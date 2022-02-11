U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

Snow Much Adventure: Yadea Powers Boundless Outdoor Sports and Activities this Winter

·3 min read
  • YADGF

MUNICH, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the winter sports season in full swing, Yadea (01585:HK), the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, is empowering people around the world to participate in outdoor sports and activities with its rich product portfolio. With cold-resistant battery technology, unparalleled performance and off-road capabilities, Yadea's electric vehicles are designed to help riders go further and partake in the sports they love this winter.

"This winter, Yadea is enabling more people to 'electrify your life' with our lineup of electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles, and electric kick scooters. From the slopes to the streets, all Yadea vehicles are equipped with industry-leading technologies and thoughtful features that are well-suited to the unique needs of winter sports and activities," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

Outdoor winter sports enthusiasts surge up to ski fields and snow lovers explore snowy cityscapes, no matter the distance. Yadea's electric motorcycles pack plenty of power to withstand the diverse terrains that winter brings and offers riders pleasant a riding experience. Its G5 series, equipped with a GTR 3.0 motor capable of delivering 120Nm of torque and 3000W of power, can reach speeds up to 60km/h. For those after a premium ride, the C1S series won't disappoint with a GTR 3.0 high-performance motor, 2.2kW of maximum output power and near-instantaneous acceleration from 0 to 60km/h.

With winter weather unpredictable, Yadea's revolutionary Graphene 3.0 battery technology ensures riders enjoy continuous power for outdoor sports and leisure activities. This cold-resistant battery handles sub-zero conditions up to -20°C with ease, and the built-in coolant adjusts battery temperature to adapt to different weather conditions, so vehicle mileage doesn't decline during colder months.

For alpine sports lovers who need to transport mountains of gear, from skis to snowboards, snowshoes, or sleds, Yadea's Y1S provides more storage for their winter toys— sporting a spacious customizable carrying shelf with heavy-duty brackets to securely transport oversized items, along with an add-on storage unit.

It's not just on-road where Yadea's electric vehicles excel. Yadea's electric bikes are designed to achieve outstanding off-road performance for those who want to go off the beaten track in winter to enjoy outdoor riding itself. The YS500 features 27.5-inch anti-slip wheels, a front shock-absorbing suspension system and a 9-speed gear shifter to smoothly handle different terrains, as well as front and rear mechanical disc brakes that ensure safe and crisp stopping — even when paths are covered in ice or snow.

From urban winter exploration to off-road adventures, Yadea's electric vehicles help riders get the most out of the snow season. Thanks to industry-leading technology and an abundance of transportation options for different needs, Yadea is the perfect solution for riders looking to "Electrify Your Life" this winter.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 50 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 35,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for mankind.

For more information, visit our:
Official Website: https://www.yadea.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yadea.Official
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/YADEA.GLOBAL/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YadeaGlobal

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snow-much-adventure-yadea-powers-boundless-outdoor-sports-and-activities-this-winter-301480561.html

SOURCE Yadea

