Snow Joe. "Its strategic location allows us to more efficiently serve our customers, especially during winter season.  We look forward to creating close to 100 family wage jobs in and around the New Castle community in the coming months."

Leased in October 2021, and marking Snow Joe's second industrial distribution center transaction in this year alone, the 207,294 sq ft Class A distribution center features over 9,500 pallet positions, robotic picking, and pallet-put-away automation, among other advanced warehouse management technologies to ensure faster delivery of Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® product to its customers. Not only will the opening of this east coast distribution center help Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® more efficiently distribute its easy-to-use, eco- conscious, and affordable lawn and garden tools, but it will also substantially grow the number of new jobs and opportunities for the residents of New Castle and surrounding communities.

Strategically located less than 10 miles from the Port of Wilmington, and with unparalleled access to the I-95/295 corridor, the New Castle distribution center provides numerous logistical advantages that Snow Joe intends to utilize to optimize its overall operational efficiencies. This distribution center will target all methods of fulfillment with a dedicated eCommerce area of the facility to ensure customer demand is promptly and reliably met.

Open positions will include forklift drivers, warehouse associates, logistics and administrative professionals, maintenance workers, heavy equipment operators, and inventory supervisors. Applicants are encouraged to apply at snowjoe.com/newcastlejobs

The newly-opened distribution center marks the third major East Coast site in Snow Joe's growing US footprint, which spans coast-to-coast and includes a 144,875 sq ft facility in Salisbury, NC, a 271,000 sq ft Class A distribution center in Mahwah, NJ, a 575,918 sq ft distribution center in Lacey, WA and a 535,000 sq ft distribution site in Houston, TX, which is slated to open later this year.

About Snow Joe, LLC

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe, Aqua Joe, and Auto Joe — planted its roots as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. Intuitively merging advanced eCommerce technology and warehouse automation with tool innovation, Snow Joe has disrupted the lawn and garden market sector by its remarkable ability to deliver for its customers the right tool at the right price with prime-like speed.  Originally founded in 2004 with the mission to bring homeowners smart winter solutions, the company has grown to become not only the market share leader in electric and cordless snowblowers but also the leader in the electric pressure washer category. Over the years, Snow Joe has evolved into a robust, omnichannel, customer-centric business that now offers a wide range of problem-solving solutions to keep your home, yard, and garden looking beautiful throughout the year. Go With Joe® and Get Equipped® with the right tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit: https://snowjoe.com/ or connect with Snow Joe on Facebook and Instagram.

Snow Joe® Chief Operating Officer, Paul Riley, Jr., and SVP of Real Estate + Special Projects, Eddie Cohen, cut the ribbon to celebrate the official Grand Opening of Snow Joe’s new 207,000+ SF fulfillment center in New Castle, DE.
Snow Joe® Chief Operating Officer, Paul Riley, Jr., and SVP of Real Estate + Special Projects, Eddie Cohen, cut the ribbon to celebrate the official Grand Opening of Snow Joe’s new 207,000+ SF fulfillment center in New Castle, DE.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snow-joe-officially-announces-opening-of-its-newest-east-coast-distribution-center-in-new-castle-de-301586014.html

SOURCE Snow Joe LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Google CEO Sends Worrying Warning About the Economy

    Alphabet ( ), the parent company of Google, seems to prove them right. Indeed, Sundar Pichai, the CEO, has just warned employees that the company will probably not be spared from a potential recession. The internet giant and its subsidiary Youtube, for example, could be affected by a reduction in the advertising and marketing budgets of companies seeking to reduce their costs to cope with the drop in consumer and household spending.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Burger King, Wendy's Embrace a New Kind of Value

    Forget the 4 for $4, the $5 Biggie Bag or even the $6 Your Way meal, both chains have a deal designed to take on McDonald's.

  • National French Fry Day: Brands leverage free fries to boost customer loyalty

    It's National French Fry Day, and big brands are leveraging the salty "holiday" to boost customer loyalty.

