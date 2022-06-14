Snow Sports Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 979.21 Million | Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Snow Sports Apparel Market report provides complete insights on key vendors including adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Burton Corp., Clarus Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Decathlon SA, Group Rossignol USA Inc., Halti Oy, Schoffel Sportbekleidung GmbH, VF Corp., Bogner homeshopping GmbH and Co. KG, Authentic Brands Group LLC, Backcountry.com LLC, CALIDA HOLDING AG, China Dongxiang Co. Ltd., DESCENTE Ltd., Hot Chillys, K2 Sports Europe GmbH, Patagonia Inc., and Youngone Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Snow Sports Apparel Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

adidas AG- The company offers snow sports apparel such as Resort three in one jacket, Acerra 3ST ADV boots, and Terrex climawarm snowpitch winter shoes.

ANTA Sports Products Ltd.- The company offers snow sports apparel under the subsidiary Amer Sports. Moreover, the company also offers sportswear products by its brands such as DESCENTE and KOLON SPORT.

Burton Corp.- The company offers a wide range of products such as snowborarding products, T shirts, Hoodies, sweatshirts, gloves, mittens and others.

The Snow Sports Apparel Market value is set to grow by USD 979.21 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the market is segmented by Product (Alpine apparel and snowboard apparel) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Market Segmentation

By Product- The snow sports apparel market share growth by the alpine apparel segment will be significant during the forecast period. The developments in the skiing infrastructure globally, the rapid increase in the number of skiing tournaments, and the rising participation of women in such sports are the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

By Geography- 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for snow sports apparel in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa. The increase in participation in snow sports such as alpine skiing will facilitate the snow sports apparel market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Story continues

Market Dynamics

Key Driver- The availability of a wide product mix and the assortment is a major factor driving the global snow sports apparel market growth. The global snow sports apparel market is witnessing a huge demand from the influx of snow sports enthusiastic population for recreational activities such as skiing, snowboarding, trekking, mountaineering, and climbing. Vendors that were offering sports and outdoor clothing have started to offer a variety of snow sports apparel in the last decade. For instance- VF Corporation, one of the sports and casual apparel giants, is offering numerous ski and snowboarding clothes with a large product mix and product assortment. The global snow sports apparel market is witnessing a huge demand due to millennials' inclination toward outdoor sports, including snow sports activities in countries such as the US. Therefore, the wide product mix and product assortment made by vendors will drive the global snow sports apparel market during the forecast period.

Major Challenge- The threat of counterfeit products will be a major challenge for the global snow sports apparel market share growth during the forecast period. The penetration of the Internet and smartphone has grown over the last decade, which facilitates both established and local vendors to sell their products online. By leveraging e-commerce platforms, counterfeit outdoor and sports apparel are being sold in the market by replicating the original ones. The presence of many unregistered vendors that sell counterfeit products of branded counterparts online may hamper the optimum market penetration of key vendors. The counterfeit snow sports apparel looks the same as the original ones, and users can make out the difference only in terms of quality, comfort, and dimensional stability. With the growing sales of these counterfeit products, consumers may not be able to differentiate between genuine/branded and counterfeit products. Thus, the prevalence of counterfeit products is expected to hinder the market's growth and hamper the image of genuine manufacturers during the forecast period.

Snow Sports Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 979.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Burton Corp., Clarus Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Decathlon SA, Group Rossignol USA Inc., Halti Oy, Schoffel Sportbekleidung GmbH, VF Corp., Bogner homeshopping GmbH and Co. KG, Authentic Brands Group LLC, Backcountry.com LLC, CALIDA HOLDING AG, China Dongxiang Co. Ltd., DESCENTE Ltd., Hot Chillys, K2 Sports Europe GmbH, Patagonia Inc., and Youngone Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Alpine apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Snowboard apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 adidas AG

10.4 ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

10.5 Burton Corp.

10.6 Clarus Corp.

10.7 Columbia Sportswear Co.

10.8 Decathlon SA

10.9 Group Rossignol USA Inc.

10.10 Halti Oy

10.11 Schoffel Sportbekleidung GmbH

10.12 VF Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

