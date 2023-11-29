Snowflake Outlook Tops Estimates on Stable Sales Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc. gave a product sales outlook for the current quarter that beat expectations, fueling hope that revenue has stabilized after the software maker experienced a dramatic slowdown in growth during the past year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Product revenue will increase about 30% to as much as $721 million in the period ending in January, the company said Wednesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $702.2 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Product sales make up the majority of Snowflake’s total revenue and are watched closely by investors.

Snowflake’s revenue expansion has slowed from quarterly gains of more than 80% over the last year as many companies began to scrutinize their spending on software. The company is particularly sensitive to changes in economic sentiment because it charges customers based on how much they use Snowflake’s data optimization products, rather than requiring multiyear subscriptions common among other software vendors.

The shares rose about 7% in extended trading after closing at $175.32 in New York. The stock has increased 22% this year, lagging behind the overall software industry as investors were concerned about the slipping sales growth.

Chief Executive Officer Frank Slootman cited a “broadly stabilizing macro environment,” for the company’s strong results and outlook.

“What you’re seeing is a resurgence in software,” said Jeffries Analyst Brent Thill in an interview on Bloomberg TV, noting that usage of the company’s product, and thus revenue, should increase next year with a boost in artificial intelligence workflows.

Fiscal third-quarter product revenue increased 34% to $698.5 million. Analysts, on average, estimated $675.3 million. Profit, excluding some items, was 25 cents a share in the period ended Oct. 31, compared with the average projection of 16 cents.

Story continues

Snowflake had 436 customers that spent more than $1 million on products over the last year, up from 402 the previous quarter. Remaining performance obligations were $3.7 billion, in line with estimates.

Optimistic commentary from management alongside the optimistic outlook “gives us more confidence” that the fiscal fourth quarter “could ultimately represent a bottom in terms of normalized growth,” wrote Evercore analyst Kirk Materne.

(Updates with analysts’ comments)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.