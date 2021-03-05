U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,841.94
    +73.47 (+1.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,496.30
    +572.16 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,920.15
    +196.68 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,192.21
    +45.29 (+2.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.28
    +2.45 (+3.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,698.20
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.17 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1925
    -0.0054 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5540
    +0.0040 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    -0.0067 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.2450
    +0.2690 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,126.38
    +434.01 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.93
    +39.75 (+4.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,630.52
    -20.36 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,864.32
    -65.78 (-0.23%)
     
SURVEY:

Should Facebook ban Trump forever?

Facebook's oversight board will soon decide Trump's fate.

Snowflake latest enterprise company to feel Wall Street's wrath after good quarter

Ron Miller
·3 min read

Snowflake reported earnings this week, and the results look strong with revenue more than doubling year-over-year.

However, while the company's fourth quarter revenue rose 117% to $190.5 million, it apparently wasn't good enough for investors, who have sent the company's stock tumbling since it reported Wednesday after the bell.

It was similar to the reaction that Salesforce received from Wall Street last week after it announced a positive earnings report. Snowflake's stock closed down around 4% today, a recovery compared to its midday lows when it was off nearly 12%.

Why the declines? Wall Street's reaction to earnings can lean more on what a company will do next more than its most recent results. But Snowflake's guidance for its current quarter appeared strong as well, with a predicted $195 million to $200 million in revenue, numbers in line with analysts' expectations.

Sounds good, right? Apparently being in line with analyst expectations isn't good enough for investors for certain companies. You see, it didn't exceed the stated expectations, so the results must be bad. I am not sure how meeting expectations is as good as a miss, but there you are.

It's worth noting of course that tech stocks have taken a beating so far in 2021. And as my colleague Alex Wilhelm reported this morning, that trend only got worse this week. Consider that the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 11.4% from its 52-week high, so perhaps investors are flogging everyone and Snowflake is merely caught up in the punishment.

9 investors discuss hurdles, opportunities and the impact of cloud vendors in enterprise data lakes

Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman pointed out in the earnings call this week that Snowflake is well positioned, something proven by the fact that his company has removed the data limitations of on-prem infrastructure. The beauty of the cloud is limitless resources, and that forces the company to help customers manage consumption instead of usage, an evolution that works in Snowflake's favor.

"The big change in paradigm is that historically in on-premise data centers, people have to manage capacity. And now they don’t manage capacity anymore, but they need to manage consumption. And that’s a new thing for -- not for everybody but for most people -- and people that are in the public cloud. I have gotten used to the notion of consumption obviously because it applies equally to the infrastructure clouds," Slootman said in the earnings call.

Snowflake has to manage expectations, something that translated into a dozen customers paying $5 million or more per month to Snowflake. That's a nice chunk of change by any measure. It's also clear that while there is a clear tilt toward the cloud, the amount of data that has been moved there is still a small percentage of overall enterprise workloads, meaning there is lots of growth opportunity for Snowflake.

What's more, Snowflake executives pointed out that there is a significant ramp up time for customers as they shift data into the Snowflake data lake, but before they push the consumption button. That means that as long as customers continue to move data onto Snowflake's platform, they will pay more over time, even if it will take time for new clients to get started.

So why is Snowflake's quarterly percentage growth not expanding? Well, as a company gets to the size of Snowflake, it gets harder to maintain those gaudy percentage growth numbers as the law of large numbers begins to kick in.

I'm not here to tell Wall Street investors how to do their job, anymore than I would expect them to tell me how to do mine. But when you look at the company's overall financial picture, the amount of untapped cloud potential and the nature of Snowflake's approach to billing, it's hard not to be positive about this company's outlook, regardless of the reaction of investors in the short term.

Salesforce delivers, Wall Street doubts as stock falls 6.3% post-earnings