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    Most people follow a pretty standard glide path when it comes to retirement investing: focus on stocks when you're young and shift to bonds as you get older. But a new study from David Blanchett (Prudential Financial) and Michael Finke … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Oil Crisis Isn’t Over, IEA Says. Why Prices Are Falling.

    IEA executive director Fatih Birol warns that the worst of the global energy crisis has yet to come.

  • Google, Meta, Tesla: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Tech companies continue to hit the breaks on hiring against the backdrop of a declining stock market and recession fears.

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • Volta CCO explains how Kroger partnership helps EV charging ‘fit seamlessly’ into everyday life

    Brandt Hastings, chief commercial officer for Volta, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's new partnership with Kroger and why it's important to expand access to EV charging stations. Also, Canoo stock climbs after Walmart orders 4,500 EVs for last mile delivery.

  • Wells Fargo mostly defeats two lawsuits over mortgage losses

    Wells Fargo & Co on Tuesday won the dismissal of one lawsuit and much of a second accusing the fourth-largest bank of failing to monitor toxic mortgage-backed securities that were a major cause of the 2008 global financial crisis. In a 68-page decision, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan dismissed a lawsuit by investors led by Ireland's Phoenix Light SF Ltd, saying legal issues that they raised had been resolved in earlier litigation. The judge also said Commerzbank AG was barred from pursuing many claims against San Francisco-based Wells Fargo because the German lender lacked standing or sued too late.

  • 15 Most Valuable Companies in Sweden

    In this article, we will be looking at the most valuable companies in Sweden. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the most valuable companies and Swedish market dynamics, you can go directly to 5 Most Valuable Companies in Sweden. Sweden, a Nordic country, is known for producing some of the world’s biggest […]

  • Explainer-Can Elon Musk defy a court if ordered to buy Twitter?

    Twitter Inc has sued Elon Musk to force him to go through with the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. What happens if Twitter succeeds and the world's richest man, who regularly taunts securities regulators, refuses to comply with the court order? CAN A COURT ORDER MUSK TO BUY TWITTER?

  • Why NuCana Shares Are Rising Today?

    Regional Court of Dusseldorf has ruled in favor of NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA), stating that Gilead Sciences Ireland UC and Gilead Sciences GmbH infringed NuCana's composition of matter claims in European Patent 2955190 through their sales of Sovaldi, Harvoni, Vosevi and Epclusa in Germany. This judgment follows Gilead's unsuccessful challenge to the validity of NuCana's ‘190 patent at the Opposition Division of the European Patent Office in 2021. Gilead also attempted to challenge the validity of

  • There's good news from the Biden White House on gas prices

    White House officials say gas prices could soon drop by another 50 cents per gallon.

  • Putin Wants Europe to Panic Over Gas Supplies. Mission Accomplished.

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline is down for maintenance. Russia wants the world guessing about whether it will keep supplying gas going forward, writes Margarita M. Balmaceda.

  • Oil supply crisis showing signs of easing, IEA says

    The worst oil-supply crisis in decades is showing tentative signs of easing as flagging economic growth weighs on demand for crude while sanctions on Russia's oil industry are having less impact on production than expected, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.

  • Tesla laying off 229 workers in autopilot analysis unit: Reports

    Tesla Inc. is cutting 229 jobs in its business unit that analyzes customer data from its autopilot drive feature, according to reports on Tuesday that cited a filing from the company under California's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The WARN act requires 60-day notice to workers getting laid off. Tesla is closing an office in San Mateo, Calif., where the data annotation workers being laid off were based. Citing sources familiar with the situation, TechCrunch reported that an

  • ‘Quality’ companies are getting stronger yet their shares are down in this selloff. This is how to find the bargains.

    If you’re a long-term investor, this year’s selloff is good news because it offers a great chance to pick up quality companies at a discount. “Portfolio managers have been selling what they can as opposed to what they want to sell, and high quality has more liquidity,” says David Sekera, Morningstar Direct’s U.S. market strategist. Now is the time to join the liquidity providers and buy the weakness in quality names getting dunked.

  • Google to slow hiring after bringing on 10,000 new workers in second quarter

    Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai called for a renewed focus amid the current volatile global economic situation.