U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,693.23
    -64.76 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,590.41
    -486.27 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,867.93
    -198.88 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,679.59
    -42.72 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.33
    -4.16 (-4.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.70
    -29.40 (-1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.75 (-3.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9698
    -0.0139 (-1.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0865
    -0.0389 (-3.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3040
    +0.9690 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,916.96
    -375.83 (-1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.57
    -9.97 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Snow Lake Lithium Receives Nasdaq Notification of Noncompliance with Audit Committee Requirements

Snow Lake Resources Ltd.
·4 min read
Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

MANITOBA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Lithium Ltd. (Nasdaq:LITM) ("Snow Lake Lithium" or, the "Company") today announced that on September 19, 2022, it received a letter (the "Notification Letter") from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating the Company is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq's audit committee requirement as set forth in Listing Rule 5605 due to the removal of Mr. Nachum Labkowski from the Company's audit committee on September 7, 2022. Mr. Labkowski, was also removed as member of the nominating and corporate governance committee. He remains as an independent director of our board of directors (the "Board").

The letter also states that Nasdaq will provide the Company a cure period in accordance with Listing Rule 5605(c)(4). Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(4), the Company is entitled to a cure period to regain compliance, such cure period to expire on the earlier of the Company's next annual shareholders' meeting or September 7, 2023; provided, however, that if the Company's next annual shareholders' meeting is held before March 6, 2023, then the Company must evidence compliance no later than March 6, 2023.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by the end of cure period, Nasdaq rules require staff to provide written notification to the Company that its securities will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Hearings Panel.

The receipt of the Notification Letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker "LITM". The Company is working with the relevant authorities to remedy this issue and is conducting a search for a new director who meets the requirements of Nasdaq and is available for appointment to the Company's board of directors and audit committee within the cure period. The Company must also submit to Nasdaq documentation, including biographies of any new directors, evidencing compliance with the listing rule within the cure period.

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Lithium is committed to creating and operating a fully renewable and sustainable lithium mine that can deliver a completely traceable, carbon neutral and zero harm product to the North American electric vehicle and battery markets.

Our wholly owned Thompson Brothers Lithium Project now covers a 55,318-acre site that has only been 1% explored and contains an identified-to-date 11.1 million metric tonnes indicated and inferred resource at 1% Li2O.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Snow Lake Resources Ltd.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our registration statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Snow Lake Resources Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Investors
ir@snowlakelithium.com

Media
media@snowlakelithium.com
twitter: @SnowLakeLithium
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/snow-lake-resources
www.SnowLakeLithium.com

SOURCE: Snow Lake Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717261/Snow-Lake-Lithium-Receives-Nasdaq-Notification-of-Noncompliance-with-Audit-Committee-Requirements

Recommended Stories

  • Zim Is Undervalued Despite an Astounding Payout Record

    The shipping company has developed a reputation as one of the best dividend stocks around

  • Bullish insiders bet US$6.5m on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) shares over the last 12 months. This...

  • Why ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Phillips 66 Stocks Just Dropped

    It's Friday morning -- two days after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates 0.75%, and one day after seemingly every other central bank in the world followed suit, according to The Wall Street Journal -- and oil stocks are tanking. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) are down 5.6%, while industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down a solid 6%, and refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is leading the pack lower with a 6.7% loss.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) made a big move to put part of its troubled past behind it, but the aerospace manufacturer also apparently has fallen out of favor with what had been a key customer in China. Boeing has taken its investors on a turbulent ride over the past few years. The company's 737 MAX, which was once billed as having the potential to be the top-selling aircraft of all time, was involved in fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to the plane being grounded for 18 months and prompted a comprehensive review of Boeing's engineering and safety practices.

  • This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

    In a year when all three of the major stock indexes in the United States have declined by 15% or more, there are plenty of dividend stocks out there with high dividend yields. What if I told you that there is a Dow Jones Industrial Average stock with a yield north of 6%? Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), a maker of various chemical products and one of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, fits this description.

  • Do I fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? How your income stacks up in the US economic class system

    And what it means for your wealth-building options.

  • Before You Buy Chevron or Enterprise Products Stock: Here's 1 Energy Dividend Stock I'd Buy First

    Needless to say, this has investors -- especially those looking for dividends -- very interested in energy stocks right now. Two in particular are getting a lot of attention: Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). While both Chevron and Enterprise Products are strong companies (I own Enterprise Products, too), there are some characteristics of Phillips 66 that are very compelling.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, the EV stock is likely falling as the broader market responds to soaring inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. Investors are getting increasingly concerned about the potential for a global recession, and that sentiment is likely contributing to Nio's share price decline today.​​ The stock fell by as much as 4.9% today and was down by 2.5% as of 11:09 a.m. ET.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Banks warn chip sector facing greater headwinds

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss the chip sector, the impact of a macroeconomic slowdown, and Morgan Stanley lowering its price target on AMD to $95 from $102.

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • 10 Dividend Stocks That Raised Their Dividends in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks that raised their dividends in 2022. You can skip our detailed discussion on dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks That Raised Their Dividends in 2022. Given growing earnings, some companies are raising their payouts this year. According to the Janus […]

  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited's (NASDAQ:GSUN) largest shareholder, CEO Xueyuan Weng sees holdings value fall by 10.0% following recent drop

    A look at the shareholders of Golden Sun Education Group Limited ( NASDAQ:GSUN ) can tell us which group is most...

  • Investors Heavily Search Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Verizon (VZ) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Camping World Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of recreational vehicle (RV) company Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) crashed on Friday, after an analyst lowered their price target in a research note. As of 1:10 p.m. ET, Camping World stock was down 10%. Truist analyst Michael Swartz has been busily researching the state of the RV market, which led him to lower his target price for Camping World stock.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to buy before recession begins. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy Before Recession Begins. Between 1929 and 1939, the period famously dubbed the Great Depression, global economies suffered from stock market crashes, sharp declines in output, high […]

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 62% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Instead of heading for the sideline, Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show that most billionaire money managers were active buyers during the first half of the year. What's particularly interesting is that select billionaires have been piling into some of Wall Street's most beaten-down growth stocks. The following three supercharged growth stocks are down as much as 94%, yet billionaires can't stop buying shares of them.

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    The market sell-off in 2022 has been brutal, but the longer you invest, the more you recognize that market corrections are opportunities. If you have more than 10 years until retirement, buying shares of strong companies while their stock prices are down has historically been a smart way to build wealth. If you invest just $500 a month at the historical average annual return of the stock market of 10%, you would have $1.1 million after 30 years.

  • ‘You fight inflation with economic pain’: Billionaire Ray Dalio just issued dire warning to investors — this is what he holds to prepare for the tough times ahead

    The hedge fund legend has spoken. Pay attention.