Snowflake Inc.'s (NYSE:SNOW) one-year returns climbed after last week's 9.5% gain, institutional investors must be happy

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Snowflake implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 25 shareholders own 47% of the company

Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

A look at the shareholders of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 64% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And things are looking up for institutional investors after the company gained US$4.5b in market cap last week. The one-year return on investment is currently 7.5% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Snowflake.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Snowflake?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Snowflake does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Snowflake's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Snowflake is not owned by hedge funds. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 5.7% of shares outstanding. Altimeter Capital Management, LP is the second largest shareholder owning 4.7% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 4.3% of the company stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Snowflake

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Snowflake Inc.. Insiders own US$3.0b worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in Snowflake. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

